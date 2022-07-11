Biden marks passage of bipartisan gun legislation with a celebration at the White House
The White House celebrated the passage of bipartisan gun legislation with a ceremony in the Rose Garden.
The White House celebrated the passage of bipartisan gun legislation with a ceremony in the Rose Garden.
During a ceremony marking the passage of the gun control legislation, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, President Biden renewed a call for an assault weapons ban and advocated safe storage legislation to be passed.
Heatwaves are the deadliest extreme weather event in the UK, and are set to become more frequent and more intense
A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town.
When Blood & Treasure finally returns with its second season (exclusively on Paramount+), some elements of the series will be familiar in a fun way (Danny and Lexi are still trotting the globe!), while others will be familiar in an eerie way. Because just as Blood & Treasure‘s freshman run was kicking off on CBS […]
Richard “Randy” Cox, a Black man who was paralyzed while in police transit, asked federal authorities to file a civil rights lawsuit against the officers who caused his injuries, per The Associated Press. The incident prompted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to join Cox’s legal team as well as the New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker to make new policies for police transportation safety.
A Georgia man is wanted in a cross-state fraud case.
The murder of George Floyd showed how powerful phone recordings could be when showing the extent of police brutality. Since then, certain political representatives like New York Gov. Eric Adams have complained about the distance under which citizens can record their interactions with officers. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on Wednesday that would make bystanders stand a minimum of eight feet away from the action, The Hill reports.
Certain players have a way of raising a team's ceiling.
These TikTok Amazon finds will make your next road trip comfier, cleaner and cooler.
The White House is celebrating after President Biden signed the "Safer Communities Act" into law marking the first acton from Congress against gun violence in nearly 30 years.
The Safer Communities Act was passed by strong bipartisan majorities in both the U.S. Senate and House and was swiftly signed into law by President Biden last month.
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his Mexican counterpart on Tuesday to discuss ways to stem Mexican migrant crossings as arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border reached their highest levels in over a decade, with both sides hoping to address jobs and investment. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the meeting in Washington last month just ahead of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which he shunned because it excluded some left-leaning Latin American countries. Most governments at the summit, including Mexico, signed a declaration intended to help the region regulate migrant flows, and a senior Biden administration official said the White House talks are intended to build upon those shared commitments.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said his office can prosecute abortion providers if New Orleans ignores the law.
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Monday that he will continue to push for gun reform in Missouri.
Retired army general loses consulting contract after mocking first lady in tweet
Buttery-soft leggings, yoga pants, sports bras and more are all marked down!
Bath man writes that he and wife spend very little on gasoline because they chose to purchase hybrid cars.
Art Modell firing Paul Brown made Condoleezza Rice so mad she "ripped all the Browns posters off the wall in my room."
Up next in our 30 Most Important Bears is rookie OT Braxton Jones, a player who is becoming more vital to the team with each practice.
The White House continued Temporary Protected Status for those already eligible. But advocates and some lawmakers wanted to expand the program.