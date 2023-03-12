Biden to Limit Arctic Oil Drilling Ahead of Willow Approval

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce limits on oil leasing in Arctic waters and sensitive areas of Alaska on Monday, taking steps to expand conservation as his administration prepares to approve a mammoth ConocoPhillips oil development in the region.

An administration official said Biden is set to expand an Obama-era ban on new oil and gas leasing in US Arctic waters and announce steps to rule out the sale of new drilling rights across much of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, where ConocoPhillips’s 600 million-barrel Willow venture is planned.

Environmentalists have been imploring the administration to go further and reject the ConocoPhillips project, citing International Energy Agency warnings that the world must forsake developing new oil and gas fields to avoid the worst consequences of global warming and shift to net zero emissions by 2050.

Senior Biden advisers have signed off on the Willow approval — one of the momentous environmental decisions yet for Biden, who campaigned on promises to shift away from fossil fuels. He also enacted the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping climate law that dedicates more than $360 billion to clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

New restrictions in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska would thwart future oil and gas leasing across more than 13 million acres (52,600 square kilometers) in the 23 million-acre reserve, which is roughly the size of Indiana.

Protections would extend to the Teshekpuk Lake, which provides safe haven to birds and caribou, as well as the Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas, according to the administration official.

The NPR-A reserve was set aside for oil supply needs roughly a century ago and ConocoPhillips has held leases tied to its $8 billion Willow development since 1999. The Biden administration viewed that as limiting its options to stop or significantly curtail the Willow project, the official said.

Yet the new conservation moves are seen by the administration as a firewall against future leasing and expanded oil development across much of the Arctic.

Former President Barack Obama blocked new oil and gas leasing across most US Arctic waters in 2016. Biden will expand the ban by effectively removing the remaining portions of federal waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas north of Alaska from future oil and gas leasing.

The preservation of Alaskan landscapes and waters is “unparalleled,” said Athan Manuel, lands protection program director at the Sierra Club. Yet “the benefits of these protections can be undone just as quickly by approval of oil and gas projects on public lands, and right now, no proposal poses a bigger threat to lands, wildlife, communities, and our climate, than ConocoPhillips’s Willow project.”

While it would take years for crude to flow, ConocoPhillips eventually expects Willow to produce 180,000 barrels per day of oil, or roughly 1.6% of current US production. Over a 30-year lifespan, the resulting oil and gas could generate some 280 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Supporters have said that oil would be produced under stronger environmental protections than other crude supplies it could replace, helping boost US energy security while providing an economic lifeline to Alaska’s North Slope.

