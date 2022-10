The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed three turnovers, the defense allowed a season high in points, and their fans lustily booed them throughout the second half. A once-promising season is turning ugly in Cleveland. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the New England Patriots rolled to a 38-15 victory Sunday, handing the Browns their third consecutive loss and their most lopsided defeat of the year.