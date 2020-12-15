Biden: Lives depend on Georgia Senate race outcome

President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Atlanta Tuesday, thanking Georgians for delivering him the state in last month's election and urging them to vote in the runoffs January 5th for two Senate seats, telling them lives "depend on it." (Dec. 15)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Georgia, let me start with two simple words. Thank you. Thank you for turning out in record numbers in November election. Thank you for the faith you put it me and Vice President-elect Harris. And thank you for standing strong to make sure your voices were heard, your votes were counted and counted and counted again. I'm starting to feel like I won Georgia three times.

I have to say, it feels pretty good. You know, I think all of you just taught Donald Trump a lesson. In this election, Georgia wasn't going to be bullied. Georgia wasn't going to be silenced. Georgia certainly wasn't going to stand by and let Donald Trump or the state of Texas or anyone else come in here and toss out your votes.

But you know-- you know who didn't stand by? You know who did nothing while Trump, Texas, and others were trying to wipe out every single one of the almost 5 million votes you had cast here in Georgia in November? Your two Republican senators. They stood by.

Folks, you know, you all did something extraordinary in November. You voted in record numbers. You voted to improve the lives of every Georgian, and you voted as if your life depended on it. Well, guess what? Now you're going to have to do it again. Come January 5, you've got to vote in record numbers again--

--because yes, the lives of every Georgian still depend on what you're doing. Yes, you still need to vote as if your life depends on it because it does.

It's time to stand up, take back our democracy. Send me these two men, and we will control the Senate, and we'll change the lives of people in Georgia. God bless you, and may God protect our troops. Go out and vote, vote, vote!

