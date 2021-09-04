Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.

Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 was forced down, the White House said Saturday. He will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a separate event before joining the president at the Pentagon, the White House said. Harris will travel with her spouse, Doug Emhoff.

Biden's itinerary is similar to the one President Barack Obama followed in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. Obama's visit to New York City coincided with the opening of a memorial at the site where the iconic World Trade Center towers once stood.

Next Saturday's anniversary falls less than two weeks after the end of the nearly two-decade-long U.S. war in Afghanistan. The war was launched weeks after the 9/11 attacks to retaliate against the al-Qaida plotters and the Taliban, who provided them safe haven.

Biden has found support from the public for ending the conflict but has faced sharp criticism, even from allies, for the chaotic evacuation of U.S. troops and allied Afghans during the final two weeks of August.

Biden on Friday directed the declassification of certain documents related to the Sept. 11 attacks in a gesture toward victims' families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government.

The conflict between the government and the families over what classified information could be made public came into the open last month after many relatives, survivors and first responders said they would object to Biden’s participation in 9/11 memorial events if the documents remained classified.

___

Superville reported from Wilmington, Delaware.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sept. 11 documents to be declassified following Biden order

    The order is a significant moment in a yearslong tussle between the government and the families over what classified information about the run-up to the attacks could be made public.

  • Archive: US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

    The 9/11 attacks changed America, and the world, forever. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, thousands will gather to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the worst attacks on U.S. soil since the Pearl Harbor attack. (Sept. 3)

  • Husband remembers wife lost on Flight 93 on 9/11

    For the first time since 2003, Jack Grandcolas says he will travel to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania to the mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the death of his pregnant wife Lauren Grandcolas onboard that flight. (Sept. 3)

  • Kabul airport has reopened to receive humanitarian aid and restart domestic flights, reports say

    Two domestic flights were recently operated from Kabul airport to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, Al Jazeera reported.

  • Biden to survey Ida storm damage in hard-hit New York, New Jersey

    After touring storm damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana on Friday, President Joe Biden will travel to the Northeast next, the White House said. Biden will be in Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York, on Tuesday -- two areas hard-hit by devastating flooding as remnants of Ida wreaked havoc earlier this week. Overall, there have been at least 64 deaths across eight U.S. states related to Ida, including at least 49 in the Northeast.

  • Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: 'I know you're hurting'

    Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood and told local residents, “I know you're hurting, I know you're hurting.” Such a scene likely will be repeated early next week when Biden tours parts of the Northeast that also were battered by flash flooding caused by Ida's soggy remnants. The White House announced Saturday that Biden will visit Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.

  • 'Everything is bad': Kabul laborers rue lack of work

    "There is no job, no work, what should we do? Being day laborers, we come here and sit for hours but no one gives us any work. Everyone is worried and concerned," said Mohamad Ali on Thursday (September 2). "Everything has become expensive."For the Taliban, growing economic hardship is emerging as their biggest challenge, with a sinking currency and rising inflation adding misery to a country where more than a third of the population lives on less than $2 a day.Humanitarian organizations have warned of impending catastrophe and the economy - reliant for years on many millions of dollars of foreign aid - is close to collapse.Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Islamist militant group seized power and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unraveling, aid agencies say.

  • Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press. Coast Guard spokesman Lt. John Edwards said the source of the pollution is located in Bay Marchand, Block 4, and is believed to be crude oil from an undersea pipeline owned by Talos Energy.

  • Data breach at Coalinga hospital reveals private information

    Officials say an employee improperly gave confidential information to the United States District Court, Eastern District of California on nearly 1,800 current and former patients.

  • 'It was like a bad dream': California families reveal ordeal escaping Kabul

    Seven California families that spent the summer in Afghanistan are now safely home after nightmarish attempts to escape that would rival any blockbuster movie.

  • Biden Lied about Visiting Pittsburgh Synagogue after Shooting, Director Claims

    The executive director of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., is contesting President Biden’s claim that he visited the synagogue.

  • 20 years after 9/11: 'We will live with the scars' forever

    Twenty years later, Jack Grandcolas still remembers waking up at 7:03 that morning. Across the country, it was 10:03 a.m. and United Flight 93 had just crashed into a Pennsylvania field. Lauren had left two messages that morning, as he slept with the phone ringer off in the bedroom.

  • 20 years after 9/11, an American Muslim recalls the costs of war you didn't see on TV

    From "Shock and Awe" to the death of bin Laden, U.S. networks treated the war as a distant spectacle. Overseas, it was brutally, frightfully close.

  • Democrats rush to find strategy to counter Texas abortion law

    Biden administration’s options are limited and filibuster poses roadblock to federal legislation Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would vote within weeks to pass an abortion rights bill in the House. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Joe Biden and top Democrats are scrambling for a strategy to counter Republican restrictions on women’s reproductive rights amid the fallout from a Texas statute that has banned abortions in the state from as early as six weeks into pregnancy – but the options available

  • Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contains COVID-19 antibodies, study shows

    Researchers are exploring to what extent antibodies passed through breastmilk can protect babies from COVID-19.

  • Cooper signs police reform, oversight legislation

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a series of law enforcement reform legislation into law Thursday.

  • All the presidents' pets: Calvin Coolidge's White House raccoon

    President Calvin Coolidge and the first lady were known animal lovers, and received many unusual animals as gifts. One in particular, a raccoon, made its mark as perhaps the last exotic pet to live at the White House. Mo Rocca reports. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)

  • Labor Day deals are popping over at QVC! Save up to 50 percent on Dyson, New Balance and more

    There are so many great sales happening right now, including a Vitamix blender for nearly $100 off.

  • James Corden Brings Back ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ and LA Commuters Are Ticked Off (Video)

    Thursday marked the return of “Crosswalk the Musical” to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Since it’s been awhile, here’s a refresher on the concept: Corden and company perform numbers from a show during red lights at the intersection of Beverly and Genesee just outside Television City (where Corden tapes), much to the chagrin of Los Angeles commuters. This time around, Corden tackled Amazon’s just-released “Cinderella” and invited stars Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. The host also invit

  • Navy declares crew members of crashed helicopter dead

    The MH-60S helicopter was on a routine flight from an aircraft carrier when it crashed into the Pacific Ocean some 60 miles off the coast of San Diego Tuesday.