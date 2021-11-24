Biden may restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy by next week- Axios

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts the 74th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will start turning asylum seekers back to Mexico as soon as next week under a reinstated Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program, Axios reported on Wednesday.

However, the Biden administration will offer them the option of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the news outlet reported.

Mexico's foreign ministry and its national migration institute did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Late last month, a Department of Homeland Security memo showed the administration had made a renewed attempt to end the immigration program initiated under then-President Donald Trump, which forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

The Biden administration first ended the program, informally known as "Remain in Mexico" but formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, earlier this year. But a federal judge ordered the government to restart it, saying the administration had failed to follow proper regulatory procedure.

The U.S. Supreme Court in August rejected an administration appeal of the lower court's ruling.

Officials said late in October that the administration was going to continue to take steps to restart the program by mid-November, to comply with the judge's ruling.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Madison Police lieutenant resigns after being caught on camera engaging in sexual activity in department car in Farm and Fleet parking lot

    Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.

  • Where the Differences Lie Between Biden and Xi

    FEATURE About the author: Robert Hormats is a managing director at Tiedemann Advisors and former U.S ambassador. The recent meeting  between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping was a step in the right direction.

  • Russia is increasing combat readiness in eastern Ukraine, defense ministry warns

    Both the US and Ukraine have warned that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine in the next few months.

  • Democrats add one more House seat in Illinois from redistricting

    While many states still have to draw their lines, Republican maps have taken multiple competitive seats off the table.

  • Low Mileage 1993 GMC Typhoon Is An Immaculate Performance SUV

    This is was the OG of high-performance SUVs.

  • Avoid travel to Denmark and Germany, regardless of vaccination status, CDC warns

    "If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC says on its website.

  • Biden administration asks appeals court to reinstate OSHA vaccine mandate

    The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court in Cincinnati to lift a block on a national mandate that requires companies to ensure that employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.Why it matters: The government's 52-page motion comes more than a week after a panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans issued a stay on the rule, writing that it "grossly exceeds [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's] statutory authority" to regulate

  • NJ COVID cases and hospitalizations begin to rise as the holiday travel season kicks off

    Airlines say they will carry two to three times as many passengers this week as last Thanksgiving, when health officials discouraged travel.

  • Japan PM confirms oil reserve release in response to U.S. request

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday his government would release oil reserves in response to a U.S. request in a way that does not breach a Japanese law that only allows stock releases if there is a risk of supply disruption. "We have been working with the United States to stabilise the international oil market and we have decided to join the United States in selling part of our national oil reserves in a way that does not contravene existing (Japanese) oil reserve law," Kishida told reporters.

  • 'Smash-and-grab' robbers hit U.S. retailers

    A Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles on Monday became the latest target of a wave of robberies.The "smash and grab" robberies - often involving dozens of people - have seen thieves breaking into high end retailers and making off with expensive goods.As the holiday shopping season nears, video of the robberies have flooded social media, showing masked figures breaking into stores during the night and running out with bags of merchandise, and fleeing in cars idling outside.The Los Angeles Police Department said it had taken three suspects into custody after Monday's burglary, and local reports say as many as 20 may have been involved.The affluent San Francisco Bay Area has been particularly hard hit.Local police said around 80 people robbed a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek on Saturday night, before police arrived and arrested three people.Luxury stores like Louis Vuitton and Burberry were also robbed, according to media reports.California Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the state Highway Patrol to increase their presence near major retail areas, and some brands have announced plans to heighten security.

  • Texas Ban of School Mask Mandates Is Reinstated During Disability Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court has reinstated Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on school-mask mandates while it weighs whether the edict violates the rights of students with disabilities.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene

  • Woman shot after dousing gaming machine with lighter fluid, Texas cops say

    Another woman angry that she could no longer play shot the first woman in the parking lot, police said.

  • Crowd chases down deer in west Wichita, finally rips plastic container off its head

    Wichita man who freed the deer: “FYI, deers do kick pretty hard, a few scrapes and bruises and it was the best feeling.”

  • US invitation of Taiwan to democracy summit angers China

    The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy next month, the State Department announced, prompting sharp criticism from China, which considers the self-ruled island as its territory. The summit makes good on a pledge President Joe Biden made during his campaign, and it reflects his emphasis on returning the U.S. to a global leadership position among world democracies. The invitation list features 110 countries, including Taiwan, but does not include China or Russia.

  • State police investigating allegation on-duty trooper had sex in cruiser

    Rhode Island State Police are investigating an allegation that one of the agency’s male troopers had sex with a woman in his cruiser while on duty.

  • Joe Biden Speaks Out After Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery: 'Justice System Doing Its Job'

    All three men charged were found guilty Wednesday for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger they said they believed was a burglar running on a suburban Georgia street

  • White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

    The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to the government that they are at least partially vaccinated, according to White House officials. The highest number of partial vaccinations by Tuesday was at the Agency for International Development, which had 97.8%, followed closely by the Department of Health and Human Services at 96.4% and State Department at 96.1%, according to data provided by the White House Wednesday.

  • 3 in Mexico who investigated killings were themselves probed

    Three women who volunteered to investigate the 2011 massacre of 196 people later found out that they themselves had been placed under investigation by prosecutors, possibly because their findings embarrassed Mexican authorities. The case involved journalist, Marcela Turati, lawyer Ana Lorena Delgadillo, and Mercedes Doretti, the co-founder of a forensic investigation team. “This is not just an attack against us, it's an attack on democracy,” said Delgadillo.

  • Ohio county commissioner denies knowing about attempted breach of election network

    John Hamercheck, president of Ohio's Lake County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday denied knowing about any attempts to breach the county's election network during the spring primary.Driving the news: According to the Washington Post, a private laptop was plugged into the network inside Hamercheck's government office on May 4. No sensitive data was obtained. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"But routine network traffic captured

  • Donald Trump Welcomes 'Nice Young Man' Kyle Rittenhouse To Mar-A-Lago

    The former president gushed about his meeting with the Kenosha killer during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.