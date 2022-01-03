Biden to Launch Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Dorning
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, ratcheting up a months-long campaign that has blamed anti-competitive practices in the industry for contributing to surging food inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden will join Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland to meet virtually with ranchers and farmers to hear complaints about consolidation in the industry, while a newly launched portal will allow them to report unfair trade practices by meatpackers. The White House will also highlight initiatives it is taking to counter meatpackers’ economic power, including $1 billion in federal aid to assist expansion of independent processors and new competition regulations under consideration.

The latest announcement focuses fresh attention on Biden’s fight with the meat industry and helps cast him as a president willing to take on powerful business interests over consumer prices. Many Democrats are concerned that months of negotiations over Biden’s economic plan have distanced him too much from the most pressing kitchen-table concerns facing Americans.

Inflation has swiftly moved to the top of public concerns as the annual rise in consumer prices hit its highest level in almost 40 years. Meat prices, which in November were up 16% from a year earlier, have been the biggest contributor to grocery inflation. Meatpacking industry representatives have blamed soaring prices on labor shortages, rising fuel prices and supply-chain constraints.

Shares for meat companies were lower Monday, with JBS SA, the world’s biggest meat supplier, easing as much as 4.1%. Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. meat company by sales, fell as much as 1.2%.

Companies including JBS have said that a shortage of workers is affecting operations in every developed nation, limiting production increases and raising costs.

“Labor remains the biggest challenge,” Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, a trade group, said in a statement. “Our members of all sizes cannot operate at capacity because they struggle to employ a long-term stable workforce. New capacity and expanded capacity created by the government will have the same problem.”

Biden singled out the meat and poultry processing industries for scrutiny in a July executive order on promoting competition across the economy. His top economic adviser later criticized meatpackers for “pandemic profiteering.” The U.S. Agriculture Department also announced plans in June to consider three new sets of regulations on unfair trade practices in livestock and poultry markets, with officials anticipating the proposal of new rules early this year.

The president has placed critics of corporate consolidation in key positions across his administration, including Lina Khan as chair of the Federal Trade Commission and Jonathan Kanter as assistant attorney general for antitrust.

Four large meatpacking companies control more than 80% of U.S. beef processing capacity, with similar levels of concentration in pork and poultry processing.

A fact sheet the White House distributed to reporters asserts that as a result most livestock producers “now have little or no choice of buyer for their product and little leverage to negotiate.” Tyson Foods Inc. reported record profits on its beef processing in quarterly earnings released in November.

The aid for independent meat and poultry processors, which will come from Covid relief funds, includes $375 million for gap financing grants and $100 million for guarantees of loans made through private banks, according to the fact sheet.

(Updates with statement from meat industry, shares reactions starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Future Retail Asks India Court to Abort Amazon Arbitration

    (Bloomberg) -- Future Retail Ltd. has sought to halt and terminate Amazon.com Inc.’s case at a Singapore arbitration tribunal, a move that could allow the cash-strapped Indian retailer to sell some of its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd..Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of

  • Star China Stock Fund Manager Suffers a Disastrous 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- 2021 was a difficult year for Zhang Kun, a celebrity Chinese fund manager whose early bets on mainland liquor stocks and eye-popping returns had made him famous. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Viru

  • Biden's monopoly gambit

    Monopolies cause inflation — so cracking down on monopolies will cause inflation to decline. That's the claim of the Biden administration, anyway.Why it matters: It's very hard to find good-faith arguments on any side of this debate. But one thing is clear: The U.S. government is currently being broadly blamed for rapidly rising prices. If inflation does decline, for any reason, then it will surely claim credit. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • OPEC+ Set to Boost Supply Again With Oil Market Looking Tighter

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are poised to revive more halted oil production when they meet on Tuesday after giving a tighter outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateThe 23-nat

  • White House announces $1B plan to address increases in meat prices

    The White House on Monday announced plans aimed at addressing rising prices for meat and poultry, including setting aside $1 billion for smaller producers.The Biden administration unveiled its action plan to diversify and strengthen the meat-producing supply chain ahead of a scheduled virtual meeting between President Biden and independent farmers and ranchers.The White House has previously pointed to a small number of conglomerates for driving...

  • Illinois' law ending immigration detention in 2022 hits snag

    An Illinois law aimed at ending federal immigration detention in the New Year has hit another legal snag, delaying a change immigrant rights activists had celebrated as historic. Local governments in Illinois cannot enter into new federal agreements allowing jails to house immigrant detainees and must end old ones in 2022 under the law signed in August by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Three Illinois counties with such federal agreements faced a Jan. 1 deadline to end contracts.

  • Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

    Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the best economy of them all? PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesThe U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know w

  • Samsung Announces 3 TVs for 2022 With NFT Trading Capability

    The three new models feature an “intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork.”

  • Meet the judges who could soon rule on North Carolina’s redistricting lawsuits

    NC’s Supreme Court has a 4-3 Democratic majority. But will some of the justices recuse themselves in gerrymandering lawsuits working their way through the state’s court system?

  • OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

    OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plans to increase output in February when it meets on Tuesday, seeing a mild and short-lived impact on demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant, three sources from the oil producer group told Reuters on Monday. OPEC+, a grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, has been gradually unwinding record oil production cuts of 10 million barrels per day (bpd), about 10% of global oil output, agreed in March 2020 to counter the hit to demand from the pandemic. OPEC met on Monday and agreed to appoint Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, as its new secretary general, to succeed Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, according to an OPEC statement.

  • Stitch Fix Stock Has Cratered. One Investor’s $100 Million Bet on a Comeback.

    Stitch Fix’s second-largest investor, Working Capital, has bought $109 million more of shares of the online apparel retailer.

  • Biden administration says premiums for Arkansas Medicaid expansion must end in one year

    On Dec. 21, the federal government approved a proposal from Arkansas officials to continue the state’s unique version of the Medicaid expansion program.

  • Deep Dive on Mets prospect Alex Ramirez, a potential five-tool center fielder

    New York Mets prospect Alex Ramirez is still raw, but he is a potential five-tool center fielder.

  • Dennis Gartman Sees Stocks Falling 15% in 2022 on Aggressive Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks could face a “slow, laborious” decline in 2022 as a result of a more hawkish Federal Reserve that may raise interest rates four times, according to Dennis Gartman. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Sur

  • Detroit Lions need to spend a high pick on linebacker in 2022 NFL draft

    WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and KhaDarel Hodge were among the few Detroit Lions who had good showings Sunday against the Seahawks

  • Tesla Surges After Vehicle-Delivery Record Stuns Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC;

  • 'Nowhere to go,' says Asheville's Ramada Inn shelter director of struggle to rehouse residents

    The 75 shelter residents of East Asheville's Ramada Inn have until March to secure housing. The shelter director worries many will have nowhere to go.

  • The CEO of a hotel company traveled for miles to make beds at an understaffed Florida branch

    Housekeeping duties became an important task for the CEO of an Orlando-based hotel company, who wanted to offer support to managers.

  • North Korean defector apparently sneaks back across DMZ to go home

    Officials say a man, reportedly a North Korean who defected to the South about a year ago, has made it back across no man's land. Why would anyone do that?

  • Ron Rivera: Ricky Seals-Jones fine after Sunday neck injury

    Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off the field during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Seals-Jones left the game with a neck injury after slamming into a cameraman on the sideline while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. He was attended to [more]