Biden launches effort to protect people disabled by COVID-19

U.S. President Biden hosts Disabilities Act 31st anniversary event at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he is launching a U.S. government initiative to prohibit discrimination against people disabled by long-term symptoms of COVID-19.

The effort will bring U.S. agencies together to ensure people suffering from severe long-term health problems even after the end of their infections with the novel coronavirus.

"Many Americans who seemingly recovered from the virus still face lingering challenges like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain or fatigue," Biden said. "These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability."

Biden made the remarks at a Rose Garden event celebrating the 31st anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark U.S. law aimed at prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities.

The new effort will be aimed at making sure people with those long-term COVID-19 symptoms "have access to the rights and resources that are due under the disability law."

That could include mandating new accommodations for those disabilities at restaurants, in workplaces, at school and in the healthcare system.

The White House did not immediately provide additional details on the program.

The effort comes as the fast-spreading Delta variant and slower uptake of vaccines has threatened to derail the administration's efforts to control the pandemic.

The U.S. is now reporting more than 47,000 cases of COVID-19 per day, according to a seven-day U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention average, far lower than a peak above 200,000 at the beginning of the year but nearly triple the rate of a month ago.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to tout bipartisan roots of Americans with Disabilities Act

    President Biden will highlight the bipartisan roots of the Americans with Disabilities Act when he holds a Rose Garden event Monday with Vice President Harris to mark the law's 31st anniversary. What to watch: Biden, a co-sponsor of the bill as a senator, will say that the ADA was a Democratic bill signed into law by a Republican president, George H.W. Bush, who was surrounded by both Democrats and Republicans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Biden: Americans with long-COVID symptoms may qualify for disability resources

    Americans experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19 may qualify for disability resources from the federal government, President Biden announced Monday during an event to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.Driving the news: The departments of Justice and Health and Human Services released new guidance Monday that categorizes “long COVID" as a physical or mental impairment, entitling people with the illness to discrimination protections under the the ADA.Get market

  • Biles and others propel Black participation in gymnastics

    Young athletes of color are increasingly compelled to pursue gymnastics as the faces of the most elite competitors reflect a more diverse collection of backgrounds.The big picture: Women of color make up half of the members of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.and more than half of the 18 women asked to come to the Olympic trials in St. Louis last month were women of color, according to the Associated Press. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Simone Biles, of

  • Gymnastics-Hopes of family, community rest on Sunisa Lee

    When Sunisa Lee steps onto the floor in the women's team gymnastics competition on Tuesday, she will carry with her not only the hopes of her family and nation, but also those of the Hmong American community of which she is a part. Lee is the first of the Hmong group that came to the United States as refugees from Laos following the turmoil of the Vietnam War to ever make it to an Olympics, much less to have a strong shot at medalling or even topping the podium. At 18, one of the youngest members of the U.S. team, Lee also arrives after overcoming more than most.

  • Worried about traveling with unvaccinated kids? 6 questions answered on how to manage the risks

    The requirement to wear masks in airports lowers the risk of air travel. ArtMarie/E+ via Getty ImagesAcross the U.S., COVID-19 cases are rising again, primarily in unvaccinated populations. Most of these cases are due to the highly infectious delta variant of SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Many children are among those who aren’t vaccinated, simply because no vaccines have been authorized for children under 12. About a quarter of children aged 12-15 years have been vaccinated.

  • Fauci says restarting mask mandates is 'under active consideration'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that federal authorities are actively considering recommending vaccinated people wear masks.

  • Medical professionals call for COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

    Healthcare trade organizations have called for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all U.S. hospital and long-term care workers, citing the uptick in cases caused by the delta variant.

  • New York City issues vaccine mandate for city workers to fight Delta variant

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York City will require municipal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September or face weekly testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday, as authorities nationwide have ramped up vaccine promotion to try to stem a wave of infections caused by the Delta variant. Mayor de Blasio's announcement, which affects more than 300,000 municipal workers and sets a vaccination deadline of Sept. 13, comes a week after the city passed a vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers at city-run hospitals and clinics. The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first found in India earlier this year, has quickly driven up infections across the United States after the country enjoyed a drop-off in cases and hospitalizations when vaccines became widely available in the spring.

  • COVID: ‘Boyfriend/girlfriend’ entry category removed after abuse – Shanmugam

    The “boyfriend/girlfriend” category for entry into Singapore that was introduced during the pandemic had to be removed due to cases of abuse by applicants, Minister K Shanmugam said .

  • Pandemic leaves Indians mired in massive medical debts

    As coronavirus cases ravaged India this spring, Anil Sharma visited his 24-year-old son Saurav at a private hospital in northwest New Delhi every day for more than two months. In May, as India's new COVID-19 cases broke global records to reach 400,000 a day, Saurav was put on a ventilator. The sight of the tube running into Saurav’s throat is seared in Sharma’s mind.

  • A Common Heart Problem That's Easy to Miss

    Ned Hallick, a lighting specialist accustomed to hauling heavy equipment, was 63 when he first noticed occasional spells of lightheadedness. Then one day, Hallick, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, told me, “I became so exhausted that walking up the subway stairs felt like I was climbing a mountain.” His primary care doctor, suspecting a heart problem, did several tests, including an EKG, and based on the results, referred him to a cardiologist. Diagnosis: atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, the most

  • ‘I’m at Breaking Point’: Radio Host Who Regrets Mocking Vaccines Is ‘Fighting for His Life’

    HandoutA conservative radio host in Tennessee, who repeatedly spread misinformation about coronavirus and mocked vaccines but changed his tune after falling seriously ill, was still fighting for his life on Saturday, weeks after contracting the virus.Phil Valentine, who hosts a talk radio show on 99.7 WWTN-FM in Nashville, is hospitalized and is receiving supplemental oxygen while in critical care battling COVID pneumonia, his family said in a statement Friday.“They say he is still not getting w

  • EPA armed agents' raids on car shops would be curtailed under Hill proposal

    John Lund was in the midst of a busy day running his business providing custom auto-tuning and revisions to cars when armed agents from the Environmental Protection Agency arrived.

  • Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

    While it's rare for humans to contract the disease, health officials warn that it can turn serious if not immediately treated.

  • Florida urged to ramp up vaccination effort amid ‘alarming’ Covid rise

    State accounts for almost a quarter of new US infections as frustration grows at what experts say is governor’s mixed messaging In recent days Ron DeSantis has stepped up his personal animosity towards Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious diseases expert. Photograph: Paul Hennessy/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock The week began with Florida’s high-flying governor, Ron DeSantis, in Texas, bashing Joe Biden over immigration at the southern border. But with the highly contagious Delta

  • Michael Flynn Boasts Maybe He'll 'Find Somebody In Washington' With His New AR-15

    The disgraced Trump national security adviser "should be recalled to active duty and court-martialed," said the wife of whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

  • A magnetic helmet shrunk a deadly tumor in world-first test

    Scientists have created a helmet that uses magnetic therapy to reduce deadly brain tumors.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • Absent Texas Democrats ask public to donate soda, salsa, and hair spray

    The nearly 60 Texas Democrats who fled the state and jetted to Washington, D.C., to block a pair of GOP-backed voting bills are asking the public to donate Dr. Pepper, candy, and toiletries as they mark the nearly two-week anniversary of their departure.

  • Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting

    The interaction with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was posted on TikTok and went viral before being deleted.