President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure.

Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.

What he's saying: "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal ... will create good-paying, union jobs repairing our roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes, and building energy transmission lines," Biden said. "We can’t afford not to do it."

"We can’t just build back to the way things were before COVID-19, we have to build back better. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better plan will grow our economy, and create an average of 2 million good-paying jobs every year over the next decade," he added.

