Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv
Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv on Monday, after his team denied that he would make the trip when he was visiting neighboring Poland.
Mr. Biden was expected to spend time in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy before heading into neighboring Poland later in the day for meetings with other European leaders.
Joe Biden has hit out at Vladimir Putin on his first visit to Kyiv since the war began.
Biden thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for arranging his visit to Kyiv and said the world stands with Ukraine nearly one year after Russia invaded the country. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Ser/Shutterstock
STORY: Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. The United States has been by far the largest supplier of military assistance to help Ukraine repel better-equipped Russian invaders.
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 20 for an unannounced visit, according to videofootage shared on social media.
President Biden made an unannounced trip to Kyiv, his first since the Russian invasion, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Charlie D'Agata reports.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday that there are “no plans” for President Biden to enter Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Poland as Russia’s war against Kyiv approaches its second year. “We obviously are maintaining a high degree of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The United States leads the world in…
INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced further aid to Turkey and said Washington would provide longer term help to Ankara as it seeks to rebuild following this month's earthquake. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's southeast and neighbouring Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving a million-plus homeless, with the economic cost of the disaster expected to run into billions of dollars. Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist.
People around Georgia and throughout the country are reacting to the news of former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care.
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday, nearly marking the end of its business activities in the country. The group said the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiisk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia. "We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.
Ukrainian air and artillery forces carried out a series of attacks on important structures and positions belonging the Russian invasion forces, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook on Feb. 20.
Key Insights Significant control over Cazoo Group by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to...
Plus, score an iconic KitchenAid stand mixer for $170 off and a powerful Vitamix blender for just $150 (40% off)!
We reported several weeks ago that the Home Office could soon add Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to a list of terrorist groups because it increasingly poses a direct security threat to British and other nationals.
ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 16, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon and welcome to ShockWave’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today’s call. As a reminder this […]
Classes at Michigan State University will resume on Monday following a mass shooting that killed three students and hurt five others.
Iran has denied reports that it has enriched uranium to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade. The Islamic Republic has been enriching uranium to up to 60% purity since April 2021. Weapons grade is around 90%.
Michigan State University said classes will resume on Monday, a week after the deadly shooting. The victims' funeral costs and hospital bills will be covered by the school.
For Greg Rice, ketamine was transformative. The drug, approved decades ago to sedate patients during surgery, was increasingly being used to treat mental health conditions such as his depression. Since his teenage years, Rice had cycled through a long list of medications. Searching for relief, he sometimes abused his prescriptions and experimented with LSD, psychedelic mushrooms and other illicit substances. At a particularly low point after a breakup a few years ago, Rice, 38, bought ketamine t