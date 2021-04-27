Biden to meet with former President Carter in Georgia on Thursday

FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter attends the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden was already scheduled to travel to Georgia on Thursday for a political rally on his 100th day in office.

Carter, at age 96 the oldest-living former U.S. president, was unable to attend fellow Democrat Biden's January inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story corrects to reflect that Biden was already scheduled to travel to Georgia on Thursday, not on Wednesday)

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Jason Lange; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Peter Cooney)

