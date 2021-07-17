Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later this month in Washington, the White House said Friday.

The meeting set for July 26 comes at a pivotal point in the U.S.-Iraq relationship, and amid growing concerns about more frequent attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the U.S. presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat" of the Islamic State militant group.

The attacks on U.S. forces have been blamed on the Iranian-backed militias that make up the bulk of Iraq’s state-supported Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Biden administration has responded by twice targeting Iraqi militia groups operating inside Syria, including one close to the Iraq border.

The relationship has been complicated since last year’s U.S. drone strike killing of Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad International Airport. That strike was ordered by then-President Donald Trump.

But with the Biden administration seeking to revive an Obama-era nuclear accord with Iran, there have been signs that Iran is looking to curb, at least for now, militia attacks on the U.S.

Soleimani’s successor Esmail Ghaani last month called on Iranian-backed militias to remain calm until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, The Associated Press reported last week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to host Iraq's prime minister at White House on July 26

    U.S. President Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House on July 26, the White House said on Friday. The visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the two countries and advance bilateral cooperation under a 2008 agreement that governed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki listed areas of shared interest such as energy and health and said Biden looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Iraq on "security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat" of the Islamic State militant group.

  • This isn't the first time Texas House Dems have gone on the lam

    In 2003, during a bitter fight over a controversial redistricting proposal, Texas House and Senate Democrats left the state on two separate occasions.

  • Once rivals, Biden and Sanders are now partners in power

    Talkers both, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders stayed for an hour in the Oval Office, just two former rivals for the White House now acting as potential partners, negotiating a compromise both could live with. Sanders passionately made his case that Biden’s big infrastructure investment should go even bigger — and include his own longtime goal of dental, hearing and vision benefits for older Americans on Medicare. The president gave his full backing, according to a senior White House aide and another person familiar with the private session, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting.

  • U.N. Security Council asked to authorise more troops for Mali mission

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the Security Council to authorise additional troops for the peacekeeping mission in Mali in response to rising violence by Islamist militants, according to a report seen by Reuters. The proposed increase of 2,069 soldiers and police officers would take the authorised size of the mission, known as MINUSMA, to 17,278 uniformed personnel, the largest since it was established in 2013. Guterres made the proposal in a report to Security Council members that is dated July 15 but has not yet been released publicly.

  • Biden battles Russian hacking groups with restrictions on IT firms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday took a new stab at Russia's cybersecurity industry, restricting trade with four information technology firms and two other entities over "aggressive and harmful" activities - including digital espionage - that Washington blames on the Russian government. A Commerce Department posting said the six entities were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April, which targeted companies in the technology sector that support Russian intelligence services. Their addition to the Commerce Department's blacklist means U.S. companies cannot sell to them without licenses, which are seldom granted.

  • Senior Biden Officials Say COVID Lab-Leak Theory as Plausible as Natural Origin: Report

    Intelligence agencies are still divided as to whether the coronavirus first infected a human in nature or in a laboratory, but the lab-leak theory has received renewed credibility in those agencies.

  • US warns companies about doing business in Hong Kong

    The Biden administration issued a blanket warning Friday to U.S. firms about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong as China continues to clamp down on political and economic freedoms in the territory. Four Cabinet agencies — the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security — released the nine-page advisory that alerts companies about the shifting legal landscape in Hong Kong and the possibility that engaging with Hong Kong business could incur reputational and legal damages. At the same time, Treasury announced sanctions against seven Chinese officials for violating the terms of the 2020 Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which calls for asset freezes and other penalties against those who participate in the crackdown.

  • Biden grappling with 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

    Two weeks after celebrating America’s near “independence” from the coronavirus, President Joe Biden is confronting the worrying reality of rising cases and deaths — and the limitations of his ability to combat the persistent vaccine hesitance responsible for the summer backslide. Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising among unvaccinated people. While the rates are still sharply down from their January highs, officials are concerned by the reversing trendlines and what they consider needless illness and death. While the national emergency may have faded, officials say the outbreak is now a more localized crisis in communities where not enough people have rolled up their sleeves.

  • Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

    The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany's Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared. On Friday, authorities gave a death toll of 63 for Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located.

  • US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna

    The Biden administration is investigating a recent rash of mysterious health incidents reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Vienna, Austria, U.S. officials said Friday. “In coordination with our partners across the U.S. government, we are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the U.S. Embassy Vienna community,” the State Department said.

  • Biden White House lays out plan to tackle ransomware attacks

    Amid an explosion of attention-grabbing ransomware attacks in recent months, the Biden administration Wednesday evening told lawmakers about its plans to confront attackers and assist victims.

  • Polis tells congressional leadership to consider path to citizenship

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to congressional leadership on Wednesday calling on them to provide "a pathway to earn citizenship" for immigrants who may have entered the country illegally.

  • FACT FOCUS: A false narrative of 74K extra votes in Arizona

    Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity consulting firm hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 election, on Thursday pushed a false narrative that Maricopa County received thousands of mail-in ballots that had no record of being sent out to voters. The firm's CEO Doug Logan used the baseless claim to urge legislators to subpoena more records and canvass voters at home, grasping for evidence of fraud even as a hand count of a statistical sample of ballots and two post-election audits showed no proof of wrongdoing in Maricopa County’s election. The false claim has reverberated online in the day since Logan's comments, parroted by lawmakers and Republican commentators including Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and former President Donald Trump.

  • Biden to meet with Iraq's prime minister in late July

    President Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House on July 26, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.Why it matters: The meeting comes amid increasing concerns over recent rocket and drone attacks conducted by Iran-backed militia groups against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The Prime Minister’s visit will highlight the str

  • AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump's claims

    Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year's presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state's most populous county. While it's possible more cases could emerge, the numbers illustrate the implausibility of Trump's claims that fraud and irregularities in Arizona cost him the state's electorate votes.

  • Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

    The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. The rule change will have little practical effect, since nearly all commercially made showerheads comply with the 2013 rule — the pet peeve of the former president notwithstanding.

  • Extreme flooding leaves more than 65 people dead in Germany and Belgium

    Extreme flooding leaves more than 65 people dead in Germany and Belgium

  • You Need a Coffee Table With Storage–And We’ve Got 17 for You

    The Otis model from Urban Outfitters is styled after a midcentury-modern coffee table that, with its long oval shape and contrasting white lower shelf, will provide ample surfaces for your bits and bobs. Get it now! Constructed of solid wood (available in walnut, cherry, or white oak), this perfectly square coffee table from Crafted Glory Design proves that storage doesn’t have to be bulky to pull your space together. Get it now! The drum is the ultimate in storage coffee table design.

  • Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at White House

    Angela Merkel is the first European leader President Joe Biden has hosted at the White House. It will likely be her last trip there as she plans to retire from the office later this year.

  • Biden and Merkel vow to defend against Russian aggression in White House meeting

    The US president praises the German leader but reiterates his concerns about the pipeline that will run from Russia to Germany Joe Biden and Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on 15 July. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden hosted Angela Merkel at the White House on Thursday for bilateral meetings as the outgoing German chancellor prepares to step down, in a visit that marked Biden’s latest attempt to strengthen relationships with US alli