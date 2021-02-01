Biden may revoke Trump's access to classified intelligence

Former President Donald Trump may be stripped of a big privilege usually afforded to former presidents.

When U.S. presidents leave office, they continue to receive classified intelligence briefings, albeit less frequently than the current president. But as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, the Biden administration is still weighing whether it will allow Trump to access those reports.

.@PressSec on if former President Trump will continue to have access to intelligence briefings: "It's something, obviously, that's under review." pic.twitter.com/9JffqWGf54 — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2021

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain had said last week that the administration would hear from intelligence officials before deciding on Trump's access.

Intelligence officials reportedly worried about Trump continuing to receive intelligence briefings once he left office, as well as whether he'd leak state secrets, perhaps even to a foreign adversary. Still, some were reportedly reassured because Trump never seemed to pay much attention to that classified information anyway.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) last week called on Biden to strip Trump of his intelligence privileges, saying "he certainly can't be trusted" with the information, as did Trump's former principal deputy director of national intelligence Susan Gordon.

