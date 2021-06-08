Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

White House press secretary Jen Psaki listens as deputy director of the National Economic Council Sameera Fazili speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
JOSH BOAK
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — After completing a review of supply chains, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that it was forming a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors.

Administration officials said the goal of the review, detailed in a 250-page report, was to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce a dependence on geopolitical competitors such as China. The officials said the administration wanted to get ahead of crises such as the computer chip shortage that has hurt automakers this year.

“Our approach to supply chain resilience needs to look forward to emerging threats from cybersecurity to climate issues,” Sameera Fazili, a deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, said at Tuesday's news briefing. “And so we are future-proofing.”

The 100-day review emphasized that supply chains are critical for national security, economic stability and global leadership, noting how the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil exposed U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities, like when soaring demand for medical products wreaked havoc on the health care system.

A shortage of raw materials has made it harder for the U.S. economy to recover from the pandemic-induced recession. The supply bottleneck has helped fuel a bout of inflation that the administration believes will be temporary, though it has provided Republican lawmakers and some economists with grounds for criticizing Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The new task force will be led by the secretaries of Commerce, Agriculture and Transportation to focus on parts of the economy where there is a mismatch between supply and demand.

Fazili said that the shortages are “kind of good problems to be having” because they mean that demand from consumers and businesses is returning. She said the new task force will be bringing together stakeholders to figure out how to address the bottlenecks, adding that many of the resulting actions might be taken by private companies rather than the government.

“The success of our vaccination campaign surprised many people, and so they weren’t prepared for demand to rebound,” said Fazili, who expects the inflation issues to be temporary and resolved in the “next few months.”

Besides the task force, the administration will take several other steps to bolster supply chains, with an effort spread across the government.

The Department of Health and Human Services will use the Defense Production Act to create a public-private partnership for manufacturing essential pharmaceutical drugs. It will also commit $60 million to increase the production of pharmaceutical ingredients.

The Energy Department will release a blueprint to develop supplies for lithium batteries, in addition to providing roughly $17 billion in loans for advanced batteries that would help shift the country to electric vehicles.

The Interior Department will create a working group to determine where critical minerals can be produced and processed in the United States. The Commerce Department plans to increase cooperation and investments within the semiconductor industry, while the Labor Department will announce $100 million in grants for state-led apprenticeship programs.

The U.S. Trade Representative will lead a strike force to target foreign competitors with unfair practices that have eroded supply chains. The Agriculture Department will spend more than $4 billion to strengthen the supply chain for food.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Agriculture Department will spend $4 billion, not $4 trillion, to strengthen the supply chain for food.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden announces plans to strengthen critical supply chains

    President Biden has announced plans to strengthen critical supply chains. Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith shares the details.

  • Micron Surviving Strains of Semiconductor Shortage

    Global semiconductor shortages have skewed the delicate balance of supply and demand, placing even key market players under pressure from an already precarious position. Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is no exception, seeing its share price fall over 4% during Tuesday’s trading hours due to concerns over low memory chip prices and demand outlook. (See MU stock analysis on TipRanks) Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities published an analysis on the company, reiterating his optimism despite the unf

  • 4 Stocks to Capitalize on the Booming Virtual Reality Market

    Thanks to ever-growing use of VR technologies, keeping an eye on companies making the most of the cutting-edge technology like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), QUALCOMM (QCOM) & NVIDIA (NVDA) seems prudent

  • 6 Microchip Stocks to Buy as Supply Shortage Boosts Demand

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • Chips shortage limits auto production in Brazil, automakers association says

    Automaker's plants in Brazil have reached a "production ceiling" after the first five months of the year, below pre-pandemic levels, due to a shortage of computer chips, the South American nation's automakers association said on Tuesday. "We reached a plateau of 200,000 cars produced monthly in the first months of the year, due to the components shortage," said Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Brazil's automakers association Anfavea. In May, plants in Brazil produced 192,800 cars, trucks and buses, 1% more than in April.

  • White House announces task force on supply bottlenecks caused by pandemic, economic shutdowns

    President Biden will announce a new task force today to focus on the supply chain disruptions created by the pandemic and economic shutdowns, according to administration officials.Why it matters: By naming Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to the new task force, Biden is trying to ensure that the economy reopens as smoothly as possible as more Americans return to work. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Biden launches ‘Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force’ in response to shortages

    The Biden administration sets up a new "Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force" as part of its response to ongoing shortages of semiconductors and other critical goods.

  • RPT-UPDATE 3-Biden supply chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

    The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S. trade representative, is looking for specific violations that contributed to a hollowing out of supply chains that could be addressed with tariffs or other remedies, including toward China, White House senior director for international economics and competitiveness Peter Harrell told reporters.

  • Mongolia votes for new president

    Mongolia heads to the polls on Wednesday to vote for a new president.This will be the first vote since constitutional amendments stripped the office of some of its powers, and limited holders to a single six-year term.The move was made to keep incumbent businessman and former wrestler Khaltmaa Battulga of the opposition Democratic Party from seeking re-election.The ruling Mongolian People's Party or MPP, is on the cusp of consolidating its power.Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who was forced to resign as prime minister after protests this year, is the favourite to take over the presidency for the MPP, which already controls parliament and government. Their campaign has been built on self-sufficiency for Mongolia."Each year we spend around 1.5 billion American dollars on buying petrol from outside our country. If this money stays in Mongolia, the U.S. dollar exchange rate will drop tremendously. The tugrik currency value will strengthen. We will not need to worry about petrol prices."Meanwhile, The Democratic Party has pushed a campaign with the slogan "Mongolia without Dictatorship".They are fielding Sodnomzundui Erdene.It says if it loses Mongolia will become a one-party state:"Today, dictatorship has become a reality in Mongolia. One-party rule, one-party dictatorship has become a reality, social and political dictatorship has taken root in Mongolia. Today, if you are not a member of (the Mongolian People's Party), if you are not affiliated with the ruling party, it is no longer possible to do business as you choose, study what you choose and live in the way you choose."Both major parties have accused each other of undermining Mongolia's 30-year-old democracy.

  • Biden supply chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

    The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S. trade representative, is looking for specific violations that contributed to a hollowing out of supply chains that could be addressed with tariffs or other remedies, including toward China, White House senior director for international economics and competitiveness Peter Harrell told reporters.

  • Live Action COWBOY BEBOP Will Feature Yoko Kanno Music

    The live-action Cowboy Bebop is coming soon to Netflix and Geeked Week revealed the characters' looks as well as the return of anime composer Yoko Kanno. The post Live Action COWBOY BEBOP Will Feature Yoko Kanno Music appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The Chip Shortage Could Be Easing, Goldman Sachs Says

    Goldman's chief Asia economist, Andrew Tilton, said the bank's analysts believe that the shortage is at its worst at the moment.

  • Amazon may prove exception to global tax rules

    The Group of Seven wealthy nations may have endorsed a plan to ensure the world's biggest companies pay a minimum global tax rate, but US tech behemoth Amazon may escape part of its provisions.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, June 8 – Gold Going Along $1,900 Price Level

    Right now gold is 0.3% lower, as it is trading slightly along $1,900 price level. What about the other precious metals?

  • White House launches task force to address supply chain disruptions

    Changes in demand amid the pandemic have contributed to disruptions in the construction, semiconductor, transportation and agricultural sectors, the White House said.

  • Support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. is at an all-time high

    Support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. is at an all-time high

  • WRAPUP 2-U.S. job openings, quits hit record highs in April

    U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a new record high in April, while more people voluntarily left their employment, strengthening the view that a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply constraints. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday also showed layoffs hit a record low in April. Millions of unemployed Americans remain at home because of trouble securing child care, generous unemployment benefits and lingering fears over COVID-19 even as vaccines are widely accessible and the pandemic is subsiding.

  • PM thunderstorms: Updated 7-day forecast

    Tuesday will be hot and humid with the potential for some downpours and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the early evening hours.

  • Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry

    The Senate has overwhelmingly approved legislation aiming to boost semiconductor production in the U.S. The bill is a bid to protect economic and national security in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China. (June 8)

  • Lordstown Doesn't Have Money to Build the Endurance EV Pickup

    The startup has been planning an electric pickup, the Endurance, but said in regulatory filings today that it doesn't have the money to start production.