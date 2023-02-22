Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries

1
AAMER MADHANI
·3 min read

WARSAW (AP) — President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine by reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Before departing Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden will hold talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, a collection of nations on the most eastern parts of the NATO alliance that came together in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the Bucharest Nine countries’ anxieties have remained heightened. Many worry Putin could move to take military action against them next if he’s successful in Ukraine. The alliance includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

“When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages,” Biden said in an address from the foot of Warsaw's Royal Castle on Tuesday to mark the somber milestone of the year-old Russian invasion. “Europe was being tested. America was being tested. NATO was being tested. All democracies were being tested.”

Biden met Tuesday in Warsaw with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who last week claimed Moscow was behind a plot to overthrow her country’s government using external saboteurs.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania and one of Europe’s poorest countries, the Eastern European nation has had historic ties to Russia but wants to join the 27-nation European Union. Biden in his remarks endorsed Moldova's bid to join the EU

“I’m proud to stand with you and the freedom-loving people of Moldova,” Biden said of Sandu and her country in his Tuesday address.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, has sought to forge closer ties with its Western partners. Last June, it was granted EU candidate status, the same day as Ukraine.

Sandu spoke out last week about a Russian plot “to overthrow the constitutional order.” She spoke out after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Those claims were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials.

Biden's speech on the Ukraine war came one day after he made a surprise visit to Kyiv, a grand gesture of solidarity with the Ukraine. The address was part affirmation of Europe's role in helping Ukraine repel Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and part sharply worded warning to Putin that the U.S. won't abide Moscow defeating Ukraine.

The White House has praised several eastern flank countries, including Lithuania, Poland and Romania, over the last year for stepping up efforts to back Ukraine with weapons and economic aid and taking in refugees.

Biden has given particular attention to Poland's efforts. The country is hosting about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and has committed $3.8 billion in military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

"The truth of the matter is: The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States," Biden said during talks with Duda on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • No economic 'knockout' yet from West's sanctions on Russia

    One month into the invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden stood in the courtyard of a grand Polish castle and laid out the punishing economic costs that the U.S. and its allies were inflicting on Vladimir Putin's Russia, declaring that the ruble is almost immediately “reduced to rubble.” Russia is now the world's most heavily sanctioned country, according to U.S. officials. The ruble trades around the same 75-per-dollar rate seen in the weeks before the war, though Russia is using capital controls to prop up the currency.

  • Biden to meet eastern NATO allies in wake of Putin's nuclear warning

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of NATO's eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv just days ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. During the period of highest tension between Russia and the West in the decades since the Cold War, Biden addressed thousands in downtown Warsaw on Tuesday and said "autocrats" like Russian President Vladimir Putin must be opposed.

  • Putin suspends nuclear pact, Biden says support for Ukraine 'will not waver'

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of NATO's eastern flank on Wednesday in a show of support after Russia's president suspended a nuclear arms control treaty and accused the United States of turning the Ukraine war into a global conflict. In Poland on Tuesday, Biden proclaimed untiring support for Ukraine and for NATO, which Russia regards as an existential threat.

  • Biden admin announces policy to limit asylum claims at southern border as Title 42’s end looms

    The Biden administration announced a new policy to bar asylum for some illegal immigrants at the southern border, a move likely to spark pushback from activists.

  • Biden administration proposes new restrictions on asylum

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced its new plan to restrict which migrants can apply for asylum at the border, likely setting off a flurry of court battles. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rolled out the new rule, which would limit some migrants arriving by land from requesting asylum protections if they have not…

  • Markey urges DHS to drop smartphone app for migrants

    Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent a letter Tuesday to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) urging it to discontinue the use of a smartphone app required by migrants seeking asylum at the southern border to use. The CBP One app, which was rolled out in 2021, was established to allow migrants to submit applications for asylum…

  • Explosion at Ohio metal factory 70 miles from East Palestine injures at least 14 people, showering surrounding area with molten debris

    The explosion occurred at the I. Schumann & Co. plant — 70 miles from East Palestine, where a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed this month.

  • Biden in Poland: US, allies 'will never waver' in Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned of “hard and bitter days ahead" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, but vowed that no matter what, the United States and allies “will not waver” in supporting the Ukrainians. A day after his surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden used a strongly worded address in neighboring Poland to praise allies in Europe for stepping up over the past year and to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire.” “One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden said before a crowd of thousands outside Warsaw’s Royal Castle.

  • Russia plans to annex Belarus by 2030, leaked document reveals

    Russia and Belarus will share a single currency, taxation system and military by the end of the decade, according to annexation papers drawn up by the Kremlin.

  • Prior COVID infection provides just as much protection as vaccines, new study finds

    A new study found that previous COVID-19 infection offers at least the same level of protection as two doses of vaccines, lasting for 40 weeks or longer.

  • Tell Us The Famous Movie Or TV Show That Has Aged Like Milk Because In Retrospect It's Super Problematic

    Unfortunately, there are many to choose from.

  • Leaked Russian document shows how Putin plans to annex ally Belarus by 2030

    A leaked document from President Putin's office reveals plans to create a "union state" which would bring Belarus under Russian control by 2030.

  • UK Intelligence: Russia's army is under increasing pressure to succeed as full-scale war's anniversary approaches

    In the near future, political pressure is expected to increase on the Russian military to demonstrate some "victories" by the anniversary of the full-scale war, but there have been no such successes. Source: UK Defence Intelligence; European Pravda Details: Intelligence experts note that Russian troops are trying to advance on several fronts in the east: near Vuhledar, near Kreminna, and near Bakhmut.

  • Putin suspends last U.S. nuclear treaty

    STORY: In a major speech on the war in Ukraine lasting an hour and 45 minutes, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has announced that his country is suspending its participation in the last nuclear arms treaty it has with the United States...... and warned that he's putting new ground-based nuclear weapons at combat readiness.The arms treaty, called the "New START Treaty," limits the number of nuclear warheads that the two powers can deploy.The U.S., Putin says, is trying to destroy Russia and risks turning a local war in Ukraine into a global conflict."In the beginning of February this year there was a statement from the North Atlantic alliance demanding that Russia 'returns to the Strategic Arms Treaty' as they call it, including allowing inspections of our nuclear defense facilities. I don't even know what to call it. It's a theater of the absurd."The New START Treaty does allow each side to inspect the others' nuclear sites, up to 18 times a year, but they were put on hold three years ago due to the pandemic. Talks to resume it last November were cancelled, and U.S. has called the hiatus a violation.The treaty also limits both sides to 1,550 warheads, and how many bombers they have, and combined they hold over 90% of the world's nukes.Now the Russian president is emphasizing that Moscow isn't completely abandoning the treaty but is suspending it -- putting it on ice. He mentioned France and the UK too, which also have nuclear weapons, and that their arsenals may need to be taken into account for any future discussions. Putin also said, without citing evidence, that some leaders in Washington were considering restarting American nuclear tests, and that if the U.S. did so that Russia would be ready to conduct their own. The U.S., Russia, France, and the UK all stopped nuclear testing in the 1990s.Putin's announcement came as U.S. President Biden was meeting NATO allies in Poland, a day after his surprise trip to Kyiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the development "irresponsible" and that the U.S. would be what he called, "postured appropriately."

  • Brittney Griner rejoins WNBA's Phoenix Mercury

    Brittney Griner, the American basketball star imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months last year, has signed a one-year Women's NBA deal with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced Tuesday."It's a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023," Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin Won’t Find Victory in His War

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would never win his war in Ukraine in a speech marking the one-year point of the invasion.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Fail

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Check your tickets

    The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated $104 million with a cash option of $52.8 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

  • Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with 'Sister Wives' Star: 'Along for the Ride'

    Christine Brown announced her relationship with David — her first public relationship since her marriage to Kody Brown — on Valentine's Day

  • Russia suspends only remaining major nuclear treaty with US

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States — sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine. Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address, Putin also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the U.S. does so, a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since Cold War times. Explaining his decision to suspend Russia's obligations under New START, Putin accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly declaring the goal of Russia's defeat in Ukraine.

  • Putin cancels decree underpinning Moldova's sovereignty in separatist conflict

    President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".