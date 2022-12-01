Biden, Macron vow unity on Ukraine, climate

Reuters
Mexico's manufacturing sector expanded for a third straight month in November, picking up its pace of growth slightly, as tentative signs pointed to a recovery in demand conditions, overall sales stabilized and jobs were created, a survey showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 50.6 in November, up from 50.3 in October, and above the key 50-threshold that separates growth from contraction. Mexico's factories shrank for more than 2-1/2 years starting in March 2020 due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.