Biden makes quick NYC visit for campaign fundraisers

President Joe Biden was set Wednesday to make a quick fundraising trip to New York City as he ramps up efforts to fill his already bulging campaign war chest for the fall campaign.

The commander-in-chief and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee will attend three separate fundraisers during the afternoon before returning to Washington, D.C.

No public appearances were planned and it’s unclear if Biden will even answer questions from reporters during the brief visit.

The White House didn’t announce locations or times of the events, raising the spectre of traffic-snarling delays as his motorcade zigzags across town.

Biden has intensified fundraising efforts since December and holds a strong cash lead over his near-certain Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

His campaign said Tuesday that January produced its highest monthly donation total since launching in April 2023, breaking monthly records previously set in December and November of last year.

While traveling to the West Coast over the weekend, the president told donors he had to win reelection so “we can say we saved American democracy.”

Biden, the Democratic National Committee and their affiliated entities reported raising more than $97 million in the final three months of last year and having a record $117 million on hand to close out 2023.

Trump’s political operation amassed about $130 million in the final months of last year but after spending heavily, headed into 2024 with more than $42 million.

Biden is counting on another big-bucks boost next month when he plans to team up with Democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The threesome revealed their plans in a series of whimsical social media posts..

“Folks – I’ll be in NYC on March 28th to support @JoeBiden. Who’s coming with me?” Obama tweeted.

Clinton responded: “Count me in. Who else is going to be there?” prompting Biden to chide them jokingly: “You guys know you can just call me next time, right?”