  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden, Israeli prime minister postpone introductory meeting after airport bombings in Afghanistan

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden postponed an introductory meeting with Israel’s new prime minister on Thursday after suicide bombings killed American service members and Afghan citizens at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The White House said the meeting between Biden and Naftali Bennett would be rescheduled for Friday.

Bennett arrived in Washington earlier this week promising a “new era of cooperation” in U.S.-Israeli relations. He and Biden have never met. But Biden called Bennett less than two hours after he was sworn in as prime minister in June, signaling the administration’s support for Israel's new government.

Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on good terms with former President Donald Trump but had years of tension with Biden and other Democratic leaders.

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel&#x002019;s next prime minister?
Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s next prime minister?

In an interview with the New York Times, Bennett struck an optimistic tone about his upcoming meeting with Biden but made it clear that he comes to Washington with an agenda that in many ways remains in sharp contrast with some of the Biden administration’s goals.

Bennett said he would emphasize his opposition to U.S. efforts to reinstate a nuclear agreement with Iran and stress that he intends to proceed with efforts to expand West Bank settlements that Biden opposes. He ruled out the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with the Palestinians on his watch and declined to support Biden’s plans to reopen a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Still, before getting on the plane to Washington, Bennett called Biden “a true friend of Israel.”

“There is a new government in Israel and a new administration in the U.S., and I am bringing with me a new spirit of cooperation,” he said.

U.S. officials will receive Bennett “very much in that spirit,” said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

More: From friendly to frosty, Biden and Netanyahu's decadeslong relationship tested by current crisis

Analysts said they were encouraged by Bennett’s tone and expressed optimism that the meeting would help reset relations between the two countries.

“This new government in Israel is a welcome change, as is the government in Washington, D.C.,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president and founder of J Street, a left-leaning, pro-Israel advocacy group.

But, “the tone and the atmosphere cannot substitute for the fact that there is a fundamental difference in view on the core issues at stake in the U.S.-Israel relationship,” he said.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

More: Israel's new government will make Middle East affairs a lot easier for Joe Biden

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reschedule meeting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

    Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was culmination of months of rhetoric from Trump, who they say knew of the potential for violence on and actively encouraged it in hopes of halting the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. The lawsuit alleges Trump conspired with the extremist groups The Proud Boys and The Oathkeepers, as well as far-right political operatives including Roger Stone and Ali Alexander, who promoted Trump's speech near the White House right before the Capitol attack.

  • Afghan bombings have not immediately changed U.S. withdrawal plans, source says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There was no indication from the White House on Thursday that President Joe Biden plans to change the Aug. 31 U.S. withdrawal target after twin explosions at the Kabul airport, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. Biden was meeting with his top national security advisers in the White House Situation Room as reports of the blasts, which he and other officials have been warning about, were made public. Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley monitored events in Afghanistan via video links in the secure room, in a meeting that lasted well over two hours.

  • Former CIA officer blasts two ‘reprehensible’ congressmen who made surprise visit to Kabul airport on ‘Instagram trip’

    Counterterrorism analyst says congressmen travelled ‘to Afghanistan because they want some eye candy for a bunch of constituents’

  • The Latest GOP Schism: How to Handle Afghan Evacuees

    WASHINGTON — The Republican Party is united in its criticism of President Joe Biden’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the crisis has also exposed a deep internal divide between party leaders over relocating Afghan refugees at home. Many Republican lawmakers have accused Biden of abandoning the Afghan interpreters and guides who helped the United States during two decades of war, leaving thousands of people in limbo in a country now controlled by the Taliban. But others — includ

  • Israeli PM and Biden postpone meeting because of Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have postponed their White House meeting as Biden focused his attention on dealing with the aftermath of deadly explosions near the Kabul airport that targeted U.S. troops and Afghans seeking to flee their country after the Taliban takeover. Biden and Bennett were scheduled to meet late Thursday morning for their first face-to-face conversation since Bennett became Israel’s prime minister in June. Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear the top priority of the visit was to persuade Biden not to return to the Iran nuclear deal, arguing Tehran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.

  • Biden postpones Israeli leader meeting as U.S. says 12 service members killed in Kabul blasts

    President Joe Biden on Thursday delayed by a day his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he met with his national security team on Afghanistan, where 12 U.S. service members were among those killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport.

  • Lawmakers' trip to Kabul 'deadly serious' -Pelosi

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday a trip to Kabul by two members of the House was "deadly serious," prompting a warning that such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans. Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both of whom served in the Iraq war before running for Congress, said in a statement they went to Kabul on Tuesday to gather information as part of Congress’ oversight role.As their visit was made public, Pelosi sent a letter to House members that did not mention Moulton or Meijer but cautioned that the Pentagon and State Department had asked lawmakers not to travel to Afghanistan "during this time of danger." Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters a large number of House members wanted to go to Afghanistan, but she said in the letter such travel would be unwise.

  • Schumer's high-stakes climate play

    It's just over two months until a pivotal United Nations climate summit, and if Capitol Hill's importance to the equation wasn't already clear, it sure is now.Catch up fast: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released an analysis showing the Democrats-only reconciliation plan — and to a much lesser degree the bipartisan infrastructure deal — would essentially put the U.S. on track to meet President Biden's pledge under the Paris Agreement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Germany's Merkel calls off Israel trip due to Afghan crisis

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called off a planned weekend visit to Israel because of the situation in Afghanistan, the German government said Thursday. Merkel was due to travel to Israel on Saturday for her first trip to the country since Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. It was called off in consultation with Bennett “because of current developments in Afghanistan,” Merkel's office said in a statement.

  • Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore, who is one of two prosecutors on the case, told The Associated Press that “there won’t be a trial and there will be a plea entered,” but he declined to discuss further details of the arrangement. The plea will be entered Thursday, when Ravnsborg’s trial was scheduled to begin, he said.

  • Texas Deploys Medical Help; Illinois Cracks Down: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas deployed another 2,500 medical staff and equipment to health care facilities throughout the state as hospitalizations near a record. Illinois issued broader measures to contain the delta-fueled outbreak, mandating masks indoors statewide and expanding vaccine requirements to all health-care workers, teachers from preschool through high school, and students and staff at higher education institutions. Kentucky, Florida and Georgia led U.S. states in per-capita hospital admissi

  • Red Rock Casino employees challenge court order imposing union representation

    Employees of Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas are challenging a federal District Court order that requires them to collectively bargain with a union that they had previously voted against forming.

  • Dozens of civilians, 12 U.S. troops killed in bloodbath at Kabul airport

    Two U.S. officials put the U.S. death toll at 12 service members killed, making it one of the deadliest incidents for American troops of the entire 20-year war. There was no complete toll of Afghan civilians but video images uploaded by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies of people killed in packed crowds outside the airport.

  • Thousands of Afghans are looking for refuge in the U.S. But the immigration process isn't simple.

    Thousands of Afghan citizens are looking to leave the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. But the options to come to the United States are complicated.

  • Biden to meet Israel's prime minister, Kabul airport warning: 5 things to know Thursday

    President Biden will meet with Israel's new prime minster, U.S. citizens at Kabul airport urged to "leave immediately" and more news to start your Thursday.

  • Pet project: Biden signs bill providing service dogs for struggling veterans

    The bipartisan PAWS Act calls for the VA to provide service dogs for military veterans who have PTSD.

  • Trump attempts to block House investigation into Capitol riot by claiming he and his allies are protected by executive privilege

    It's up to President Joe Biden's administration to determine whether executive privilege protects the records requested by the House select committee.

  • 'Shut up, get the vaccine,' brother of senator hospitalized with COVID-19 says to fellow lawmaker

    State Sen. Andre Jacque was most recently seen Aug. 11, the week before he tested positive for COVID-19 in a packed state Capitol not wearing a mask.

  • Two House members issue scathing statement after secret trip to Kabul airport

    Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton, who are both veterans, said in a joint statement that the trip was needed to conduct oversight of the effort there.

  • Floridians Are Turning on Ron DeSantis as Covid Deaths Hit Record High

    The pandemic is now worse than it's ever been in Florida. The state's governor is playing politics