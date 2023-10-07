Biden may seek $100 billion aid package for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for the largest amount of aid to Ukraine yet, possibly up to $100 billion, The Telegraph reported on Oct. 7.

Biden hopes that a "one-and-done" funding package will allow him to bypass the deadlock with congressional Republicans and free up enough aid for Ukraine to last until the 2024 presidential election.

"The 'big package' idea is firmly supported by many throughout the administration," a source familiar with the matter told The Telegraph.

"Supporters of Ukraine want this to be a one-and-done big bill, and then not have to deal with it until after the next election," the source said.

Congressional arguments over support to Ukraine nearly caused a government shutdown and resulted in the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Biden administration is "not making any decisions about whether to do one big package or about how much it would be" until a new speaker is elected, an official told The Telegraph.

An official also told The Telegraph that Biden is planning to deliver a speech "to unify America behind why it's so important to support Ukraine and just how much is at stake."

Recently polling data showed that while a majority of Americans support continued assistance to Ukraine, support among Republican voters is dropping.

Read also: Our readers’ questions about the war, answered. Vol. 4

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.