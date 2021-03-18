Biden may bump income taxes to 39% for high-earning Americans to pay for an infrastructure package

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Biden is reportedly considering raising taxes to nearly 40% for high-income earners.

  • The White House is weighing how to finance an infrastructure and jobs package.

  • Republicans are resisting introducing tax hikes that would offset another big bill's cost.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden is seeking to finance a major infrastructure and jobs package in the months ahead, and it appears increasingly likely tax hikes will be among the bill's key components.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering a tax increase on both high-earning Americans as well as big corporations, White House aides told Axios.

That appears in line with Biden's pledge to focus tax hikes on certain large businesses and wealthy individuals. Biden doubled down on that during an ABC News interview which aired Wednesday.

"Anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small to a significant tax increase," Biden said, while vowing that those earning below that amount wouldn't experience "a single penny in additional federal tax."

The president was confident he could muster enough Democratic support for a tax increase as well.

During the campaign, Biden laid out an economic plan to increase taxes on the top income bracket to 39.6%. He has also sought to partially repeal the 2017 Republican tax law and raise corporate taxes from 21% to 28%. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimated the pair of measures would raise just over $1 trillion in revenue.

Still, the move is already sparking Republican resistance. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed GOP support for any tax increase on Tuesday. He labeled a coming infrastructure package a "Trojan horse" aimed at implementing many progressive priorities in lieu of focusing spending on roads and bridges.

The White House still hasn't laid out an infrastructure package, though Congressional Democrats are in the early stages of assembling one.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Thursday that Biden wants to raise taxes on certain Americans. She declined to lay out a timeline to implement it and said the administration would work in concert with Democrats on Capitol Hill.

"His interest is in ensuring that people pay their fair share - whether it's corporations or the highest-income earners in our country," Psaki said. "He believes that hard work should be rewarded and this is one of the areas where there is an opportunity to rebalance how our policies are currently."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Becerra confirmed to shepherd Biden's ambitious health plans

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as President Joe Biden's health secretary, filling a key position in the administration's coronavirus response and its ambitious push to lower drug costs, expand insurance coverage, and eliminate racial disparities in medical care. The 50-49 largely party-line vote makes the 63-year-old Becerra the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services. The $1.4 trillion agency encompasses health insurance programs, drug safety and approvals, advanced medical research, substance abuse treatment, and the welfare of children, including hundreds of Central American migrants arriving daily at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

    A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. The increasing number of lawmakers out sick with the coronavirus has legislative leaders in the conservative state worried they may not be able to finish business in a timely fashion. “Of course I’m concerned,” Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said Wednesday, before the announcement of the fourth COVID-19 diagnosis among his colleagues.

  • Brooks teasing possible Senate run at planned campaign rally

    Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, teasing the announcement of a possible run for U.S. Senate, has scheduled a Monday campaign rally where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller. The north Alabama Republican, who came under fire for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, would be a far-right entry into the developing race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks said Miller — who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser— will be his special guest for an “exciting announcement" at the event titled a “Campaign Rally and Announcement.”

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Ohio's GOP attorney general sues Biden administration over stimulus funds

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) on Wednesday sued the Biden administration, saying a provision in the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — imposes "unconstitutional" limits on how states can access some of the aid. The measure includes a $350 billion fund to assist state and local governments with paying for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic; Ohio is set to receive about $11.2 billion of those funds. The bill prevents states from using the money to offset tax cuts, which Yost argues is too broad of a requirement. In a court filing, Ohio's lawyers said the mandate "gives the states a choice: they can have either the badly needed federal funds or their sovereign authority to set state tax policy. But they cannot have both. In our current economic crisis, that is no choice at all." Ohio is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent this part of the bill from being enforced. On Tuesday, 21 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, asking for clarification of how the measure will be applied. A Biden administration official told The Washington Post that Congress has the authority to "establish reasonable conditions on how states should use federal funding," and the relief package does not prohibit all tax cuts. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Let informed people be jurorsU.S.-China talks in Alaska get off to a contentious start

  • Being in college shouldn't disenfranchise me from democracy. H.R. 1 defends voters like me.

    I go to school in New Hampshire, which is ground zero for voter suppression of college students. We need federal protection.

  • Stimulus tax cut language rankles Republicans as Ohio AG files suit against Biden administration

    The lawsuit comes after 21 other Republican state attorneys general threatened action in a Tuesday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

  • Path to freedom narrows for detained Canadian duo caught in US-China feud

    Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor stand trial on espionage charges widely seen as retaliation for Huawei executive’s arrest A protest against the detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in Vancouver in 2019. Legal experts have denounced the charges against the two as baseless. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters For more than 830 days, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been detained in Chinese jail cells, facing espionage charges that legal experts and diplomats have denounced as baseless. But as the two men finally face trial, their supporters recognize that the two Canadians – caught in the centre of a diplomatic feud between the United States and China – face a narrowing path to freedom. Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Spavor, a businessman, were arrested in December 2018 in a detention widely viewed as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, earlier that month. In the years since, the two men have endured hours of interrogation and isolation, with rare visits by consular officials. China alleged that the two posed a threat to national security, but has revealed few details of the charges against them. In turn, Canada has accused Beijing of “hostage diplomacy”. Now, the two cases are finally coming to trial. Spavor will face a court in the northern city of Dandong on Friday. Kovrig will be tried on Monday in Beijing. Canadian officials will not be granted access to the courts. The Global Times, a state-backed newspaper, says Kovrig is “accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig”. Friends describe the allegations as hard to take seriously. “We immediately assumed the charges were nonsense,” said Jacco Zwetsloot, a South Korea-based journalist who had travelled with Spavor. Spavor lived in the Chinese border city of Dandong, where he ran a business that facilitated sports and cultural exchanges between North Korea, China and Canada. A fluent Korean speaker, he has met the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, several times and also arranged the basketball star Dennis Rodman’s visits to Pyongyang. “Michael didn’t have an interest in the Chinese language. Living in China was often a means to an end for him – so the idea that he somehow learned to read Chinese and become an intelligence source just doesn’t make sense,” said Zwetsloot. In a statement ahead of the trial, Spavor’s family reiterated calls for his release. “He loved living and working in China, and would never have done anything to offend the interests of China or the Chinese people. We stand by Michael and maintain his innocence in this difficult situation,” the family said. Zwetsloot said that Spavor’s personality has probably been an asset during his time in detention. “I feel reasonably sure he’s doing his best to get on well with his cellmates and his captors. That’s the kind of guy he is,” said Zwetsloot. “He’s not the kind to brood or withdraw into himself. He’s been known to give haircuts to other cellmates. That’s the Michael we know and love.” Kovrig, a China expert who had previously worked in the Canadian embassy in Beijing, has told his family that he takes 7,000 steps around his cell every day to stay healthy, and devours whatever reading material he can find. “It’s just unbelievably remarkable and inspiring how he is marshalling every resource available to him,” said his wife, Vina Nadjibulla. The two are separated, but she has remained a strong advocate for his release. “He’s doing everything that he can to come out of this experience healthy and not having been defeated or broken.” Guy Saint-Jacques – who was Canada’s ambassador in Beijing while Kovrig worked at the embassy – drew a parallel between the two Michaels’ ordeal and a previous row between China and Canada. In 2014, Canadian officials arrested a Chinese citizen, Su Bin, who was deported to the US on suspicions had stolen top-secret American fighter jet plans. Soon after his arrest, Kevin and Julia Garratt – a Canadian couple who had lived in China for 30 years and ran a coffee shop – were arrested. Kevin Garratt was charged and convicted on espionage charges. His trial was closed to Canadian officials and lasted only a few hours. He was eventually deported to Canada in September 2016 after 775 days in detention. Meng Wanzhou has been fiercely contesting her extradition to the US. Experts say China has grown increasingly frustrated with her detention. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters “Michael will know that when he faces the judge on Monday that he has no chance, because it’s all preordained by the Communist party,” said Saint-Jacques. Looming over both trials is another court case, playing out thousands of miles away in the city of Vancouver. Huawei executive Meng, who was arrested by Canadian officers at the request of US officials, is fiercely contesting her extradition to the United States. Experts say China has grown increasingly frustrated with her detention, which it views as an affront to Huawei and to Chinese technological ambitions, and it indicated a willingness to take strong actions to secure her release. Saint-Jacques said the timing of the two Michaels’ trials – a day after high-level meetings between Chinese and US officials in Alaska – was no coincidence. “It looks like China wants to play hardball,” he said. “The Chinese message to the Americans is, ‘We are in the driver’s seat. If you want to help out the Canadians, you have to make concession to us and make sure Meng returns to China.’” Canada has increasingly pinned its hope of securing a release of the men on the United States, which has become more vocal on the subject since Joe Biden took office. “Human beings are not bartering chips,” Biden said in late February, mentioning both men by name – and making clear to China that its treatment of American allies would set the tone for future US-Chinese relations. Nadjibulla said: “No matter what happens, the fundamentals of the situation are the same. These are arbitrary and unjust detentions. Michael is innocent. He has endured this unspeakable situation for 830 days. “And I hope that this latest development just underscores the urgency for Canadian governments, the United States others to work to find a solution and to bring both of their detentions to an end.”

  • America Finally Delivers for Black Farmers—Thanks to Raphael Warnock

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGeorgia is the state that gave Democrats their Senate majority, and one of the two senators who accomplished it, Raphael Warnock, should be taking bows alongside President Biden when the White House’s “Help is Here” tour visits the peach state on Friday. Warnock is responsible for getting debt relief for Black farmers into the American Rescue Plan, an issue that has eluded meaningful action for decades, and one that he is deeply familiar with having grown up in rural Georgia.It is highly unusual for a freshman senator in their first months in office to notch such a notable achievement, but his election as the 50th Democrat made passage possible of the $1.9 trillion package. And so a grateful Democratic leadership wants to make sure the voters recognize how central he is to the change Biden promised to deliver. Warnock will be on the ballot next year and the Republican-controlled legislature in Georgia is passing all sorts of barriers to voting to discourage a high turnout that benefits Democrats—and to ensure they get a different outcome in November 2022, when Warnock will be running for his first full Senate term.Tucked into the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is a provision, for which Warnock is directly responsible, creating a $5 billion fund aimed at benefiting farmers of color who historically have been marginalized and need help to cover outstanding debts and avoid foreclosure—help, by the way, that white farmers routinely receive. Fully $4 billion of the total would go toward debt relief, and $1 billion would provide technical assistance and grants, much belated help to right a grievous historical wrong.‘Not All Pastors Do That’: How Rev. Raphael Warnock Used His Pulpit to Fight AIDS“Almost from its inception, U.S. farm policy has been racist,” says Zoe Willingham, co-author of a 2019 report on Black farmers for the Center for American Progress. The government’s documented history of denying federal loans to Black farmers led to the loss of about 90 percent of their land between 1910 and 1997, while white farmers lost only about 2 percent. “The first meaningful action for Black farmers is in the federal financial loan forgiveness in the American Rescue Plan,” says Willingham, who credits grassroots farmer groups and strong progressive leaders like Warnock for generating the support in Congress. “It’s been thrilling to see the leadership he’s taken on.”Almost immediately upon arriving in the Senate, Warnock proposed a stand-alone bill, Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act. Its central component is loan forgiveness, and working with his Democratic colleagues Cory Booker and Ben Ray Luhan, he got the first meaningful action on this long and deep-seated problem of financial relief for Black farmers. “I do hope this is lifted up by Biden as a huge victory,” Willingham told The Daily Beast. “He has highlighted a forgotten segment of rural America, and that is rural communities of color.”Warnock grew up in public housing in rural Georgia, where his mother as a teenager picked cotton as a sharecropper. “40 acres and a mule” was the federal government’s promise to distribute land to freed Blacks after the Civil War. That was a failed promise, and in 1999, 16 years after the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights described in detail the discrimination against Black farmers, the USDA (Department of Agriculture) settled a lawsuit with Black farmers to pay damages. It’s known as the Pigford case, named after one of the farmers, and it was a moral victory that fell far short on the financial end. “It marked the recognition of the battle for farmers, but it in no way made up for the century of discrimination they suffered,” says Willingham.As a senator, Barack Obama sponsored the Claims Remedy Act for another round of payments. Among the cosponsors was fellow Senator Joe Biden. In 2010, with both men in the White House, Obama signed the $1.15 billion legislation, saying it would bring an end to what he called “a painful chapter in American history.” Conservatives attacked it as backdoor reparations, and while a billion dollars is not nothing, it did very little to redress the loss of land and the degradation of Black rural communities.When the American Recovery Plan passed with debt relief for Black farmers, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called to congratulate John Boyd, the founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association. A fourth-generation farmer in Baskerville, Virginia, Boyd has suffered directly at the hands of racist USDA county agents, and after decades of activism, protesting around the country and lobbying lawmakers, he knows all the players in Washington. Vilsack called him twice to “calm the waters” when he was going through Senate confirmation for a second tour of duty at the USDA. “I told him (Vilsack) things can’t be the same as they were under Obama. He has to be more aggressive about confronting discrimination in the debt write-downs and debt write-offs. It’s the behavior and the culture, that’s why we call it (USDA) ‘The Last Plantation.’”Boyd, 55, grows corn, wheat, and soybeans, and has a hundred head of beef cattle on 114 acres of land. He’s been farming for 38 years, long enough to have experienced the most blatant forms of discrimination. He described to the Daily Beast how the local county agent was “the next thing to God,” lording it over the Black farmers, seeing them only one day a week and “loudly and boastfully” calling them “boy” and lobbing racial insults. “We called it Black Wednesday,” says Boyd. Of 157 agricultural loans made in Boyd’s home of Mecklenburg County, just two were to black farmers. Loan applications for local white farmers took 30 days to process; the same application for black farmers took 387 days.During the Trump administration, Boyd met with Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, who told him Black farmers had to “get big or get out.” Boyd says he replied, “How are we going to get big when you won’t lend us any money?” In the CARES Act, nearly all of the billions of dollars slated for farmers went to white farmers, according to USDA data.GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has characterized the $5 billion fund set aside in the American Recovery Plan for debt relief for marginalized farmers “reparations,” a loaded term. Boyd has lobbied for Graham’s support over the years and says the South Carolina Republican is “very cordial, but he never did anything about” the issue. “We’ve gone through so much history from slavery to sharecropping to Jim Crow,” Boyd says, “and now we have a chance to get some help, and he’s taking potshots at it.”The debt relief is for Black, Hispanic, Native Americans “and any group that fits the designation of being marginalized,” says Boyd. At the end of our interview, he said there was one thing he wanted in this article, and that was his message: “Don’t give up especially young people, who are doing this work, you’ve got to keep pushing.” In 2003, he rode his wagon pulled by two mules to Washington, DC to protest. It took him 17 days. He had a sign that said, “40 acres and Struggles,” the name of his mules. “People laughed at me, and here we are all these years later finally getting some justice.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kiwis accept Royal Yacht Squadron's America's Cup challenge

    Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron Racing has been confirmed as the Challenger of Record for the 37th America’s Cup, meaning it will help determine the rules and location for the next edition of sailing’s marquee regatta. Royal Yacht Squadron Racing presented its challenged two days earlier, immediately after Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended the Auld Mug with a 7-3 victory over Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on the Hauraki Gulf. “It is great to once again have the RYSR involved, given they were the first yacht club that presented this trophy over 170 years ago, which really started the legacy of the America’s Cup,” Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young said in a statement.

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea said Friday it has terminated diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to extradite a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The statement said Malaysia "committed super-large hostile act ... in subservience to the U.S. pressure” and the United States will “pay a due price.” It’s unclear whether or when North Korea will pull its diplomats out of Malaysia since it has a history of backing away from threats.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

    The House has dismissed a Republican attempt to remove California Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House intelligence panel over his contact more than six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in the United States. Democrats scuttled the effort from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, 218-200, after he forced a vote. Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns — and briefed Congress — about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her.

  • UAE pulls planned summit with U.S., Israel and Arab states to protest Netanyahu electioneering

    The UAE suspended plans for a summit in Abu Dhabi with Israel, the U.S. and Arab states in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempts to use Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) as a prop in his election campaign, U.S. sources briefed on the matter told me.Why it matters: This is the first big crisis between the UAE and Israel since the announcement of the normalization relations last August. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Emiratis are furious at Netanyahu for entangling them in domestic Israeli politics.Driving the news: Three weeks ago, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with MBZ and proposed holding a signing ceremony of the Israel-Sudan diplomatic relations agreement in Abu Dhabi.MBZ was open to this but wanted to bring the Biden administration on board. U.S. officials liked the idea and agreed to send a senior official to attend but stressed it wanted it only after the Israeli elections, sources familiar with the matter said.The plan was to do the summit in early April, right after the elections. But Netanyahu still wanted to visit Abu Dhabi before the elections. The Emiratis knew he was only looking for a photo-op but didn't want to create tensions and agreed to receive him. His visit last week was postponed because of a crisis between Israel and Jordan.Netanyahu continued pushing for a new date for the visit while mentioning the UAE in almost every campaign rally and interview. One of Netanyahu’s main talking points was that MBZ promised him to invest $10 billion in Israel.Between the lines: This was not completely inaccurate. The issue did come up between the two, and the UAE did announce it does want to invest in Israel, but Netanyahu presented it publicly as if MBZ’s motive was to give him political support. The Emiratis didn’t appreciate it.For the record: The last straw was an interview Netanyahu gave last Monday in which he claimed MBZ "volunteered" to invest $10 billion in Israel, according to U.S. sources familiar with the matter. Netanyahu even claimed MBZ told him he believes in his economic leadership.The Emiratis decided to retaliate. Their first response was a statement by Industry Minister Sultan Jaber that the investment in Israel was only in a very preliminary stage of being considered, and that any such investment will be economically motivated and not based on politics.The second response was to make it clear to Netanyahu in private and in public that he will not visit the UAE before the elections. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who until several weeks ago was the minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted that the UAE "will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever."The third response was a decision to suspend the planned summit. The newspaper Yediot Ahronot first reported about the Emirati decision. Sources familiar with the issue told me the UAE notified the Biden administration that it was suspending the summit due to Netanyahu’s behavior.What's next: The summit will take place at some point but only after the political situation in Israel clears up, and when Netanyahu, if he stays in office, manages to assuage the Emirati anger, sources familiar with the issue say.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately to avoid more victims,” Widodo told a televised address, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said that he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil.