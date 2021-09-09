Biden may put future stimulus checks on autopilot — no vote required

After months of bitter debate about the need for a fourth stimulus check, President Joe Biden is being urged to make new "stimmies" kick in automatically if certain triggers are hit.

Backed by millions of Americans, anxious lawmakers are arguing that any future relief should be inexorably linked to the state of the economy — no vote required.

Supporters say the move would ensure struggling Americans get the help they need to afford food and housing, cover other basic bills and pay down debt.

For now, it doesn't seem like another check is coming anytime soon, but U.S. households do have a few options to try to make up the missing money.

Automatic checks would offer certainty

Democrats have been pushing for new relief payments that would be "automatic stabilizers" — delivering speedy support for the economy and households without any need for unity in Congress.

The lawmakers say additional direct aid would keep more Americans out of poverty and provide them with certainty that relief is coming whenever the economy shows signs of trouble.

"Families and workers shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll have enough money to pay for essentials in the months ahead as the country continues to fight a global pandemic and recession," according to a letter addressed to Biden and signed by seven Democrats on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee earlier this year.

Government surveys have found many people spent their relief money on essential food and housing costs, though popular uses also included saving, investing and spending on other items. Affordable life insurance may be one of those; demand for policies has seen a sharp increase in the wake of the pandemic.

Over 80 members of Congress have put themselves on record in support of at least one more stimulus check.

How stabilizer stimmies would be triggered

The trigger to release an automatic round of direct payments could be an economic indicator, like the unemployment rate. If it rose above a certain line, stimulus checks would go out. Once it goes back below that level, the payments would stop.

Lawmakers also want to see beefed-up unemployment benefits paid out automatically, based on economic conditions. Extra federal jobless benefits, of $300 per week, expired on Labor Day.

While the unemployment rate continues to improve, job growth seems to be slowing amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. In August, the economy created the fewest jobs in seven months.

Struggling Americans are pleading for additional relief. More than 2.8 million individuals have signed an online petition calling for $2,000 checks for adults and $1,000 for children to be delivered regularly "for the duration of the crisis."

"Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met," the petition says. "No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need."

What might Biden do?

The president hasn't addressed the automatic stabilizers proposal — in fact, he hasn't even said whether he'd support a fourth stimulus check. But in early June, his spokeswoman said Biden was "open" to the idea of another payment.

"He's happy to hear from a range of ideas on what would be most effective and what’s most important to the economy moving forward," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a White House news briefing.

But she added that the president already had offered the proposals he believed would do the most good. Those include trillion-dollar spending packages to fix America's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure, and to provide more benefits to U.S. families.

The White House and Democrats in Congress have preferred to put a spotlight on another kind of stimulus payment. Under a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, many households are receiving monthly checks for up to $300 per child through the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the stimulus-checks-on-autopilot concept is facing headwinds. The Congressional Budget Office, which gives out "scores" for legislative proposals based on how they'd impact the federal budget, has determined automatic stabilizer payments would have an enormous cost, according to media reports.

