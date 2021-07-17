Biden to meet with Iraq's prime minister in late July

President Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House on July 26, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Why it matters: The meeting comes amid increasing concerns over recent rocket and drone attacks conducted by Iran-backed militia groups against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.

What they're saying: "The Prime Minister’s visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Framework Agreement," Psaki said.

"President Biden also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic, and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS," she added.

The big picture: The Biden administration last month launched airstrikes against three facilities on the Iraq-Syria border from which Iran-backed militias were carrying out drone attacks, the Pentagon said.

The meeting also comes as Democrats are working to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Iraq.

If the repeal is passed by the Senate, It would prevent the president from carrying out attacks in Iraq without securing prior approval from Congress.

