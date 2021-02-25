Biden marks 50 million COVID-19 shots under his administration
Plus: President Joe Biden declares a major disaster declaration for Oklahoma ahead of Texas trip.
The White House press secretary tells "The View" that the Biden administration is "confident" schools can reopen "safely" and "quickly," adding that vaccinations "should be prioritized for teachers."
No. 2 Baylor begins a brutal four-game stretch as it attempts to complete a perfect regular season when the Bears head to Allen Fieldhouse to play No. 17 Kansas on Saturday night. The Bears edged Iowa State in a sloppy performance after a long COVID-19 pause, then had their Thursday night game against No. 10 West Virginia postponed.
The former vice president is returning to his home state of Indiana to decide his future, but residents in his home town of Columbus are torn on his legacy, reports Richard Hall.
‘It communicates that they’re open to at least the possibility of violent overthrow of the government,’ claims Chris Hayes
If the Atlanta Falcons were to draft Justin Fields at No. 4, they would have the perfect quarterback to take over when Matt Ryan leaves.
Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, but it is unclear if they discussed the recently released report
The attack targeted Iranian-backed militias responsible for wounding five Americans this month. ABC’s Julia MacFarlane reports.
Editor Roman Badanin tells Fox News' Amy Kellogg he'll keep working to expose corruption
A look at the spirit and soul of Washington, D.C.,’s Black community.
Statues dedicated to children killed in the Holocaust were toppled at a Jewish museum.
South Carolina's men's basketball program was put on probation for two years by the NCAA for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting between bribes.
Archer's Maker eVTOL is part of a regional plan to connect much of Southern California by a network of electric air taxis.
Recognizing the records and legacy of Negro League baseball; Children are among the COVID-19 ‘long haulers’; By the Numbers: More Americans identify as LGBT than ever before
As the US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the country’s long-awaited Covid stimulus package, a relatively small (yet highly popular) part of that package has raised a pressing question: Who should receive the next round of stimulus checks? As it stands, the Democratic bill headed for a House vote this week includes $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals making up to $75,000, the same cutoff as in the previous stimulus rounds. The White House and Democratic lawmakers mostly got their answer from data compiled by a triad of economists—Raj Chetty, John Friedman, and Michael Stepner of Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights—who teamed up early in the crisis to analyze how consumers spent the first two rounds of stimulus checks to better predict needs going forward.
The mayor also announced that Monahan would be joining his office, naming him Senior Advisor for Recovery, Safety, and Planning.
No. 2 Baylor will play fewer Big 12 games than anyone else, and can still win the conference title for the first time. No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 10 West Virginia, and No. 14 Texas - none of them getting to play Baylor a second time - and No. 18 Texas Tech will get up up to 17 conference games.
Cayce Williams, an Elgin man convicted in a local toddler's 1997 murder, was released from prison early Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, issued a statement rejecting the U.S. report's findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi's killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group.
Robert Irwin has long acted as a voice for animals. The 17-year-old son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin is lending his voice to a character on the popular animated children's TV show “Bluey.” The Brisbane-produced “Bluey,” which centers on an eponymous 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her sister Bingo and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, has in just a few years grown into a worldwide phenomenon.