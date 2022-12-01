11

Biden, Macron vow unity on Ukraine, climate

Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down in the Oval Office Thursday for the centerpiece talks of a pomp-filled state visit, with the two leaders vowing to work together on everything from the war in Ukraine to climate change. (Dec. 1)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China

    Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down Thursday for the centerpiece talks of a pomp-filled French state visit, with the two leaders eager to talk through the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law. Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders met in the Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they face. At the top of the agenda is the nine-month-old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv as it tries to repel Russian forces.

  • Holiday arts: All the concerts, choirs, Christmas plays and ‘Nutcrackers’ in Lexington

    Where to see a performance to put you in the holiday mood.

  • Serbia vs Switzerland: How to watch live, stream link, team news

    Serbia and Switzerland seek a win that could seal a place in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 when they meet Friday in Doha.

  • Former Halifax police officer accused of stealing guns, more than $90,000

    Dauphin County detectives have arrested a former police officer and charged him with theft of multiple guns and more than $90,000 during his time as an officer.

  • Lawmakers cheer US World Cup victory

    Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle cheered the U.S. victory in its final game of the first round of the World Cup on Tuesday. The United States defeated Iran 1-0 in its third game to secure a spot in the second round, which will be made up of 16 teams, and set up…

  • U.S. senators introduce bill to expand E15 gasoline sales, with support from oil group

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. senators from Nebraska and Minnesota introduced legislation on Tuesday that would expand nationwide sales of E15, a gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, after gaining support for the bill from an oil industry trade group for the first time, Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska told Reuters. The legislation, introduced by Fischer and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and supported by the American Petroleum Institute (API), would mark a huge win for the ethanol industry and corn farmers who have repeatedly tried to expand sales of E15 but have faced hurdles.

  • Angola's Isabel dos Santos says victim of 'political persecution'

    Angolan tycoon Isabel dos Santos says she is the victim of "political persecution" engineered by President Joao Lourenco, her father's successor at the helm of the oil-rich southern African country.

  • Mexico's factories grow again amid sales improvement, job creation

    Mexico's manufacturing sector expanded for a third straight month in November, picking up its pace of growth slightly, as tentative signs pointed to a recovery in demand conditions, overall sales stabilized and jobs were created, a survey showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 50.6 in November, up from 50.3 in October, and above the key 50-threshold that separates growth from contraction. Mexico's factories shrank for more than 2-1/2 years starting in March 2020 due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada still looking to make history in final World Cup match

    Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.

  • World Cup 2022: Ghana-Uruguay game offers chance of revenge for Black Stars

    Former Ghana players and supporters will be hoping for a serving of revenge when the Black Stars face Uruguay at the World Cup.

  • Go behind the scenes of Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson's '9 to 5' rehearsal

    Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson are putting yet another twist on "9 to 5" for Clarkson's "Kellyoke" segment on her talk show.

  • EU Closes In on $60 Cap for Russian Oil as Deadline Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union states are coalescing around a plan to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, their latest attempt to clinch an agreement before a Monday deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Rem

  • Senate Passes Marriage Equality Bill (Lindsey Graham Voted No)

    The legislation is a preemptive move against a hyper-conservative Supreme Court.

  • Chinese officials visit Fresno to talk business. Why one city leader refused to meet with them

    One local leader declined the invitation, citing ongoing COVID-19 protests across China.

  • Bobby Wagner finds it easy to treat 1st game vs. Seahawks as ‘just another game’

    Bobby Wagner doesn't find it hard to treat Sunday's game against the Seahawks like "just another game."

  • How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer

    After a 12-year-old was killed in Atlantic Station over the weekend, here's what APD wants the public to do.

  • Lewandowski celebrates 'happy defeat' as Poland advances

    Robert Lewandowski left the field with a huge smile on his face after blowing kisses to fans and hugging teammates. You’d never know his team just lost a crucial World Cup game 2-0 to Argentina. “You can say it’s a happy defeat,” said Lewandowski, who failed to even have a shot on target.

  • Bobby Wagner has moved on from Seahawks: It’s just another game

    Bobby Wagner had some hard feelings when he left Seattle. He doesn’t anymore. The Rams linebacker is letting bygones be bygones after the messy way the Seahawks handled his release. “I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “So, I am [more]

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Pr

  • Ukrainian army deploy Western weapons in the east

    STORY: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday evening said that the situation at the frontline remained difficult, with Russian forces attempting to advance in the Donbas region and Kharkiv.Zelenskiy said Russia was trying to advance in the eastern Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions "despite extremely large losses."The 30-year-old squad commander added that the adversary answered Ukrainian mortar fire with tank fire, which made sustaining mortar positions for a longer time impossible.Video footage from the 68th Separate Jager Brigade showed Ukrainian soldiers firing shells from mortars in the Donbas. Reuters could not independently verify the date the video was filmed.