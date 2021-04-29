Biden: ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium and it's about time’ DESC:

President Biden delivered an address to a joint session of Congress to mark his first 100 days in office and noted that no president before him has welcomed a "Madame Vice President" from the podium in the House Chamber.

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • Critics decry new Oklahoma law that protects drivers who 'unintentionally' run over or kill protesters

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law last week that offers legal protections for drivers who “unintentionally” kill or injure protesters if they are attempting to “flee the scene.”

  • Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic senators demand to know how US pharmaceutical companies plan to share vaccine technology as COVID-19 devastates India

    Lawmakers on Wednesday sent letters to Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna to ask if the companies plan to share their intellectual property.

  • Arizona School Board Members Flee Meeting as Parents Protest Student Mask Mandate

    An Arizona school board canceled a meeting and called in police on Tuesday after parents entered the meeting to protest an extension of the district’s mask mandate. The Vail School Board, which oversees a district southeast of Tuscon, called 911 after parents pushed into the meeting room without wearing masks and demanded to rescind the district’s masking requirement for students and teachers. Around 100 parents, some apparently with their children, arrived to protest the mandate, with most remaining outside during the duration of the events. The district said local sheriffs advised them to leave because of crowd-control difficulties, however the sheriff’s office said the board decided to leave the meeting on their own, in comments to a local ABC affiliate. Local parents then held their own meeting and proceeded to “elect” a new school board to rescind the mask mandate. The election itself was illegitimate because school board members must be elected by the public, so the mask mandate is still in effect in the district. I'm against masking kids, but the Vail School Board did not quit; they canceled the meeting and left the building. The parents did not elect new members; you need a public election for that. https://t.co/ekoF23eupx — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 28, 2021 The protest came after Arizona governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, rescinded an executive order on Monday that required students at K–12 schools to wear masks. Ducey wrote on Twitter that he rescinded the statewide school mask mandate “in alignment with [CDC] guidance,” although current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages universal mask-wearing in schools. Arizona school districts are now given the option to implement or rescind their own mask mandates. Almost all districts in the southern part of the state said they would continue to require students to wear masks, while many districts in and around the capital of Phoenix also kept the policy in place.

  • Manchin Is ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with the Biden Agenda’s Price Tag

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), a moderate Democrat, said Wednesday he is becoming “very uncomfortable” with the rising cost of President Biden’s agenda. “It’s a lot of money, a lot of money,” Manchin told reporters. “That makes you very uncomfortable.” Manchin’s comments came after Biden unveiled the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan on Wednesday. Together with the $1.9 trillion COVID-response bill that Congress passed in March, as well as the $2.3 infrastructure plan that Biden has proposed, the president’s three plans would cost a sticker-shock-inducing $6 trillion, if passed. While Manchin has said he wants to pay for as much of Biden’s infrastructure package as possible because he doesn’t “know how much more debt” the country should incur, he has questioned whether raising taxes is the best way to fund the plan. “We’re at $28.2 trillion now, debt, so you have to be very careful. There’s a balance to be had here,” he said. He has previously said that he does not support Biden’s plan to hike the corporate tax rate to 28 percent and would instead favor 25 percent. On its own, the tax increase would not raise the roughly $4 trillion needed for Biden’s two proposals. “Are we going it be able to be competitive and be able to pay for what we need in the country? We’ve got to figure out what our needs are and maybe make some adjustments. Who knows?” Manchin said. Manchin’s opposition could prove troublesome for the bills’ future in the evenly divided Senate. Even if Democrats chose to pursue budget reconciliation as a path to passing the bill with a simple majority (instead of the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation), the measure would require support from every member of the Democratic caucus to advance.

  • Republicans join Senate Dems in restoring Obama climate rule

    The measure is now expected to move to the House for a vote, which would then send it to Biden's desk upon passage. A vote in that chamber has not yet been scheduled.

  • Fox News warns Americans that they might soon be sipping on “plant-based beer”

    Fox News is once again upset with Joe Biden over something that Joe Biden has not actually said or done. This time, it surrounds Biden’s new climate plan, which critics say will “ban” the consumption of meat in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But the people at Fox News couldn’t even manage to perpetuate a falsehood that they themselves invented without fumbling all over it.

  • Georgia Sheriff Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Allegedly Using Restraint Chair as Punishment

    Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is alleged to have ordered employees to strap detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours.

  • Biden administration to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive marketing of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a briefing on Thursday with lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The agency faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes.

  • GOP senators quietly meet with White House on infrastructure, happy with what they hear

    Top White House officials have quietly been meeting — on the Hill and over the phone — with Republican senators who drafted a counterproposal to President Biden's infrastructure plan, multiple sources tell Axios.What we're hearing: The GOP senators say they're optimistic the Biden administration is open to concessions and can reach a compromise. They've been heartened by their talks with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne idea is reaching a bipartisan deal on "Part I" of Biden's infrastructure package — the parts that Republicans consider "traditional" infrastructure, such as funding for roads, bridges and airports.That could force Democrats to tackle the second part, focused on child care, health care and climate change, via budget reconciliation.The talks remain preliminary, the senators told Axios, and both sides are far from reaching any substantial deal.Terrell and Ricchetti have made trips to the Capitol, while Klain, who doesn’t often venture to the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue, has joined by phone, according to a White House source with direct knowledge of the meetings.Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) are among those who have met with the White House team in person.What they’re saying: "Administration officials have been on the Hill, even now, talking to Republican members," Wicker told Axios. "It has been on a less-formal basis. But they're good discussions. The details are being filled in.""I think they're open to talking about and understanding what our proposal is and how we got to where we got," he added."If they could roll us on the whole thing, they would. I don't think they can," which is why they're so willing to meet, Wicker said.Yes, but: The biggest sticking point with Republicans — increasing taxes to pay for the plan — remains.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jill Biden's Presidential Address Outfit Has More Than One Special Meaning

    The First Lady arrived to Joe Biden's presidential address in a dress that spoke volumes.

  • Footage shows Anthony Alvarez appeared to have a gun and his back turned when police shot him

    Video of the fatal shooting of 22-year old Anthony Alvarez on March 31 in Chicago was released Wednesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, showing his back turned as he moved away from officers.Driving the news: Alvarez appeared to be holding a gun in one hand and a cellphone in the other, body camera footage shows. COPA recommended to the Chicago Police Department that the officer who shot Alvarez "be relieved of his police powers" pending its investigation, the agency spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy said Wednesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details, via AP: "[A]n officer’s body camera shows [the officer] chasing Alvarez. When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, 'Drop the gun! Drop the gun!' before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop a gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground."Police have not said whether Alvarez pointed a gun or fired shots, but a police spokesperson tweeted a photo of a firearm he said was found at the scene, according to the Chicago Tribune. A police report that COPA posted along with the video identified the officer who shot Alvarez as 29-year-old Evan Solano, a six-year veteran of the force, the AP notes.Context: Chicago’s police department is also grappling with the March 29 officer-involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo.But, but, but: COPA, an independent police review board, did not immediately recommend the officer who shot Toledo be stripped of his police powers.Both Toledo and Alvarez were Latino.What they're saying: John Catanzara, the head of the police union, said in a video statement that it’s important for the public “to look at this with an open mind.” He noted that the officer clearly saw Alvarez holding the weapon and that Alvarez was turning in the direction of the officer when he was shot, AP reports.“The officer fears (he) would turn and fire because that’s the motion he was making,” Catanzara said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Moscow is annoyed Eastern European governments no longer turn a blind eye to assassinations by 'Unit 29155'

    The diplomatic expulsions mean fewer jobs can be taken by Russian intelligence officers working undercover.

  • Three Suspects Arrested for Burglarizing 26 Asian American Families in Colorado and Wyoming

    Three of four suspects accused of targeting dozens of Asian American business owners and their families in Colorado and Wyoming in 2019 have been arrested and charged this week. The investigation, known as “Operation Daylight,” started in Fort Collins, Colorado after five residential burglaries were reported between January 2019 and April 2019. The scheme: The suspects, believed to have ties to South America, had a pattern in conducting their criminal activities.

  • US Catholic bishops may press Biden to stop taking Communion

    When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June, they’ll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians: Don’t receive Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights. At issue is a document that will be prepared for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops by its Committee on Doctrine, with the aim of clarifying the church’s stance on an issue that has repeatedly vexed the bishops in recent decades. It’s taken on new urgency now, in the eyes of many bishops, because Biden — only the second Catholic president — is the first to hold that office while espousing clear-cut support for abortion rights.

  • Republicans got personal with Obama. Why they won’t do the same to Biden.

    Instead of trying to demonize “Uncle Joe,” Republicans hope to puncture Biden’s popularity without getting down in the mud.

  • Cult experts issue warning about disturbing trend on TikTok: ‘It can become dangerous’

    One commune’s website describes the area as "a place to sprout, bloom, and grow." Critics describe it as a cult.

  • The Trump-rejecting Florida Republican who has a plan to fix the GOP

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has a message for leaders in Washington: ‘Start thinking more like mayors.’

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds — see the sculpt in progress

    The wax version of Harris will wear a replica of the purple dress and coat she wore on Inauguration Day.

  • Scarred by Zika and fearing new COVID-19 variants, Brazilian women say no to another pandemic pregnancy

    A field hospital in São Paulo state, Brazil, on March 26, 2021. Brazil keeps setting new COVID-19 records, with up to 4,000 people dying daily. Miguel Schincariol/AFP via Getty Images“We have to avoid a pregnancy,” said Rosa, about the possibility of getting pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My feeling is that I don’t want to have a baby. What I went through in 2017 when I had Raíssa, God forbid.” Rosa lives in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco. Her first child, Raíssa, was born during the epidemic of Zika – a mosquito-borne disease that caused severe birth defects if contracted during pregnancy, among other effects. Between 2015 and 2017, some 3,700 babies in Brazil were born with a Zika-related congenital malformation of abnormally small heads. These babies are now 4 to 7 years old. Some began to develop normally within a few years. But others face enormous difficulties eating, walking, speaking and seeing. They require highly specialized care, and families get meager governmental assistance. Pernambuco was one of the epicenters of Brazil’s Zika outbreak. Today, Brazil is an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 13 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, nearly 400,000 deaths and no end in sight. Meanwhile, Zika is still circulating – though it’s much less common. For Rosa and many other women in Pernambuco, the thought of navigating another pregnancy during another novel infectious disease outbreak is incredibly stressful – and their anxiety is starting to show in Brazil’s declining pregnancy intentions and births. Some children with microcephaly have difficulty swallowing. Mauro Pimintel/AFP via Getty Images The Zika-COVID connection I lead the DeCodE Project, a study funded by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. The project aims to understand whether and how women of reproductive age change their childbearing attitudes, desires, {intentions}ec: cut? and behaviors during novel infectious disease crises like Zika and COVID-19. COVID-19 and Zika are distinct viruses with different modes of transmission and health effects. Neither had ever been seen before in Brazil. The novelty of such diseases generates extreme uncertainty over infection risks and a chaotic prevention response, especially for typically high-risk groups like pregnant people and their babies. Our study group conducted interviews throughout 2020 with 3,998 women ages 18 to 34 in Pernambuco. We have been monitoring them with periodic surveys since then. These women are navigating back-to-back novel infectious disease outbreaks that overlap substantially with their reproductive years. Early on in the Zika crisis, it was unclear whether a fetus in utero could get the virus. Later, fetal transmission was confirmed – along with the risk of severe fetal abnormalities at birth. Now, just a few years later, COVID-19 is bringing similar uncertainty. The specific risk of COVID-19 to pregnant people and their infants is not yet entirely clear. Early in the pandemic, evidence suggested that pregnancy posed no greater risk in terms of catching COVID-19 or suffering worse symptoms than the general population. In June 2020, however, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added pregnancy to the list of health conditions that make COVID-19 patients more likely to be hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit, based on several studies. There is also evidence of increased stillbirths and preterm deliveries during the pandemic, though it is not entirely clear whether these increases result from SARS-CoV-2 infection or indirect effects such as stress or reluctance to seek medical care. A midwife from Brazil’s Kumaruara tribe in July 2020 bathes her pregnant daughter with medicinal herbs meant to strengthen her for the pandemic-time delivery. Tarso Sarraf/AFP via Getty Images Race, class and health inequities In Brazil, where out-of-control infections have given rise to a more transmissible and deadly variant, pregnant and post-partum women are showing higher death rates from COVID-19. Hospitals are attributing an unusually large number of newborn deaths to COVID-19. On April 17, 2021, Brazilian officials took the unusual step of asking women to avoid getting pregnant. Not all people, of course, have total control over their bodies – no matter how anxious they are about a potential pandemic pregnancy. In Brazil, high-quality health care and contraceptive options are less accessible to poorer women and Black women than they are to white women and wealthy women. During the coronavirus pandemic, for example, Black women from lower socioeconomic backgrounds have seen their medical care severely interrupted. Our data shows that 58% were unable to find health services of any kind when they needed them. In contrast, 23% of wealthier white women experienced a similar neglect. A health worker assists a pregnant COVID-19 patient in Pará State, Brazil, in July 2020. Tarso Sarraf/AFP via Getty Images And in a 2017 study I led during the Zika epidemic, wealthier women in Brazil reported having more autonomy over their reproductive decisions than those of lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Still, Brazilian women did their best to avoid childbearing during Zika. One of our studies shows temporary birth declines of 10% nationally and of 28% in Pernambuco in November 2016, roughly a year after the link between Zika and birth malformations was established. It appears that women are now doing the same during COVID-19. Half of the women we interviewed who want children said they intend to avoid pregnancy during the pandemic. Women who had Zika or were close to people who did are 11% more likely to say this, according to one preliminary study conducted by my team. “I am really afraid of getting pregnant,” said Sônia, a 24-year-old woman in Recife, the capital city of Pernambuco state, in an interview in May 2020. “It is the same feeling” as during Zika “but now it is a little worse.” Our analysis of preliminary data from Brazil’s civil registry bears this out: Live births in January 2021 – roughly nine months after Brazil’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 – dropped 12% compared to last year. This information may change, however, as data is updated and government demographic data becomes available. Brazil’s 2020 census was canceled. Our research illustrates how the effects of epidemics go beyond just mortality and health. For some Brazilian women of childbearing age, it changes their desire to become parents. [Over 104,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Letícia Marteleto, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts. Read more:Why states didn’t go broke from the pandemicPreprints: how draft academic papers have become essential in the fight against COVID Letícia Marteleto receives funding from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, one of the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.