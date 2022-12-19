Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of first wife and daughter
Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought flowers to the gravesite of the president's late wife, Neilia, and daughter, Naomi.
President Biden on Sunday attended a private church mass with his family to mark the 50th anniversary of the deaths of his first wife and daughter. The White House said the president and first lady Jill Biden attended a private memorial mass with family at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville,…
President Joe Biden and his family on Sunday marked a solemn anniversary: 50 years since a car crash killed his first wife, Neilia, and their baby daughter, Naomi. The White House said Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a "private family memorial Mass" at St Joseph on the Brandywine, their family's church in Wilmington, Delaware. Neilia, Naomi and Beau Biden, the president's older son who died of brain cancer in 2015, are all buried there.
