Biden is looking into his 'legal authority' to cancel student-loan debt, White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Politico

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden at a news conference in the White House on March 25. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • Biden is looking into his "legal authority" to cancel student-loan debt, his chief of staff said.

  • Ron Klain said Biden had asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to create a memo on the subject.

  • He said the memo would look into both forgiving student-loan debt and canceling it.

President Joe Biden is looking into his "legal authority" to cancel student-loan debt up to $50,000, the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a Politico Playbook interview on Thursday.

Klain told Ryan Lizza, Politico's chief Washington correspondent, that Biden had asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to create a memo on the president's legal authority to forgive student loans.

He wants the memo to look into both forgiving student loans and canceling debt up to $50,000, Klain said.

Biden will "look at that legal authority," Klain said. "He'll look at the policy issues around that, and he'll make a decision. He hasn't made a decision on that either way, and, in fact, he hasn't yet gotten the memos that he needs to start to focus on that decision."

