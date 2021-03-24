Biden - live: President and Jill meet with women’s soccer team for Equal Pay Day

President Joe Biden speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House upon returning from Ohio early this week (EPA)

Joe Biden will soon host members of the US women's soccer team to mark Equal Pay Day.

The next event on the White House schedule comes after press secretary Jen Psaki held a press conference outlining Biden's plans to use political leverage to achieve gun control, whether through Congress or through executive action.

Psaki said the president agrees with his vice president, Kamala Harris, who said Congress must act to achieve lasting change on gun control.

But that he would not wait for the law to fail before moving forward with planning executive alternatives in the wake of the Colorado and Atlanta mass shootings.

The violent attacks have plunged the president into the country’s hotly contested debate on gun control laws, with reform often encountered by significant political pushback.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said.

