Biden lost on student loans. But his Supreme Court record is better than you might think

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court’s decision Friday to strike down a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program was the latest high-profile legal defeat for President Joe Biden.

But it hasn’t been all bad news for Biden at the nation’s highest court.

Despite the court’s conservative bent, the Justice Department has successfully defended several of the Democratic president’s policies before the Supreme Court − especially when it comes to immigration.

Here's a look at some of the biggest wins and losses for Biden:

Loss: Student loans

As had long been expected, the Supreme Court shot down Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. The plan, which Biden announced nearly a year ago, fulfilled a campaign promise. But a 6-3 majority of the Supreme Court said the administration overstepped its authority by trying to approve the effort without getting a law through Congress.

Win: Deportation priorities

During his first year in office, Biden officials said they would prioritize certain immigrants in the country illegally for deportation, such as those who pose a threat to national security or public safety. Texas and Louisiana sued, arguing Biden didn’t have the power to decide which immigrants to prioritize. In an 8-1 decision on June 23, the Supreme Court said the states didn’t have standing to sue.

Loss: Vaccine mandates

Last year, the Supreme Court smacked down one of Biden’s signature efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic: a mandate on large employers to require vaccine or testing for the virus. The unsigned opinion said the law used to establish the mandate did not give the administration the power to regulate public health beyond the workplace.

In a second opinion, the court permitted a vaccine mandate on people employed at health care facilities that receive federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid.

Win: Abortion pill

Most of the provisions involved in the legal battle over the abortion pill mifepristone this year involved policies implemented long before Biden became president. However, the Biden administration in late 2021 made permanent a policy allowing the drug to be distributed by mail. The Supreme Court in April allowed that policy and several others to remain in place while a lawsuit challenging the drug’s approval continues.

Win: Remain in Mexico

Biden rescinded the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy in 2021, ending the requirement that migrants seeking asylum wait in Mexico for their claims to be reviewed. Conservative states sued, alleging the administration didn’t follow the law in unwinding the program. Last year, in a 5-4 opinion, the Supreme Court sided with Biden on the policy.

Draw: Title 42 expulsions

The Supreme Court last month dismissed an appeal challenging the end of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy embraced by the Trump administration that allowed border officials to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. Several conservative states sought to defend Title 42, and the high court agreed to hear their case. But by the time the court got around to it, the Biden administration announced it would lift the national COVID emergencies that authorized Title 42 expulsions. The challenge became moot and the high court dismissed it last month.

