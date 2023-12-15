When Biden loses, his Blob cannot be reformed - it must be destroyed

“We believe that a conservative, whether it’s President Trump or someone else in the field, will replace President Biden, thank goodness, and it isn’t enough for whoever that is to govern [as a] conservative. Tactically they have to wake up every day and say, what part of the American administrative state am I going to destroy today? Not reform, not modify, not tweak, destroy; fire the bureaucrats, close agencies, end....the U.S. Department of Education.

“If [Republicans] don’t have the backbone like Lady Thatcher, like President Reagan, to stand up to the Blob and to destroy it, we will lose America. Every tactic has to be oriented around that goal.”

Dr Kevin Roberts is the president of The Heritage Foundation, one of America’s most influential conservative think tanks. The Telegraph’s Steven Edginton sits down with him to discuss the state of American conservatism, President Biden and ‘the Blob’ for the latest Off Script podcast.

Watch the full episode above, or listen on your podcast app by searching “Off Script”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.