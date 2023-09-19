Biden looking forward to hearing Zelenskyy's assessment of situation on battlefield – White House
US President Joe Biden is looking forward to meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive.
Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, during a briefing in New York, as reported by Ukrinform
Details: Kirby said the US president wants to assure his Ukrainian counterpart that when the United States says it will stay with Ukraine as long as necessary, Kyiv should understand that support will continue.
"The President’s looking forward to hearing from President Zelenskyy about their counteroffensive and about the progress they’re making, his assessment of what the battlefield looks like," Kirby said.
Kirby added that the two presidents will be meeting at the White House at a critical time, as Ukrainian Armed Forces gain ground in their counteroffensive and Russia is seeking military assistance from rogue regimes, including North Korea.
He added that President Zelenskyy has consistently, publicly and privately, expressed gratitude for the United States' support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Background:
On the evening of 18 September, the Ukrainian president announced his arrival in the United States to attend the UN General Assembly and meet with US officials.
In Washington, Zelenskyy will hold discussions with US President Joe Biden, leaders of the chambers and parties of Congress, military leaders, and American businesspeople, journalists, and the public.
Zelenskyy's visit comes as the US Congress is considering a White House request for an additional US$23 billion in aid to Ukraine. However, its approval is still uncertain, as there are serious divisions within the Republican Party on the issue.
Some on the right wing of the US Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, argue that the US is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.
