Biden marks El Paso mass shooting by reiterating gun control push, denouncing 'hate-fueled violence'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brooke Singman
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden, in marking two years since the El Paso shooting which took the lives of 23 individuals, called Tuesday for Americans to "stand united against hate and violence," outlining his administration’s efforts to combat domestic terrorism and end "the plague of gun violence" in the country.

In an op-ed in the El Paso Times, the president and first lady Jill Biden sent their "love" to the families of those who lost their lives.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE STRATEGY FOR BATTLING DOMESTIC TERROR LABELS WHITE SUPREMACY, MILITIA ‘EXTREMISTS’ AS BIGGEST THREATS

"While our losses are not the same as yours, grief is universal," he wrote. "We know the pain of today may still feel as fresh as it was when you first heard the news, knowing all that you lost can never be replaced."

The president said the anniversary of the massacre "is a reminder of the unfinished work to heal the soul of this nation."

"Two years ago, a gunman armed with rage and rifle targeted the people of El Paso, and our most deeply held American values. He chose this city defined by its diversity that celebrates its rich Hispanic heritage and connection with the people of Ciudad Juárez," Biden wrote. "He thought that his hatred of immigrants could prove more powerful than the culture and vibrancy of the people of this community. He was wrong."

Biden said, though, that the intelligence community has "confirmed what the people of El Paso know all too well: the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland in recent years has been domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy. We cannot ignore it. We must confront the spread of hate-fueled violence in every form."

The White House National Security Council in June released its strategy to combat domestic violent extremism, warning that White supremacy and "militia violent extremists" currently present the "most persistent and lethal threats."

Biden called the strategy the country’s "first-ever comprehensive effort to tackle the threat posed by domestic terrorism."

"We are doing so by taking action to reduce online radicalization and recruitment to violence," Biden wrote Tuesday. "We’re also disrupting the networks that inspire such violence by domestic terrorists and hate groups and providing resources to communities to build resilience."

The Biden administration’s strategy is broken down into four pillars: understanding and sharing domestic terrorism-related information; preventing domestic terrorism recruitment and mobilization to violence; disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism activity; and confronting long-term contributors to domestic terrorism.

The administration’s strategy is also set to improve information sharing throughout law enforcement at the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial levels, and, at times, with private-sector partners.

The Justice Department and the FBI are set to announce a new robust system to methodically track domestic terrorism cases nationwide, an official told Fox News, while the State Department will also work with the intelligence community to learn from foreign partners about the "international dimensions" of the threat.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES ‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ FOR GUN DEALERS IN PUSH AGAINST VIOLENT CRIME

The administration has also "revamped support to community partners" to prevent individuals from ever reaching the point of committing terrorist violence. Officials told Fox News that the Department of Homeland Security, for the first time, has designated "Domestic Violent Extremism" as a national priority area within the agency’s grant program, meaning more than $77 million will be allocated to state and local partners to "prevent, protect against, and respond to domestic violent extremism."

As part of the effort, DHS will work with the FBI and the Defense Department in an effort to incorporate training for service members separating or retiring from the military on potential targeting of those with military training by violent extremist actors.

Meanwhile, the president on Tuesday also said the U.S. "must commit to ending the plague of gun violence that steals innocent lives and continues to devastate our communities."

"I will continue to do everything I can to fight for commonsense gun laws that Americans overwhelmingly support and I call again on Congress to do what we know will make a difference, including a ban of weapons of war — assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one that ravaged and pierced this city," Biden wrote. "And, I will continue to act to reduce gun crime using existing authority — ranging from reining in the proliferation of ‘ghost guns’ to investing in community policing and community violence interventions that can save countless lives."

The president and attorney general in June announced a "zero tolerance" policy for gun dealers who willfully violate the law as part of the Biden administration’s strategy to combat what the Justice Department calls a "staggering" surge in violent crime.

BIDEN CALLS FOR HIRING MORE POLICE, CRACKING DOWN ON ILLEGAL GUNS TO COMBAT CRIME

The "zero tolerance" policy targets federally licensed firearms dealers who "willfully" transfer a weapon to someone prohibited from owning one or ignore a tracing request from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The ATF would seek to revoke the dealer's license after the first offense, a senior White House official said.

At the time, the Department of Justice announced that it is launching "strike forces" to target gun traffickers and to provide more transparency around the enforcement of federally licensed firearms dealer policies. The strike force teams will coordinate with ATF and share information with local and state law enforcement agencies about where firearms originate and where they are used to commit crimes in an effort to bring down gun-dealing rings.

The president, in the op-ed, reminded that in the days following the El Paso shooting in 2019, he said "we must join together as Americans and stand united against hate and violence."

"I believe that with even greater resolve and urgency today," he said. "We must all work together to defend our values, our democracy, and our freedom to live together peacefully."

He added: "We owe it to the families of El Paso. We owe it to each other and for the soul of our very country."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Barack Obama: John Lewis, Ta-Nehisi Coates and more reflect on presidency in HBO documentary

    HBO's three-part documentary follows Barack Obama's journey to the White House through the lens of journalists, politicians, and classmates.

  • 5 to Watch: NJ's McLaughlin Battles Rival on Track; US BBall Looks to Advance

    All eyes will be on the American women on the Tokyo track Tuesday night ET as New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin battles Team USA teammate Dalilah Muhammad in the womens 400m hurdles.

  • Belarus activist found dead in Kyiv was critic of gov't, organised protests

    Vitaly Shishov, an exiled Belarusian activist who was found hanged in a park in Kyiv in what police say could have been a murder, was an outspoken critic of the government in Belarus and staged rallies against it in Ukraine's capital. After leaving Belarus last autumn during huge anti-government protests that he took part in, the 26-year-old set up and led a Kyiv-based organisation that helped Belarusians fleeing a sprawling crackdown on dissent. Shishov, who was sporty and a boxing enthusiast, was sure he was under surveillance in Kyiv and he outed purported Belarusian agents at rallies, friends and colleagues said.

  • American Hurdlers Go Head to Head, New England Duo to Set Sail

    Simone Biles highly anticipated return to the Tokyo Olympics stage and Olympic podium did not disappoint Tuesday. TheGOATof gymnastics won a bronze medal in the balance beam final after missing a full week of competition.

  • Flyball: A Unique Team Sport to Strengthen Your Bond With Your Pup

    If your dog whizzes around your backyard and is always up for a game of fetch, flyball may be pure heaven for your pooch.

  • TV Ratings: Olympics Audience Rises

    In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime Monday coverage of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 12.8 million total viewers (per fast nationals), marking the summer games’ best preliminary numbers since Thursday and their fifth-best tallies out of the first 11 nights (including the Opening Ceremony rebroadcast). Opposite the Olympics on Monday… ABC | The Bachelorette (3.5 […]

  • Fetty Wap Mourns Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell in Moving Tribute

    Following the untimely passing of his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell, Fetty Wap paid tribute to his daughter’s memory in an Instagram Live video.

  • Day 10 Olympic roundup: Miracle comeback, gym gold, USWNT stumbles

    Breaking down the latest storylines at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Mike Hilton calls Jessie Bates NFL’s best, explains why he chose Bengals

    A new Bengals leader has some interesting thoughts about his teammates and team.

  • The delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous strains of the virus, CDC says, as health officials urge vaccinations

    Federal health officials struck a serious tone on Monday, once again urging Americans to get vaccinated and calling on more employers to require COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Detective: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater

    A man charged with fatally shooting two young people inside a Southern California movie theater last week was accompanied by three friends who told investigators they were alarmed because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema, a newspaper reported. Police records obtained by the Orange County Register and reported in a story Monday show the suspect's friends told detectives he was acting so strangely that they snuck out of the theater, apparently without warning anyone. Two of the friends told investigators they later saw defendant Joseph Jimenez run out of the Regal Edwards cinema in the city of Corona and speed away in his car, according to a police detective’s sworn declaration filed in court.

  • Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan

    The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah. The fall of Lashkar Gah would be a major turning point in the offensive the Taliban have waged over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

  • Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid have to bury hatchet after Drummond signs with 76ers

    Andre Drummond has called Joel Embiid "out of shape" in the past. Now they have to share a locker room.

  • Tokyo Olympics: How Jayson Tatum fared in USA's win vs. Spain

    Jayson Tatum helped power the United States men's basketball team to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics with a win over Spain on Tuesday.

  • Jennifer Tilly Plays with Creepy Dolls in CHUCKY Set Photos

    Don Mancini is taking the helm of the highly-anticipated Child's Play sequel series as Chucky comes to SYFY and USA in his first TV outing. The post Jennifer Tilly Plays with Creepy Dolls in CHUCKY Set Photos appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Five officers charged after 'excessive force' incident at Miami Beach hotel

    Five officers were slapped with criminal charges on Monday after an "excessive force" incident occurred at a Miami Beach hotel late last month.

  • Miami Beach officers acted like thugs. Looks like they learned nothing from George Floyd | Editorial

    A gang of hoodlums surrounded a victim. Any rattled witness would have called the police. But the hoodlums were the police, if the video released Monday is any indication. It shows a tangle of Miami Beach officers beating a handcuffed suspect in a hotel lobby, kicking him and slamming his head onto the hard terrazzo floor, then tackling and punching a hotel guest who dared to videotape this violence, which was his right to do. Excessive use of force is an understatement.

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”