Biden to lay out in Japan who's joining new Asia trade pact

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday is set to launch a new Indo-Pacific trade pact designed to signal U.S. dedication to the region and address the need for stability in commerce after the chaos caused by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House says the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will help the United States and Asian economies work more closely on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, worker protections and anticorruption efforts. The details still need to be negotiated among the member countries, making it difficult for the administration to say how this framework can fulfill the promise of helping U.S. workers and businesses while also meeting global needs.

Countries signing on to the framework were to be announced Monday during Biden's visit to Tokyo for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It's the latest step by the Biden administration to try to preserve and broaden U.S. influence in a region that until recently looked to be under the growing sway of China.

Biden is in the midst of a five-day visit to South Korea and Japan — the first trip to Asia of his presidency — that wraps on Tuesday. The White House announced plans to build the economic framework in October as a replacement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the U.S. dropped out of in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump.

The new pact comes at a moment when the administration believes it has the edge in its competition with Beijing. Bloomberg Economics published a report last week projecting U.S. GDP growth at about 2.8% in 2022 compared to 2% for China, which has been trying to contain the coronavirus through strict lockdowns while also dealing with a property bust. The slowdown has undermined assumptions that China would automatically supplant the U.S. as the world's leading economy.

“The fact that the United States will grow faster than China this year, for the first time since 1976, is a quite striking example of how countries in this region should be looking at the question of trends and trajectories,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Critics say the framework has gaping shortcomings. It doesn't offer incentives to prospective partners by lowering tariffs or provide signatories with greater access to U.S. markets. Those limitations may not make the U.S. framework an attractive alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which still moved forward after the U.S. bailed out. China, the largest trading partner for many in the region, is also seeking to join TPP.

“I think a lot of partners are going to look at that list and say: ‘That’s a good list of issues. I’m happy to be involved,’" said Matthew Goodman, a former director for international economics on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama’s administration. But he said they also may ask, "Are we going to get any tangible benefits out of participating in this framework?”

It is possible for countries to be part of both trade deals.

Biden's first stop Monday was a private meeting with Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Naruhito's residence on the lush grounds of the Imperial Palace before diving into wide-ranging talks with Kishida about trade, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the North Korean nuclear threat, the two countries' COVID-19 responses and more.

Kishida and Biden will also meet with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago. The Japanese premier took office last fall and is looking to strengthen ties with the U.S. and build a personal relationship with Biden. He'll host the president at a restaurant for dinner.

The launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, also known as IPEF, has been billed by the White House as one of the bigger moments of Biden's Asia trip and of his ongoing effort to bolster ties with Pacific allies. Through it all, administration officials have kept a close eye on China's growing economic and military might in the region.

In September the U.S. announced a new partnership with Australia and Britain called AUKUS that is aimed and deepening security, diplomatic and defense cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Through that AUKUS partnership, Australia will purchase nuclear-powered submarines, and the U.S. is to increase rotational force deployments to Australia.

The U.S. president has also devoted great attention to the informal alliance known as the Quad, formed during the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people. Biden and fellow leaders from the alliance, which also includes Australia, India and Japan, are set to gather in Tokyo for their second in-person meeting in less than a year. The leaders have also held two video calls since Biden took office.

And earlier this month, Biden gathered representatives from nine of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Washington for a summit, the first ever by the organization in the U.S. capital. Biden announced at the summit the U.S. would invest some $150 million in clean energy and infrastructure initiatives in ASEAN nations.

Sullivan confirmed on Sunday that Taiwan — which had sought membership in the IPEF framework— isn’t among the governments that will be included. Participation of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing.

Sullivan said the U.S. wants to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan, including on high technology issues and semiconductor supply on a one-to-one basis.

Biden will wrap up his five days in Asia on Tuesday with the Quad meeting and one-on-one talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's newly elected prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

The center-left leader of the Australian Labor Party this weekend defeated incumbent Scott Morrison and ended nine years of conservative rule.

Modi, leader of the world's biggest democracy, has declined to join the U.S. and other allies in levying sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. In a video call last month, Biden asked Modi not to accelerate its purchase of Russian oil.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., 6 others say they support APEC after Russian invasion protest

    Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand said in a joint statement that they had "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. "Reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order that underpins an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific region, we strongly urge Russia to immediately cease its use of force and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine," the nations said.

  • U.S. President Biden arrives in Tokyo

    STORY: On Monday (May 23), Biden will launch in Tokyo his long-awaited Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a program intended to bind regional countries more closely via common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade. He will also call on Emperor Naruhito before talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. Biden and Kishida are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military capabilities and reach in response to China's growing might. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as the U.S. president, Biden will also meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.

  • Fierce fighting around Luhansk region leaves six civilians dead

    Amidst fierce fighting in the suburbs of Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, Russian attacks have left six civilians dead in the region, head of the regional administration Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram post on May 21.

  • Israeli flags fill Upper East Side for 'Celebrate Israel' Parade

    Israeli flags filled Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side on Sunday for the 'Celebrate Israel' Parade.

  • Op-Ed: The catastrophic success of China's zero-COVID policy

    China's leaders are clinging to their disastrous zero-COVID policy, because it worked in 2020. The regime's authoritarian structure makes it very hard to change once a number is set.

  • Biden meets new South Korean president in Seoul

    STORY: Biden and Yoon said their countries' decades-old alliance needed to develop not only to face North Korean threats but also to keep the Indo-Pacific region "free and open" and protect global supply chains. The friendly encounter between allies is clouded by intelligence showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is prepared to conduct nuclear or missile tests.Yoon, keen for South Korea to play a bigger role in regional issues, is expected to make his country one of the inaugural members of Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will be announced during the trip to set standards on labor, the environment and supply chains.The South Korean president has also signaled a tougher line on North Korea than his predecessor and is expected to ask for Biden's help. Yoon has warned of a preemptive strike by South Korea if there is a sign of an imminent attack and vowed to strengthen the South's deterrent capability.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • What to know about SNL’s biggest cast shakeup in years

    Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” was the final show for cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, marking the most significant cast changeup in years. While the show does not typically allow for grandiose departures from its actors, the stalwarts took a moment to say their goodbyes during SNL’s 47th…

  • Vietnam erupts in celebration as SEA Games hosts win football gold

    Thousands of people waving flags poured into the streets of Vietnam's capital Hanoi and other cities after the SEA Games hosts beat fierce rivals Thailand 1-0 in the men's football final on Sunday.

  • McDonald's: Use the Sell-Off to Your Advantage

    A look at why long-term investors should consider buying the stock after the sell-off

  • AP PHOTOS: A POW's legacy of Mariupol siege pictures

    Somewhere inside the grimly defended Mariupol steel plant, where he and his comrades were making their last stand, one Ukrainian soldier was tackling a crossword puzzle. With reading glasses perched on the end of his nose and deep in concentration, he looked peaceful — in this war-torn city and amid a violent siege that was anything but. Squeezed against a concrete wall in heavy combat boots and camouflage fatigues, he was surely uncomfortable — but too engrossed to care.

  • Indian steelmakers face hit on Europe deals over export tax -JSPL exec

    Indian steel firms could be forced to cancel European orders and suffer losses after an overnight decision to impose export taxes on steel products, V R Sharma, managing director at Jindal Steel and Power told Reuters. India imposed an export tax of 15% on eight steel products late on Saturday, at a time steelmakers are looking to make up for tepid local demand by increasing market share in Europe, whose supplies have been hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pelosi communion ban divides Catholics in San Francisco

    In the middle of a nationwide battle over abortion rights we are seeing a big response to the San Francisco archbishop denying communion to Nancy Pelosi. John Ramos reports. (5-22-22)

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: More than 100m people forcibly displaced from their homes

    Gene-edited crops to be sped up to ease Ukraine food crisis War in Ukraine may end in a deal, but not any time soon Russia deploys ‘Terminator’ tanks as it ramps up Donbas offensive War doesn't stand in the way of Ukraine's beachgoers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Occupiers in Mariupol introduce new permit system - mayors adviser

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 22 MAY, 2022, 1:37 P.M. Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that the Russian invaders have changed the permit system in Mariupol and the Mariupol area from 21 May.

  • Democrats look to defy political headwinds in Georgia

    Democrats are bracing for an uphill battle in Georgia, where crucial top-of-the-ticket races are slated to test the resiliency of the coalition and organizing efforts that powered Democratic victories in the state less than two years ago. With Stacey Abrams running unchallenged for the Democratic nomination for governor and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) facing only…

  • After Meltdown, Tech-Bottom Signals Have Yet to Scream ‘Buy Now’

    (Bloomberg) -- Calling the bottom in the tech-sector meltdown isn’t easy, even after a $5.5 trillion wipe-out, yet there are some signals giving investors hope.Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One WordAeroflot Is Back to the Future as Sanctions Ground Its AmbitionsPutin’s War Means Russia’s Rich Aren’t Welcome at Davos AnymoreTech stocks have

  • Militarized E-Bikes Could Be the Next Big Thing in Land Warfare

    eBikes are quiet and can ride for miles, making them perfect for some military missions.

  • Biletskyi on supporting the garrison in Mariupol: operations unprecedented in all of history

    "Ukrainska Pravda" - SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 09:02 Commander of the Azov Regiment Andriy Biletskyi noted the exceptional heroism of the helicopter crews, which delivered reinforcements, weapons, medicine, and other essentials to the defenders of Mariupol blocked by the Russian Federation.