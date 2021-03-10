Biden makes the right moves on Venezuela and should lead charge for a ‘G8’ to restore democracy there | Opinion

1 / 2

Biden makes the right moves on Venezuela and should lead charge for a ‘G8’ to restore democracy there | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andres Oppenheimer
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden deserves applause for his first moves on Venezuela. Biden not only is disproving former President Trump’s ridiculous claims that he’s a “Socialist” who would befriend Venezuela’s dictatorship, the president also is exploring more-effective ways to press for democratic changes in that country.

First, Biden rightly refers to Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro as “a dictator.” And the Biden administration seems to be in no rush to relax U.S. sanctions against top Venezuelan officials that were begun by President Obama in 2014, then expanded during the Trump administration.

“We know at the root of much of the misery and the suffering of the people of Venezuela stands one individual, and we have been very clear that Nicolas Maduro is a dictator,” a State Department spokesman said at a March 8 briefing to reporters.

Second, the Biden administration continues to recognize Juan Guaidó, the democratically elected president of the 2015 National Assembly, as Venezuela’s interim president.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken had a 45-minute phone call with Guaidó on March 2, which was originally scheduled to last 10 minutes, people close to the conversation told me. The two vowed to “increase multilateral pressure and press for a peaceful, democratic transition,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said after the call.

Third, the Biden administration announced on March 8 that it will grant Temporary Protected Status and work permits for up to 320,000 Venezuelan exiles in the United States, something that Trump had failed to do during his four years in office.

Trump had deported some Venezuelans, and on his last full day in office ordered to protect Venezuelans from immediate deportations, but left them in a legal limbo.

“This shows President Biden’s solidarity with us, and we are grateful for that,” Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s ambassador to the United States, told me this week. “It will help the Venezuelan diaspora in the United States have more political power to seek political changes in Venezuela.”

Biden administration officials say they are not ruling out easing some sanctions on Venezuela if the Maduro dictatorship were to take steps holding free elections, but that there are no signs of that happening yet.

In the meantime, they are exploring ideas to widen multilateral pressures on Maduro to allow a transition to democracy.

One of the proposals being discussed in Washington D.C.’s diplomatic circles is creation of a new international coalition, which some call a G8 — Group of 8 — for Venezuela. The coalition would include eight major democracies — the United States, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Vecchio, who supports such a coalition, told me, “This is a group of democracies that could use their economic, political and diplomatic power, as well as sanctions, to force a political change” in Venezuela.

“Only a high-level coalition like this one would have the clout to also exert diplomatic, political and economic pressures on Maduro’s allies such as China, Russia,and Cuba,” Vecchio said.

There are already several multilateral coalitions aimed at restoring democracy in Venezuela, but they have been fragmented, failing to extract democratic reforms from the Maduro regime. Unlike the proposed G8, none of the major coalitions include the United States, and most have failed to impose strong sanctions on Venezuela.

Latin America’s so-called Group of Lima has lost much of its clout in recent years after the election of left-of-center populist leaders in Mexico and Argentina. The European-led International Contact Group on Venezuela has tried a less-confrontational approach with Maduro, but without much success.

The proposed G8 coalition would be the first to be led by the United States and, therefore, would have much more clout than the other members, coalition supporters say. A U.S.-led multinational diplomatic coalition would have been unthinkable under Trump. He insulted European leaders and alienated key U.S. allies.

Biden is quietly doing the right things on Venezuela. He should take advantage of his higher standing in the international arena to move the G8 idea — or a variation — forward. Otherwise, Venezuela’s humanitarian disaster will keep getting worse, and millions more Venezuelans will flee abroad.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show at 8 p.m. E.T. Sunday on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera

Recommended Stories

  • Russell 2000 Seems Unstoppable Despite Volatility: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed down our search to five Russell 2000 stocks that have gained more than 40% year to date and still have strong upside left for 2021. These are: GCO, CAI, MSBI, CUBI and RCKY.

  • Google, Apple focus on content for kids

    In today's top stories, Google TV adds kids' profiles and Apple vets podcasts for kids. Meanwhile, OnePlus hypes a new phone and the Hubble Space Telescope is in safe mode.

  • Fugitive Nabbed After Five People Were Murdered in Four Days

    Gloucester County Prosecutor’s OfficeA New Mexico man who is sought in connection with the murders of at least five people, including his ex-wife, in two states has been arrested after a nation-wide manhunt.Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in St. Louis after being wanted in connection with a spree of murders in the last week. On Monday, an unidentified man was killed in New Jersey and on Friday four bodies were found in New Mexico, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.Lannon, who was considered armed and dangerous while he was on the lam, was apprehended in a stolen 2018 Honda CR-V that is connected with the slaying in Elk Township, New Jersey.He has been charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly breaking into a New Jersey home. Prosecutors, however, said Wednesday that upgraded charges “are forthcoming.”Authorities say Lannon first came on their radar on Friday, when his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, 39, and three men—Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60—were found inside a car parked on the top level of the Albuquerque International Sunport garage.Three of them were reported missing in January in Grants, about 80 miles away from Albuquerque. The conditions of the four victims and causes of death weren’t immediately clear. Lannon had been named a person of interest in the New Mexico case.“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez told the Associated Press on Wednesday, adding that the four were believed to be friends.Authorities in Grants were initially looking for Jennifer Lannon and Mata to question them about Miller’s disappearance. On Feb. 26, however, police said that Daniel Lemos, 45, was wanted for questioning in the disappearance of all three. Lemos, who Miller’s aunt said was a relative of Miller’s, is currently a fugitive and considered armed and dangerous.Authorities have not yet disclosed why Lannon may be connected to Lemos or the quadruple homicide. New Mexico court records indicate Lannon filed for divorce from Jennifer in August 2018. The divorce, in which a judge ruled in Sean Lannon’s favor, sought the sole custody of the couple’s three children.Lannon’s children are safe and not in their father’s custody, police said.https://www.facebook.com/GrantsPD/photos/a.135021721325732/281004946727408/Three days after the New Mexico killings, authorities believe Lannon fled to New Jersey—where he used to live—and forced his way into a home armed with a knife. Investigators say Lannon also knew a 66-year-old man who was killed in his East Greenwich home.On Tuesday, Gloucester County authorities said that Lannon was wanted in connection with the New Jersey and New Mexico cases—and cautioned that he was considered “armed and dangerous.” The U.S. Marshal’s Service on Tuesday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.After his arrest on Wednesday, Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said in a statement, “The rapid and successful apprehension of Lannon is the direct result of excellent collaboration between a wide array of local, county, state and federal partners. We are particularly grateful to the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force/Camden Division as well as their parallel jurisdictions between New Jersey and Missouri for deploying their resources to rapidly apprehend Lannon, who was clearly a direct threat to the public.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This Vanguard Fund Is the Bitcoin of ETFs

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is one of the hottest investments of the year so far. Many investors are on the fence about Bitcoin, however, and it does carry a substantial amount of risk. If you're eager to find an investment that experiences significant returns but carries less risk than Bitcoin, this Vanguard fund may be the right option for you.

  • Apple 'AirTags' And iPad Pro Launch Event Could Happen On March 23: Report

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could now launch the long-rumored AirTags and the new iPad Pro models at an event to be held on March 23, AppleInsider reported Monday. What Happened: Citing a Twitter post by Chinese leaker DuanRui who has accurately predicted Apple’s plans in the past, the report said the Apple event could be held on March 23, one week later than reports previously suggested. DuanRui has noted that a new product launch event by smartphone maker OnePlus will also be held on March 23. Earlier rumors that Apple would release new iPad models and AirTags on March 16 were reportedly dismissed by Mark Gurman, a leading watcher of Apple, in late February. Why It Matters: In April last year, Apple accidentally confirmed the existence of AirTags, a tracking device similar to Tile. AirTags are expected to be circular discs that can be attached to items and enable users to track these items when lost. See Also: Apple Discontinues the iMac Pro Apple could also release updated models of the iPad Pro at the March 23 event. It was reported in January that Apple could launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple chips this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple is also reportedly looking to introduce an all-new range of iMacs that will be powered by next-generation Apple silicon chips, as the tech giant continues to focus on self-reliance for device components and shifts away from using chips made by Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 4.2% lower on Monday at $116.36. Next Read: Apple TV+ Partners with Women’s Rights Activist Malala Yousafzai See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple's Long-Rumored Mixed Reality Headset To Launch In 2022: AnalystApple Discontinues The iMac Pro© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Number of unaccompanied migrants crossing border skyrockets

    The Biden administration is under pressure to address a surge in unaccompanied migrant children at the southern border, which continues to overwhelm government facilities.

  • Why Are We in Apple?

    I have a feeling, and it's just a feeling, that CEO Tim Cook will find a way to surprise to the upside.

  • 'The border is not open' -Biden's border czar

    White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson told reporters the Biden administration is restarting the Central American Minors (CAM) program for children, which between 2014 and 2017 allowed children fleeing violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to settle in the United States.Former President Donald Trump ended the program in 2017. It had allowed children under 21 years old with parents lawfully living in the United States to apply for a refugee resettlement interview before making the journey to the United States.The move was the latest step taken by Biden as he tries to create a more humane situation along the border with Mexico.Mixed messaging by the Biden White House, however, is leading to criticism from Republicans that he is encouraging migrants to make the dangerous journey to try to reach sanctuary in the United States. Democrats complain that Biden is not moving fast enough to release children from Border Patrol custody.U.S. officials are urging people not to try to cross the border, warning they will be sent back, but also stressing that unaccompanied children will be given shelter and care while their cases are processed."The border is not open," said Jacobson, switching to Spanish on a number of occasions during a White House briefing to stress the point.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott in South Texas says Biden administration 'invites illegal immigration'

    Gov. Greg Abbott. a second-term Republican, offered harsh words to the new Democratic administration's approach to border policy.

  • Russia's Sputnik vaccine to be made in Italy amid approval row with European drug agency

    Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine looks set to be produced in Europe after a deal was concluded with Italy, as the developers demanded an apology from the European Medicines Agency for warning against hasty approval of the jab. The head of the EMA said that any move to grant approval for the vaccine would be “comparable to Russian roulette.” Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the chair of the agency’s management board, urged EU member states not to approve Sputnik V until the agency had reviewed it properly. “I would strongly advise against a national emergency authorisation,” she told ORF, an Austrian broadcaster, on Sunday. The developers of the vaccine said she had overstepped the mark, accusing her of political interference in the drug’s approval process. “We demand a public apology from EMA’s Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments on EU states directly approving Sputnik V. “Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review,” they wrote on Twitter.

  • 'Fireball' meteorite that landed in UK driveway could hold clues to solar system's formation

    A meteorite that landed in a driveway in the UK could provide a glimpse into what the solar system looked like as it formed 4.6 billion years ago.

  • Federal officials relax COVID rules for nursing homes, expanding visitation options

    The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on Wednesday to expand in-person visitation for nursing home residents.Why it matters: Millions have been forced to remain separated from their loved ones in long-term care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that nursing home residents are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at high rates, the risk of transmission has dropped, according to the CMS.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Outdoor visits are preferred, regardless of a resident or visitor's vaccination status. But acknowledging that sometimes outdoor visits are impractical given weather or health conditions, the guidance encourages facilities to allow "responsible indoor visitation" at all times and for all residents. Visitation should be limited for:Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is more than 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.Residents with confirmed infections, whether vaccinated or not.Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or not.The latest guidance stresses the importance of "compassionate care" visits, which include those for a resident whose health has sharply declined or are experiencing a significant change in circumstances.Facilities should allow such visits at all times regardless of a resident's vaccination status, the county's positivity rate or an outbreak.If an outbreak occurs, visitation can still happen so long as evidence shows the outbreak is contained to a single unit or separate facility area, the agency added.What they're saying: "CMS recognizes the psychological, emotional and physical toll that prolonged isolation and separation from family have taken on nursing home residents, and their families," Lee Fleisher, CMS chief medical officer and director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, said in a statement. "This is an important step that we are taking, as we continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining infection prevention practices, given the continued risk of transmission of COVID-19."The big picture: The CDC issued separate advice Monday for fully vaccinated people, giving them greater freedom.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The lead, not speed, is a key so far in America's Cup racing

    As long as America’s Cup racing remains on the “back paddock,” a lead may be worth more than speed. Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni said the importance of winning the start had been strongly emphasized in recent racing in the Prada Cup final and the start of the America’s Cup match.

  • The Megayacht-Racing Billionaires Invading New Zealand in the Guise of ‘Essential Workers’

    Gilles Martin-Raget/GettyIn case you weren’t aware, a select club of billionaires from around the world—with their superyachts in tow—have descended upon Waitematā Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand to resume one of their favorite activities: watching a bunch of guys race big, fast boats back and forth across an invisible line. It’s a bit like NASCAR for rich people.These billionaire owners were lucky enough to receive special “essential service worker exemptions” to travel to New Zealand, after being deemed “essential” by the government to spend their millions in the local economy in exchange for the opportunity to forget about social distancing, breathe in the coronavirus-free air, and enjoy watching their million-dollar yachts race each other for an old, shiny trophy known as the Auld Mug. While everyday workers have had to endure drastic change and hardship and have been denied even the most basic relief during the pandemic, billionaires are still fighting to carry on their extremely costly globe-trotting hobbies.This is all part of a quadrennial sporting event known to most New Zealanders and other sailing fanatics as the America’s Cup; its 36th edition started March 10, after its weekend opening was postponed due to an Alert Level 3 coronavirus lockdown in Auckland.The defending champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, is backed by reclusive Swiss-Italian billionaire Matteo de Nora. They will face off against the challengers, Italian team Luna Rossa, owned by Italian billionaire Patrizio Bertelli of Prada Group.The Italians beat out Ineos Team UK, owned by British billionaire and industrialist Jim Ratcliffe, in the Prada Cup finals. That was a week after they swept New York Yacht Club’s American Magic, a team sponsored and partially owned by ex-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ billionaire brother-in-law Doug, his fellow billionaire Roger Penske, and businessman John “Hap” Fauth, with four straight wins in the Prada Cup semi-finals. And let’s not forget how Team NZ got here in the first place: by defeating Oracle Team USA, backed by American billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, in 2017. (The event is held every few years.) If you sense a pattern emerging here about the people behind this competition, you’re entirely correct.The America’s Cup (named after the very first boat, America, to win the competition), doesn’t just boast the world’s oldest international sporting trophy, it’s notoriously loved by the wealthiest people in the world. Historically, it has attracted multiple generations of Vanderbilts, J.P. Morgan, CNN founder Ted Turner and more recently, Bill Koch of the Koch brothers. A member of the Emirates Team New Zealand prepares for the first race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on day one of the 36th America's Cup in Auckland on March 10, 2021. Gilles Martin-Raget/Getty The goal of the game is simple: get past the finish line first. But the rules can be complex. Yachts race one-on-one on a three-kilometer-long course, sailing upwind around the first checkpoint, then downwind past the starting line towards a second checkpoint, and then again towards the first. This process is repeated for a number of laps set by race officials according to the strength of the wind. Sailing outside the set boundaries of the course or infringing on an opponent that has the right of way incurs distance penalties. Each win is one point for that team. The first team to reach 7 points wins the Auld Mug.From 1851 to 1980, there wasn’t much “competition” in the America’s Cup, with the New York Yacht Club (NYYC) winning the very first regatta and successfully fending off every challenge for a century. That is, until they lost to Australia’s Royal Perth Yacht Club in 1983. Almost 30 years after that loss, the NYYC came back to stake its claim in this year’s race.But the Americans’ hopes of reclaiming the America’s Cup this year were quickly and unceremoniously dashed. The NYYC’s American Magic team were slated to be the favorites to win the Prada Cup and challenge the defenders. Skippered by Terry Hutchinson and helmed by New Zealander Dean Barker, a former skipper for Team New Zealand, the Americans hoped to make a comeback and bring the Auld Mug back to its former home. Instead, after two disappointing round robins and a dramatic capsize that left catastrophic—and catastrophically expensive—damage on their boat, the Patriot, the Americans continued to underperform, losing every race against Luna Rossa.There was titillating suspense over whether Patriot would be repaired in time for the semi-final races. It showed how the America’s Cup has become much more than just a regatta; it is now an extensive technological journey of boat-building requiring insanely wealthy backers. American Magic spent as much as $120 million on its campaign and the development of its racing yachts—that’s more than the Auckland City Council budgeted to host the entire event.The types of boats in the final race are determined by the defending champions, usually to their advantage and preferred style of racing. This year’s competition, picked by Team New Zealand, relies on the AC75 design, meaning the boats are built with a 75-foot-long monohull, no keel, and two swiveling foils (they look a bit like tiny legs or wings and provide lift to the hull).Each team is allowed to have two boats and each one can cost as much as $8 to $10 million to construct. It must be ultra-lightweight: Minus the sails and crew, the boat can’t weigh more than 6,520 kilograms, while a regular 75-foot yacht usually weighs up to 10 times that amount. These are racing boats designed to fly across—and sometimes literally over—the water at speeds as high as 50 knots. Designing such a boat requires immense resources. The Italians’ AC75 Luna Rossa, for instance, took 78,000 hours (almost two years) to build with a team of 90 people, including 37 team designers. As Jeff Foss put it in Outside magazine, “Yes, it’s a boat race, but calling these things ‘boats’ is like calling Elon Musk’s Hyperloop a choo-choo train.”It’s interesting that, in the midst of a deadly global pandemic, as other large sporting events like the Olympics have been postponed, the America’s Cup has gone on relatively unscathed.Part of that is owed to how New Zealand acted early and decisively to stop the spread of the coronavirus. With a population of just under 5 million, New Zealand has had 2,409 COVID-19 cases and 26 total deaths; it has remained at Alert Level 1 for most of the pandemic.The three challengers for the Auld Mug, on the other hand, come from the three Western nations with the highest numbers of coronavirus deaths: the U.S., Italy, and the U.K. Were the teams not sponsored by billionaires displaying their wealth for sport, they would not be allowed into the country at all.There’s something ugly in the stark class divides that allow the wealthy to travel easily to a place that is perhaps the closest thing this earth has to paradise (I was born in New Zealand—I’m biased). Most people can’t afford to escape their pandemic suffering and spend fortunes on hi-tech doomsday bunkers or quarantine from inside their megayachts.That apparently doesn’t matter to certain New Zealand government officials, who seem to consider the sporting event (and the money that drives it) a cultural necessity. “The America’s Cup would not be able to go ahead unless these international syndicate teams are allowed entry into New Zealand,” New Zealand’s Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford offered by way of explanation in June 2020 before granting exemptions to the billionaire teams behind the challengers.Meanwhile, a loophole stemming from that policy allowed superyachts access to New Zealand waters so long as their crews quarantined inside the yacht for a minimum of 14 days and owners spent a minimum amount—as much as $7 million NZD in one case—on boat repairs. Businesses began lobbying for their billionaire owners to be allowed to enter New Zealand with their superyachts, too. But so far, none of them seem to have made it in.Other billionaire backers of the America’s Cup like Valve owner Gabe Newell have even “temporarily relocated” to New Zealand during the pandemic. In Newell’s case, he was stranded there on holiday and decided to stay, likely to escape the U.S.’s restrictive lockdowns and seemingly never-ending virus surges. It’s part of a longer trend that has made New Zealand into a rich person’s playground, most notably starting with Silicon Valley entrepreneur and billionaire Peter Thiel, who was granted citizenship in 2011 under “exceptional circumstances” after spending just 12 days there over the course of 5 years. American hedge fund billionaire John Griffin is another who fled New York for New Zealand via private jet right before lockdown, while American hedge fund billionaire Julian Robertson was found to have taken over $1 million NZD in government subsidies to pay staff wages at his luxury resorts. Sure, New Zealand might be closed off to the world, but what’s stopping other billionaires from getting residency or citizenship under “exceptional circumstances”?For many Americans, it’s a slap in the face to watch members of the DeVos family frolic over to New Zealand, happily masked up and “quarantined.” Their home state of Michigan suffered heavily during the pandemic, with anti-maskers refusing to cooperate with state lockdowns (while actually trying to kidnap the governor at one point), and members of the DeVos family refusing to publicly support mask and quarantine measures that would have helped quell the spread of the deadly coronavirus.We’ve seen time and time again how billionaires make and break the rules, often at our expense. We’ve seen how they greedily took PPP loans meant for small businesses or abandoned their pandemic-stricken cities for private island getaways just because they could. New Zealand took the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and succeeded—yet it’s still the world’s billionaires who get to bask in that benefit. Because God forbid they don’t get to race their boats.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • Irish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

    The U.S. has its own contentious history with Britain's monarchy, but Ireland's fraught ties are about 250 years more recent and 4,000 miles closer. In an Irish Times column on Sunday night's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Patrick Freyne makes clear he has no great sympathy for her royal guests, Prince Harry and his American celebrity wife, Meghan Markle — or even Oprah, described as "wearing roundy Harry Potter glasses." But he begins with a blithely savage republican broadside against the institution of the British Crown: Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window, and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbor who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown. Beyond this, it's the stuff of children's stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What's the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it's hardly deserving of applause. [Patrick Freyne, The Irish Times] Freyne explains that "this isn't a mere royal nonstory" because it trips all sorts of socioeconomic mines, adding that the "charming" and "clever" Harry and Meghan "make the monarchy look like an archaic and endemically racist institution that has no place in the modern world. Well duh." And while various "sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters" hilariously snipe at the couple's "nascent media empire and lucrative Spotify and Netflix contracts," Freyne predicts, "Harry and Meghan are ultimately going to win." Because the story of Harry and Meghan, he proposes, is ultimately "about the potential union of two great houses, the Windsors and Californian Celebrity. Only one of those things has a future, and it's the one with the Netflix deal." Read Freyne's entire column at The Irish Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyWhat does Joe Manchin really want?Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials if they don't lift mask mandates

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to His Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet, “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The vote reflected the widening gulf between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Biden could have a tough time attracting GOP support.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.