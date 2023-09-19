Biden looking forward to hearing Zelenskyy's assessment of situation on battlefield – White House

US President Joe Biden is looking forward to meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, during a briefing in New York, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Kirby said the US president wants to assure his Ukrainian counterpart that when the United States says it will stay with Ukraine as long as necessary, Kyiv should understand that support will continue.

"The President’s looking forward to hearing from President Zelenskyy about their counteroffensive and about the progress they’re making, his assessment of what the battlefield looks like," Kirby said.

Kirby added that the two presidents will be meeting at the White House at a critical time, as Ukrainian Armed Forces gain ground in their counteroffensive and Russia is seeking military assistance from rogue regimes, including North Korea.

He added that President Zelenskyy has consistently, publicly and privately, expressed gratitude for the United States' support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Background:

