Biden makes bizarre gaffe while introducing Gretchen Whitmer

President Joe Biden made a bizarre gaffe on Tuesday regarding the Michigan lieutenant governor while introducing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her deputy.

After introducing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Joe Biden thanks the lieutenant governor, who "covers her in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way." 🧐 pic.twitter.com/B4HEr4uGQz — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 5, 2021

The president visited the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 training facility in Howell on Tuesday in an attempt to gain support for a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and his larger Build Back Better agenda, which includes a proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. After praising Whitmer for being "one of the best governors in the United States of America," he added a strange comment about Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

"And her lieutenant governor who covers her in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way," Biden said.

Biden has a history of verbal miscues and gaffes in his speeches. It was reported last month that some White House staffers have even resorted to muting him on TV or turn off his public appearances altogether to avoid confusion or possible embarrassment.

The venue for Biden's speech was held outside with a small subset of chairs, with around 40 people in attendance. Democratic U.S. Reps. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township, Debbie Dingell of Dearborn, and Dan Kildee of Flint Township also attended, sitting in the front row, according to the Detroit News.

Biden's visit comes as his agenda stalled last week after centrist Democrats in the Senate refused to budge on their stated disagreement with the $3.5 trillion package, as Sen. Joe Manchin has said the price far exceeds his desired $1.5 trillion price range for the bill.

Outside of the union site where the president was speaking, large crowds of supporters for former President Donald Trump gathered with signs and flags, some with signage that read "Trump won," referring to last year's presidential election.

Lots of cars honking as they go by. Just saw a couple Howell Public School buses pass. One honked, and several kids on the second chanted “F—- Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/nFonjGxGo1 — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) October 5, 2021

