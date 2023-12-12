Biden to meet with families of American hostages

The families of American hostages captured by Hamas are invited to the White House on Wednesday, after President Joe Biden scheduled the first in-person meeting since the hostages were taken in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

So far, it’s unclear exactly how many families will make the trip to meet with the president, but some could choose to attend virtually, reports NBC News.

The families chatted with Biden via Zoom during a previous meeting, and have also met with several other government officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The news of Wednesday’s meeting comes just one day after reports surfaced of family members being denied an invitation to the White House Hanukkah reception on Monday night.

Ruby Chen, a New York City native whose 19-year-old son Itay went missing on Oct. 7, told CNN that several families of American hostages had reached out to the White House asking to attend, but were not invited.

Biden spoke during the event Monday, praising the work his administration is doing to try to bring home the remaining hostages and get humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We’ve gotten more than 100 hostages out and we’re not going to stop till we get every one of them home,” Biden said.

But some family members of those missing have grown increasingly anxious from a seeming lack of progress in negotiations, according to CNN. They’ve asked the White House to consider the possibility of a side deal with Hamas, or removing the Israeli government from negotiations altogether, due to what they feel is a lack of support in getting the Americans home.

Seven American men and one woman still remain unaccounted for in the conflict, according to the White House. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, four Americans, including a 4-year-old girl, have been released.

