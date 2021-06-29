Biden makes impromptu ice cream stop in Wisconsin

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden made an unscheduled stop at a Wisconsin ice cream parlor after delivering a speech on infrastructure. He got a double scoop for himself and picked up the tab for Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and other lawmakers. (June 29)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This homemade rolled ice cream recipe has 3 delicious flavors

    Try strawberry shortcake, cookies and cream, and butter pecan rolled ice cream

  • Two former Packers make list of NFL’s best centers

    Former Packers Corey Linsley and J.C. Tretter both made Touchdown Wire’s top NFL centers

  • Supreme Court shuts down challenge to Massachusetts's work-from-home taxes

    The Supreme Court shut down a New Hampshire challenge to Massachusetts's practice of taxing people who began working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Joe Manchin says he's 'agreed' on a Democratic-only reconciliation bill, but not how big it will be

    The influential moderate senator is likely one of the key swing votes on a spending bill that could cost anywhere from $2 trillion to $6 trillion.

  • Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure agreement in Wisconsin

    Visiting La Crosse, Wis., on Tuesday, President Biden touted his agreement with a bipartisan group of senators on an infrastructure bill, calling it a “generational investment to modernize our infrastructure.”

  • Delta variant gaining traction in France - minister

    509 new confirmed cases were reported on Monday (June 28) and the seven-day moving average of daily additional infections fell to 1,819, an almost 10-month low, versus an 14 April peak of 42,225."(The Delta variant) is gradually becoming dominant, as it does in all countries in the world, as it is more contagious," Veran said.Germany said on Monday that new COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant had more than doubled over a week and its spread all over the world has led some countries to reimpose some restrictions on travel.

  • U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan on brink of all-out civil war

    As CBS News visits the viciously contested front line, it's clear U.S. troops are leaving behind an Afghan security force struggling to fend off a resurgent Taliban.

  • Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition celebrates a decade of truck luxury

    The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is offered in a special exterior finish (Blue Shade) and adds a few popular options as an extra bonus. "The new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition celebrates 10 years of luxury pickup truck leadership, featuring the ultimate combination of capability, luxury and refinement," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand chief executive officer. "Ram 1500 Limited buyers have enjoyed the highest quality materials for a decade now, and the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is the latest example of how Ram delivers the most luxurious pickups in the industry."

  • The Colosseum's hidden underground has been closed to the public for 2,000 years - until now. See what it's like inside.

    People visiting Rome can now walk through the Colosseum's underground area, which was once the backstage for gladiator fights.

  • 9 Ways to Get Your Ice Cream Fix Without an Ice Cream Maker

    No ice cream maker? No problem. Try these easy-to-make no-churn frozen desserts.

  • Prince Harry addresses winners of The Diana Award

    Addressing the virtual ceremony on Monday (June 28), which saw 300 changemakers from around the world recognised, speaking in a pre-recorded message, Harry said;''To all the 2021 Diana Award recipients, thank you for inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination and your compassion, your actions hold the potential to leave a life changing impact. You are putting the 'do's' behind the 'say's', and this is the personification of our mother's legacy.''The Diana Award was set up by the British Government in 1999 to continue Diana's legacy, the charity's website says and this year's virtual ceremony ties in with the build-up to what would have been her 60th birthday.

  • Kim Jong Un scolds officials for pandemic lapse

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed several top ruling party officials for lapses in the country's pandemic response, according to state media reports on Wednesday.State media agency KCNA reported that Kim pointed to several senior officials as the cause of a "great crisis," which he said put the safety of the country and people at risk.The report did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk.Several government officials were also replaced during the meeting - but it's unclear whether the shakeup was related to the pandemic.North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a claim questioned by South Korean and American officials.The reclusive country has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.One expert says North Korea has repeatedly broadcast large-scale public gatherings, which suggests that they have prevented any major outbreak.But he added that may have come at steep cost to its economy and poorest, most vulnerable people.Last year, North Korea said it declared a state of emergency and locked down the border city of Kaesong after a person who defected to South Korea returned with what state media said were symptoms of COVID-19.The World Health Organization later said North Korea's COVID test results for the man were inconclusive.

  • NSA 'focuses on foreign threats': Psaki pushes back on Tucker Carlson spying claims

    The White House is downplaying Fox News host Tucker Carlson's claims that President Joe Biden's administration is spying on him.

  • Clarence Thomas says federal laws against marijuana may no longer be necessary

    "The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana,” the conservative Supreme Court justice wrote.

  • The Minnesota State Fair's new foods: What we will and won't try

    This year's lineup of new Minnesota State Fair foods is out, and it's heavy on the sweets, salt and cheese. But it also offers a bit of weird. Just take a look at the the Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit — a biscuit-style doughnut stuffed with shredded chicken and drizzled with Buffalo sauce icing and bacon bits — from the Blue Barn. Driving the news: The state fair, as it does every year at this time, released its list of new foods Tuesday, with 27 items for 2021. Why it matters: The state fair is ba

  • Few unemployed people are actively looking for jobs

    There are around 10 million unemployed Americans and over 9 million open positions. But most people aren't urgently seeking out those jobs.The big picture: For the first time in decades, workers have the power to be choosy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Only about 10% of job seekers say they're actively and urgently looking for work, according to a new survey from the jobs site Indeed. Around 45% are passively looking for jobs, and anot

  • Biden promotes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal in Wisconsin

    President Biden touted the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal on a visit to La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. NPR's White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe and Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero with more on the status of the deal, plus which Republicans House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be considering for a spot on the select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Only Ten Percent of Unemployed Workers Say They’re ‘Actively’ and ‘Urgently’ Looking for a Job

    Only about 10 percent of unemployed workers say they’re “actively” and “urgently” looking for a job, according to a new poll from Indeed.

  • Homemade Sour Mix Is Your Ticket to Happy Hour Bliss

    With a bottle of this sunny concoction on hand, a whole host of tart, refreshing cocktails are just a shake away.

  • Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz gets own trademarked logo, only matter of time for OSU athletes?

    How long before an Ohio State player pulls the trigger on something similar?