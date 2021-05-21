  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden awards 1st Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden on Friday awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration, to Ralph Puckett Jr., a 94-year-old Korean War veteran and retired Army colonel who was wounded in a battle against Chinese soldiers in Korea more than 70 years ago.

"Today we are hosting a true American hero and awarding an honor that is long overdue," Biden said during an East Room ceremony that was also attended by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

It was the first Medal of Honor awarded by Biden as president.

Biden said that when Puckett was told of the White House's plans for the award ceremony, he asked, "Why all the fuss? Why can't they just mail it to me?"

The president then recounted the story of Puckett's "extraordinary heroism" during the Korean War.

In November 1950, Puckett, then a first lieutenant in the Eighth U.S. Army Ranger Company, led more than 50 fellow Rangers on a mission to capture and defend a hill from a Chinese assault. He intentionally ran across an exposed area multiple times to draw enemy fire away from his soldiers.

During the siege, he was wounded by a hand grenade and two rounds of mortar fire but refused evacuation, moving from foxhole to foxhole, directing artillery support and inspiring his fellow soldiers to fight.

"Knowing his men were in a precarious situation, First Lieutenant Puckett commanded the Rangers to leave him behind and evacuate the area," the White House said in a statement announcing the award.

President Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. in the East Room of the White House on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. in the East Room of the White House on Friday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Two of his Rangers disregarded the order and pulled Puckett off the hill to safety.

"First Lieutenant Puckett’s extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service," the White House added.

Puckett earned two Distinguished Service Crosses for his actions on what was then known as Hill 205. He had a 22-year career in the Army, later serving in the Vietnam War, during which he also saw combat, before retiring from active duty in 1971. He earned five Purple Hearts for injuries suffered in combat.

According to a bio provided by the White House, Puckett is still active in community and military affairs in Columbus, Ga., where he lives with his wife of 68 years, Jean. They have three children, one of whom is deceased, and six grandchildren.

After Biden placed the medal around Puckett's neck, the president invited family members who were in attendance to join them onstage for photos.

Biden and Moon knelt down to pose with Puckett, who stood for parts of the ceremony but was helped onstage by younger service members.

Puckett was also greeted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao, in true throwback fashion, taking on monster challenge in Errol Spence

    Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.

  • Mayor Accused of Fraud Has New Problem: Drug Charges for Her Husband

    The husband of the mayor of Rochester, New York, was arrested Wednesday after police said they discovered drugs and guns in searches of his car and home, the latest crisis for the mayor in a year continually whipsawed by scandal. Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, 42, was accused of being part of a midlevel cocaine trafficking ring and charged Thursday with drug and gun possession in what prosecutors said was the culmination of a seven-month-long investigation. Six other people were charged in connection to the case, and additional charges are expected, according to the Monroe County district attorney. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Warren was not charged with a crime, and prosecutors have not suggested she was a target of the investigation. A lawyer for Granison said Warren had no involvement with anything of which he is accused. But Granison’s arrest, and the discovery of 31 grams of powder in his possession that the police believe is cocaine — as well as a semi-automatic rifle and an unregistered handgun in Warren’s home — threatened to once again upend Warren’s reelection campaign. The episode was the latest in a series of scandals linked to Warren, who is seeking her third term as the mayor of Rochester, a small city just south of Lake Ontario. Last summer, the city was rocked by revelations of an apparent cover-up of the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in police custody, which led to the firing of its police chief and censure of top officials. In the fall, Warren was indicted by county prosecutors on campaign finance charges for financial fraud during her 2017 reelection campaign. She has pleaded not guilty. In an address from City Hall on Thursday, Warren said she was the victim of a vast conspiracy to discredit her just a month before the city’s Democratic primary election. She accused the New York State Board of Elections of manipulating the evidence in its case against her, and suggested that the district attorney was framing her because she was angry the mayor had supported her opponent. And Warren intimated that the timing of Granison’s arrest and next court date — June 21, the day before the primary — had been designed to prevent her reelection. “People will try anything to break me,” Warren said. She described the recent events biblically, as her “Job year,” and denied any involvement in Granison’s troubles; the mayor and her husband had long ago signed a separation agreement, she said, but continued to co-parent their 10-year-old daughter. At a news conference Thursday, Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, repudiated Warren’s accusations. “I’m sure there are going to be people out there who think this was politically motivated,” Doorley said. “It was not.” Doorley described Granison as a player in a “narcotics ring,” adding that the investigation was ongoing and more arrests and searches were expected. More than 2 kilograms of crack cocaine and powder, worth about $60,000, as well as more than $100,000 in cash, were recovered across searches of the homes and other property of the seven people arrested. “We believe this whole organization was a midlevel drug organization that was affecting the city of Rochester,” Doorley said at the conference, adding that the quantity of drugs recovered was considered “significant.” Granison has had past run-ins with the law: When he was 17, he pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery after serving as a getaway driver in a jewelry store robbery. He was sentenced to five years' probation. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and was released on his own recognizance. Doorley said that investigators were also assessing whether the semi-automatic rifle was legal, and said he could face charges related to that weapon if it was not. John L. DeMarco, Granison’s lawyer, said that his client also wanted to stress that his wife had not been involved. “The mayor has played no role in any of this,” DeMarco said. “Other than merely being a resident of the home, there is no involvement.” Officials declined to specify what sparked the initial investigation, but Doorley said that Granison was not one of the original targets. About three months ago, conversations captured on police wiretaps revealed he played a role, she said. Police are seeking to interview Warren but have not yet done so, according to Maj. Barry C. Chase, a troop commander with the state police. Officials declined to comment on whether the mayor was heard on the wiretap. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Foot Locker to close Footaction stores after colossal Q1 earnings

    Foot Locker reported Q1 earnings that smashed consensus estimates while announcing that it will wind down its Footaction brand.

  • Google CEO: 'Work is no longer just a place'

    '[The] future of work is changing dramatically. It is going to be more flexible,' says Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

  • White House offers Republicans $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan, down from $2.3 trillion

    The Biden administration has offered Republicans a $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal, down from $2.3 trillion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg says the Trump Org CFO, her former father-in-law, will flip on Trump in New York investigations

    Weisselberg said she was cooperating with prosecutors because "it's so horrifying that Donald Trump could be president again, knowing what I know."

  • He Promised a Dreamy Wedding Proposal. Fans Got a 5-Hour Sale.

    HONG KONG — A Chinese social media influencer promised something special to his 8 million followers on a video-sharing app. He would propose to his girlfriend in a lavish declaration of livestreamed love that would fulfill their every romantic fantasy. On the appointed day last weekend, the influencer and entertainer, Yin Shihang, 22, dressed in a white suit, rode a pony onto a red carpet lining a room whose walls were festooned with images of pink and white balloons, video from the event showed. Fans held their breath. What followed was something other than romance: Yin proceeded to sell them stuff. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In a gravelly half-shout, Yin began hawking all manner of products — perfume, pajamas, lipstick, necklaces and mobile phones — in a five-hour spectacle on Kuaishou, a video-sharing app that allows livestreams. His pitch raked in $7.2 million through in-app purchases, according to local news media. But along with the sales, thousands of complaints from viewers came flooding in. Many described tuning into an interminable marriage proposal that drained their phone battery. Some complained of deception and crass product placement. The controversy spurred Kuaishou to say it would begin the process of banning Yin’s account. Ultimately, he was ousted from the video platform that had brought him fame. Kuaishou said in a statement Monday that Yin’s broadcast, which had drawn more than 23,000 complaints, had broken its rules against creating misleading and vulgar hype to promote products. The company also said it would scrutinize the quality of the products he had sold. Representatives of the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the media and entertainment landscape, product placements are an expected part of the experience — a Coke sign here, an Aston Martin car there. They have migrated from blockbuster movie screens to television to influencers’ videos and social media accounts (think the Kardashians on Instagram). Advertisements are also prevalent in video content made for online consumption, from YouTube reality shows to the videos of entertainers known as “livestream hosts,” who sing, dance, DJ or perform slapstick for viewers’ tips. Some of Kuaishou’s popular livestreamers peddle merchandise in the practiced tones of a seasoned auctioneer. Yin is far from the first influencer to come under fire for a proposal video. American internet stars have been denounced for seeking perks and profits in “branded engagement” videos. Some have been rapped for pushing products on their personal accounts. In 2016, a consumer watchdog group, Truth in Advertising, said it had found more than 100 Instagram posts by the Kardashians that were paid product placements without being marked as advertising. U.S. celebrities and media personalities must disclose their relationships with companies if they are reimbursed for a review or endorsement. The Federal Trade Commission advises social media users to add words like “sponsored,” “promotion” and “paid ad” to their posts. Yin sold millions through a feature on Kuaishou that allows viewers to buy products touted by influencers on the online retailer JD.com without leaving the video app. It was unclear whether he had any ties to the manufacturers of the products he hawked or whether brand collaborations and paid promotion have to be disclosed on the Kuaishou platform. During the broadcast, he denied promoting the products for profit. He could not be reached for comment. While many viewers in China have come to expect or even seek a degree of product promotion with their entertainment, Yin’s use of a major life event as bait crossed the line for some. Many complained online that the livestreamed wedding engagement had turned into a home shopping network show. One user named OrangeVenus wrote, “99% of the broadcast were dull introductions to merchandise. It’s no different from looking at the promotional webpages on Taobao.” “Yin Shihang should have been banned long ago,” another said. But some said that the platform’s punishment was excessive and that they would miss the influencer’s shenanigans. Yin had never advertised the marriage proposal as a surprise. He and his girlfriend, Tao Lulu, had broken up and reconciled several times in the past, according to local news outlets. But for their engagement, she had dressed in a white lacy gown and appeared in a teaser video with Yin to announce the date and time of the special event. After lurching into the room on the pony, Yin proceeded to hold up and describe in detail items like a scratch-free mirror, necklaces and lipstick he claimed he had custom-ordered for his girlfriend before May 20, an unofficial Valentine’s Day in China when romantic partners buy gifts for one another. (The date, 520, sounds vaguely like “I love you” in Mandarin.) After the engagement scandal, Kuaishou, which bans the “malicious creation of gimmicks to get clicks and likes” and various forms of “vulgarity,” said it would crack down on the creation of sensationalist and “vulgar hype” for the purposes of promoting and selling products. Separately, China’s internet regulators have introduced new regulations for livestreamed advertising that will go into effect Tuesday, including a rule against “publishing false or misleading information to deceive or mislead users.” In the wake of complaints about his livestreamed event, Yin posted a farewell statement Monday on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform where he had 770,000 followers, with screenshots of him bowing in a gesture of gratitude. “I am a simple person, like a child,” he wrote. “Maybe we won’t be able to see each other in the future. But I will remember you, and also hope you will remember me.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Wil Wheaton says he channeled emotional abuse from parents into 'Stand by Me' performance

    Wil Wheaton looks back at difficult experience as a child actor while making the 1986 coming-of-age classic based on the Stephen King novella.

  • TikTok users baffled by new homeowner’s ‘strange’ bathroom discovery: ‘How did this pass an inspection?’

    A woman is going viral after revealing the bizarre place she found a pair of Jenga pieces.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.

  • Biden taps career diplomat as special envoy for North Korea

    President Biden on Friday tapped career U.S. diplomat Sung Kim as his special envoy to North Korea, marking what could be a critical step toward reengaging with Pyongyang.

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.

  • TikTok mom’s controversial dishwasher snack hack has parents torn: ‘This is on another level’

    She's been keeping this secret for MONTHS!

  • ‘Doctor Strange’ Casting Of Tilda Swinton As ‘The Ancient One’ Was A Mistake, Says Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

    The controversial casting of Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One in 2016’s Doctor Strange was a mistake, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has admitted. Speaking to Men’s Health for a cover story on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, Feige said the uproar over casting Swinton as the Tibetan magic […]

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Mark Wahlberg Debuts Shaved Head After Gaining 20 Lbs. for Role: 'New Look'

    Mark Wahlberg has been preparing for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the upcoming film Father Stu

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says