Biden ends isolation at White House after second negative test for COVID-19

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden ended his isolation and left the White House Sunday for the first time in more than two weeks after recovering from a mild rebound case of COVID-19.

“I'm feeling great,” he told reporters on the White South Lawn as he departed for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he owns a beach house.

Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo that Biden again tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. Biden also tested negative Saturday.

"He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel," O'Connor wrote.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, had been isolating inside the White House since July 30 after testing positive in what O'Connor called a "rebound case" of the coronavirus. Patients treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid sometimes experience a rebound case of COVID-19.

Biden, 79, first tested positive on July 21. He briefly ended his isolation after testing negative on July 27 but did not leave the White House. He went back into isolation three days later after testing positive again.

The president continued to work throughout his illness, holding virtual events and making some public appearances at the White House while practicing social distancing.

He and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to southeastern Kentucky on Monday to meet with families affected by recent flooding that ravaged the region.

