Biden launches discounted internet service program

An integral piece of Universal Orlando Resort's future Epic Universe theme park has arrived in Florida. The track of the rumored How To Train Your Dragon roller coaster arrived in Miami in late April, said documents uncovered by Orlando ParkStop, a theme park site focusing on the expansion. Shipping documents cited by the site show that the arrival of a shipment from Liechtenstein-based Intamin Amusement Rides including the word "P903" aligns with the project codename of the How to Train Your Dragon-area rumored to be planned for Epic Universe.