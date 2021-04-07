If Biden lowers the Medicare age, your savings could be in the thousands

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sigrid Forberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
If Biden lowers the Medicare age, your savings could be in the thousands
If Biden lowers the Medicare age, your savings could be in the thousands

Democrats are floating the idea of dropping the Medicare eligibility age for the first time in the program’s 55-year history.

Since Medicare’s inception in 1966, you’ve had to mark your 65th birthday before qualifying for the government health program.

But now President Joe Biden is reportedly considering changing the requirement to 60 years of age.

For millions of qualifying Americans, getting affordable health insurance would be life-changing, potentially saving them thousands of dollars a year on private-health-plan premiums, copays and out-of-pocket expenses.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposed reform — and what to do if you’re not yet close to entering your 60s.

What’s on the table?

Man with white hair, smiling, talking to doctor in white coat
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock

Just last month, Biden signed his $1.9 trillion relief bill, which included the first major expansion of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as Obamacare, since it became law in 2010.

Prominent lawmakers are now pushing for him to include the Medicare measure in his next spending bill, a followup to the recently announced infrastructure spending package.

The new bill is expected to be announced sometime in April.

“There are many millions of seniors who would be very, very grateful if we did that right now,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said recently. Sanders would like to see Biden push it even further by adding dental care, hearing aids and eyeglasses to Medicare coverage.

What would it mean?

Money
ElenaR / Shutterstock

The lower age threshold could mean enormous savings for millions of Americans.

Right now, a 60-year-old person with an annual income of $51,000 — which is a little more than four times the poverty level — would have to pay a premium of $4,420 a year for a silver health plan on the Obamacare exchanges, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

And that number accounts for the recent increases in ACA subsidies, which Biden included in his COVID relief package.

If the Medicare age drops to 60, that $4,420 annual expense would disappear.

The proposed reform could even have life-saving implications.

A recent Stanford University study found that diagnoses of certain cancers are disproportionately higher among people 65 and older, compared to those 64 and younger.

The authors of the study concluded that “many people are delaying their care for financial reasons until they get health insurance through Medicare.”

Not everyone is on board

Close up of hands at table, crossed over pile of papers
Salivanchuk Semen / Shutterstock

Democrats are almost certain to get pushback from both the more conservative members of their own party as well as Republicans and the health care community.

A number of Republicans have suggested the progressive members of the Democratic party are setting the party’s overall strategy on health care.

Hospital communities have voiced their concern that expanded health care would encourage more people to retire younger, which would negatively impact the workforce, and that it would also reduce the amount healthcare providers receive in reimbursements.

If Democrats hope to push through the bill, they’ll need nearly unanimous support from within their party.

But there’s reason to believe the public supports the move. Excluding Congress, 85% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans are in favor of lowering the Medicare age to as young as 50, according to a 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

What if I’m not 60 yet?

Focused young couple looking at laptop at kitchen table
fizkes / Shutterstock

While the proposed age drop only applies for those 60 and up, younger Americans can still expect to receive some health care benefits.

The Biden administration’s new Obamacare subsidies have made it easier for you to get affordable health insurance.

Thanks to the subsidies, which apply to plans available on healthcare.gov and other ACA exchanges during the current special enrollment period, anyone making more than $51,000 a year will be able to find coverage for about $1,000 less per month than before the bill was passed.

Where to go from here

Cheerful elderly couple sit on couch, smiling and looking at bills
fizkes / Shutterstock

While the new ACA subsidies took effect earlier this month, it may take a while for many Americans to see the change in their accounts.

If your budget is tight these days and you’ve already got a number of healthcare bills piling up, you may want to consider a lower-interest debt consolidation loan to give yourself some breathing room.

Meanwhile, we’re still in the middle of a global health crisis. If anything were to happen to you, you’ll want to ensure your loved ones who rely on you are cared for. Getting a pain-free life insurance policy can take the stress out of planning for the worst case scenario.

And while you’re at it, keep the insurance savings rolling. By shopping around for the cheapest policies, you could potentially cut your homeowners insurance bill by hundreds.

With a little strategizing, you can change your own life, instead of waiting for bills to work their way through Congress. Then, when the government does offer you savings, you can use those funds just for fun.

Recommended Stories

  • CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Midwin Charles has died at 47, her family said

    Colleagues, including MSNBC's Joy Reid, paid tribute to Midwin Charles on Twitter after her death was announced.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US faces 7 major hurdles to economic growth, including high healthcare costs and income inequality

    "Fixing America's problems is going to take hard work," the CEO of the US' largest bank by assets wrote in his annual shareholder letter Wednesday.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25m

    Action Comics #1, which sold for 10 cents in 1938, is the world's most valuable comic book.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • LG Electronics fans bemoan end of era as firm exits smartphone business

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones rued the loss of more affordable Android-based devices after the South Korean tech company said on Monday it would quit the business, with some praising LG for the innovation it brought to the industry. LG smartphone users in South Korea and the United States posted nostalgic tributes on social media after the firm announced the exit, citing a prolonged sales slump. LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market, according to researcher Counterpoint, though its slice of the global pie is just 2%.

  • Gov. McMaster to bring back former Sanford Medicaid director to lead SC agency

    Robert Kerr previously ran the state agency under former Gov. Mark Sanford’s administration, then left in 2007 to run a private health care consulting firm.

  • Former Northeastern track coach accused of cyberstalking student-athlete

    A former Northeastern University coach used a phony&nbsp;"body development study" to trick student-athletes into sending him nude photos, officials allege.

  • The best clues as to what will take Oscar's best picture come from the past

    Bookies have their odds-making, we have a lens into the past to see what looks like a winner.

  • A student loan scam operation was reportedly exposed after the scammer was arrested on cyberstalking charges

    When arresting a man on cyberstalking charges, the FBI discovered a years-long student loan scam operating out of his home.

  • Oxfam funding delayed amid fresh sexual exploitation claims

    Oxfam has been temporarily stopped from receiving UK aid funds just weeks after a three-year Government ban was lifted, amid fresh allegations of sexual misconduct by staff. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, last night confirmed he was delaying the resumption of funding after two senior aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were suspended last week. The charity was previously blocked from bidding for UK funds in the wake of the 2018 aid scandal in Haiti, when it was accused of covering up allegations of sexual exploitation by some of its workers based in the country after the 2010 earthquake. The disclosure led to further claims against other UK-aid organisations. Oxfam apologised in the wake of the scandal and in February was said to have undertaken significant reforms by the Charity Commission, paving the way for it begin bidding for aid funding again. However, last week it was rocked by fresh allegations, revealed by The Times, which included claims of sexual exploitation, bullying and mismanagement in the DRC. Confirming that funding would be paused again, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “All organisations bidding for UK aid must meet the high standards of safeguarding required to keep the people they work with safe. “Given the most recent reports which call into question Oxfam’s ability to meet those standards, we will not consider any new funding to Oxfam until the issues have been resolved.” Whitehall sources stressed the pause was not a full-blown suspension, adding that ministers were awaiting further updates on the latest allegations. Oxfam has not resumed bidding for funds again. It follows 24 hours after ministers vowed to withdraw funding from aid charities that failed to meet its safeguarding standards in response to a damning Parliamentary inquiry into sexual abuse int he sector. In a report released last December, the Commons international development committee warned that the issue remained “a scourge” on the international development sector, which had “effectively become the last safe haven for perpetrators”. Sarah Champion, the chair of the committee, told The Telegraph: “Safeguarding needs to be hard wired into all aid projects due to the inherent vulnerability of recipients. I urge the FCDO to proactively look at all aid organisations in receipt of taxpayers’ funds and make sure preventing abuse is at their core.” Oxfam commissioned an external investigation into its DRC office last November but staff are said to have raised concern over the length of the probe. Whistleblowers are reported to have issued “numerous detailed reports” about the situation to national and regional managers and directly to Oxfam’s leadership and safeguarding teams in Oxford. On Tuesday night an Oxfam spokesman said: “The steps we are taking in the Democratic Republic of Congo reflect our commitment to tackle abuses of power. We are aware of the FCDO statement and are seeking further information. The Charity Commission and FCDO have been notified appropriately and we will continue to keep them informed as the investigation concludes its work.”

  • Former Florida State football star arrested on murder charges in Palm Beach County

    Former Florida State star wide receiver Travis Rudolph — who played for the New York Giants and spent a day on the Dolphins practice squad — is in Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder charges.

  • Biden digs in for negotiations over infrastructure and jobs plan

    President Biden will promote his jobs plan Wednesday afternoon at the White House complex, as it faces months of debate in Congress.

  • Covid vaccines: Can Australia blame its woes on Europe?

    Australia says the EU's move to block an AstraZeneca order is to blame for its vaccine delays.

  • Mobile phones should be banned in schools - Gavin Williamson

    Phones should not be used or seen during the school day, the education secretary says.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

  • Here's what to do if you can't use or drink your tap water

    Whether it's non-potable or simply not running

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.