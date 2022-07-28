Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during China Xi call

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may hold their fifth call as leaders as soon as today, as concerns rise over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

White House officials have said the long-planned call will have a broad agenda, including discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn.

At its core, U.S. officials see the exchange as another chance to manage competition between the world's two largest economies, whose ties are increasingly clouded by tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which Xi has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should Pelosi visit Taiwan, a move that would be a dramatic, though not unprecedented, show of U.S. support for the island, which says it is facing increasing Chinese military and economic threats.

Washington does not have official relations with Taiwan and follows a "one-China" policy that recognizes Beijing, not Taipei diplomatically. But it is obliged by U.S. law to provide the island with the means to defend itself, and pressure has been mounting in Congress for more explicit support.

"This is about keeping the lines of communication open with the president of China, one of the most consequential bilateral relationships that we have, not just in that region, but around the world, because it touches so much," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

One person briefed on planning for the call said the Biden administration thinks leader-to-leader engagement is the best way to lower tensions over Taiwan.

Xi has an interest in avoiding a tense confrontation with the United States as he seeks an unprecedented third term in office at a congress of China's ruling Communist Party, which is expected in October or November, some analysts believe.

Biden also wants to discuss climate and economic competition issues, the person briefed said, as well as the idea of placing a price cap on Russian oil to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine, an issue Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised with Chinese counterparts earlier in July.

The Biden administration has been debating whether to lift some tariffs on Chinese goods as a way to ease soaring inflation, but U.S. officials have said a decision was not expected ahead of the call.

When Biden last spoke to Xi in March, he warned of "consequences" if Beijing gave material support for Russia's war, and the U.S. government believes that that red line has not been crossed in the months since.

TOXIC TIES

The White House has reiterated that its "one-China" policy has not changed despite speculation over a possible trip by Pelosi, which the speaker has yet to confirm.

The last time a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan was in 1997, and as a co-equal branch of government, the U.S. executive has little control over congressional travel.

China has grown more powerful militarily and economically since, and some analysts worry such a visit at a time of fraught ties, could spur a crisis across the 100-mile (160-km) wide Taiwan Strait waterway separating China and Taiwan.

"The relationship is in such a toxic state. Mutual distrust is really at an all-time high. I think people don't realize how dangerous this particular moment is," said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

She said Biden and Xi needed to focus their call on de-escalation, including possible mechanisms to reduce the risk of mishaps.

Kirby said the administration has been in touch with Pelosi's office to make sure she has "all the context" she needs to make decisions about her travel.

China has given few clues to specific responses it might take if Pelosi, a long time critic of China, particularly on human rights issues, does go to Taiwan.

Martin Chorzempa, a senior research fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said playing up the Taiwan issue could serve Xi as a domestic distraction from China's slowing economy, but "any reaction strong enough to trigger U.S. sanctions would create massive damage to China and the world economy."

(Reporting by Michael Martina, Trevor Hunnicutt and David Brunnstrom. Editing by Heather Timmons and Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Pence is trying to define ‘his own political future’: Sarah Isgur

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Trump administrator Sarah Isgur about the Donald Trump-Mike Pence campaign rivalry.

  • U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tension, Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to talk on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning said, with Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine expected to be key agenda items. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that managing economic competition between the two countries would also be a focus of the call. It will be the fifth call between the leaders, and comes as China has delivered heightened warnings to the Biden administration about a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

    Tensions are building between the United States and China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to visit Taiwan next month. Matt Bradley reports on how the geopolitical friction is receiving extra attention in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea ready to mobilise nuclear forces

    The US has warned that Pyongyang could conduct a seventh nuclear test at any time.

  • Samsung Electronics Revenue Up 21.6%, in Slight Pullback

    Results ended tech giant’s streak of three consecutive quarters of record revenues initially driven by the pandemic-fueled chip boom.

  • 1 arrested after Eisenhower Expy shooting, chase, crash: ISP

    Illinois State Police said a man is in custody after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway that turned into a police pursuit and crash.

  • Letters to the Editor: We will lose precious species as corporate America cares naught

    Also: Who is best for state's 106th District?

  • UBS Analyst Who Called Evergrande Rout Sees More Sector Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- A UBS Group AG analyst who predicted China Evergrande Group’s stock collapse last year is warning of further turmoil ahead for the sector, saying some private builders may go bankrupt as the industry shakeup continues. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Repub

  • Cruz backs challenger to Trump-endorsed candidate in Wisconsin gubernatorial race

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced on Wednesday he would be endorsing a challenger to former President Trump’s endorsed candidate in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race. Cruz said he would be backing former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R) in the Wisconsin governor’s race ahead of the Aug. 9 primary. “I’m proud to endorse @RebeccaforReal for governor of…

  • Manchin, Schumer agree to vastly pared back version of Build Back Better

    Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement Wednesday he reached a deal on a reconciliation bill with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

  • China just approved its first domestic anti-COVID pill, Azvudine, and is ready to produce 6.8 billion pills a year at half the price of Pfizer’s Paxlovid

    But Genuine Biotech's Azvudine appears far less effective than Pfizer's pill, too

  • Post-Roe digital surveillance: Yahoo News Explains

    Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to abolish federal abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade, experts have raised concerns about the type of personal health data that’s collected. Corynne McSherry, legal director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit defending digital privacy, told Yahoo News that there is now a digital surveillance infrastructure that didn’t exist before. McSherry explains why data privacy concerns extend beyond reproductive health apps and what a person can do to help protect themselves.

  • Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million

    The jacket front displays NASA's logo and the Apollo 11 mission emblem, which is slightly below Aldrin's name tag. It also has the United States' flag on its left shoulder and is made of Beta cloth, a fireproof cloth that was incorporated into NASA space suits after three Apollo 1 astronauts died in a flash fire aboard their spacecraft during a ground test in 1967. After the jacket, the second highest grossing item at Tuesday's auction was the summary flight plan of the Apollo 11 mission.

  • I'm a culinary judge who shops at Trader Joe's. Here are 12 things I recommend buying.

    As a judge for the Specialty Foods Association, I get several high-quality products from the famous grocery chain, from yuzu hot sauce to chicken soup

  • The Chinese Megacity Where Masks Are Rare and Clubs Are Packed

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero strategy has become notorious internationally for its grueling lockdowns. But in the southwestern megacity Chongqing, signs of China’s signature pandemic policy disrupting daily life are hard to find.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights o

  • Federal government comes for Kwame Kilpatrick after donations solicited

    Earlier this month, a fundraising page for Kwame Kilpatrick was set up to help crowdfund a Florida condo. Now, the federal government is seizing much of his funds.

  • Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

    Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency.

  • Blinken: War in Ukraine has ‘weakened Russia profoundly’

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine has “weakened Russia profoundly.” Blinken said the last progress Russian troops made in the easternmost Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia has focused on since failing to take the capital of Kyiv earlier in the war, came at…

  • Democrats Outsmart Mitch McConnell With Surprise Reconciliation Deal

    The Kentucky Republican said the Senate wouldn't pass a computer chip bill if Democrats pursued budget reconciliation, but it did and they are.

  • Exclusive-Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system. The new party, called Forward and whose creation was first reported by Reuters, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey. The new party is being formed by a merger of three political groups that have emerged in recent years as a reaction to America's increasingly polarized and gridlocked political system.