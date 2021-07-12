Biden to meet with local leaders to rev up fight against gun violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with local law enforcement leaders, elected officials and an expert on community violence intervention at the White House on Monday as he seeks to bolster support for his plans to crack down on gun violence.

Biden, who has pledged to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-guns-laws-factbox/factbox-decades-of-calls-for-gun-control-in-u-s-but-little-action-idUSKBN2BG0CG, last month unveiled measures to stem the flow of firearms used in crimes, building on executive orders signed in April that include a push by the Justice Department to better control self-assembled "ghost guns https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-proposal-would-crack-down-anonymous-ghost-guns-2021-05-07."

The Democratic president, who has longstanding ties to law enforcement, has also announced steps https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-plans-new-steps-combat-us-gun-violence-violent-crime-climbs-2021-06-23 to hold rogue firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws and help states hire more police officers using COVID-19 rescue funds.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will join Biden in the meeting.

The discussions come amid a jump in violent crimes - with homicides up 30% and gun violence up 8% in 2020 - and mounting concern among gun-control activists that Biden has not done more to combat what he calls an "epidemic" of gun violence.

Republicans have called the spike in crime evidence of weak Democratic policies, and are looking to make crime a focus of the 2022 elections that will determine control of Congress.

Biden promised during his campaign that he would take action against gun violence on the first day of his administration but critics say his efforts to date have been limited.

Gun rights, which are protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, are one of thorniest issues in American politics. Democrats, who generally support gun controls, hold only a razor-thin majority in Congress, while Republicans generally oppose new limits on firearms.

Republicans have sought to portray Biden as supportive of calls to "defund the police" that surfaced last summer after the murder of a Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

The White House says Biden has firmly rejected those calls, and his proposed budget would actually boost funding for community policing by $300 million. It also pours $750 million in additional funds into federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Biden has also taken steps to crack down on illegal gun sales from licensed dealers, reduce gun trafficking in major cities, and strongly backs expanded background checks.

White House officials say local communities around the country are using money from Biden's COVID-19 rescue package to bolster summer programming, create job opportunities in at-risk communities, and fund community violence intervention programs - all measures aimed at reducing gun violence.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pro-EU party in Moldova wins clear majority in election

    A pro-reform party seeking closer ties for Moldova with the European Union has won a clear majority in the parliamentary election, electoral commission results show Monday. Sunday’s election was called by President Maia Sandu, who sought to gain a parliament made up of pro-EU reformists in the former Soviet republic. The Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, took almost 53% of all votes, compared to the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, which took 27%.

  • Global stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

    European markets opened lower Monday and Asian stocks advanced after Wall Street hit a new high. Investors were looking ahead to U.S. earnings reports. London and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher.

  • Charlottesville takes down Robert E Lee statue that sparked rally

    The statue of Robert E Lee was at the centre of 2017 protests that turned deadly in Charlottesville.

  • Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

    Joe Cunningham — the former one-term Democratic congressman now running to unseat South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster — is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana, changes he says would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue for state coffers. “This is going to be a game changer in South Carolina,” Cunningham told The Associated Press last week, several days ahead of Monday's official rollout of his marijuana plan. To Cunningham, legalization solves multiple problems: freeing up police to focus on violent criminals, providing a health care alternative for those who are terminally or chronically ill, and generating millions for a state he says is “dead last” in areas where funding has been a struggle, like education and health care.

  • "Cyberpunk 2077" tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

    The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut as gamers complained about glitches. Its version for PS4 consoles was the most downloaded game in the U.S./Canada and Europe in June, according to PlayStation's blog https://blog.playstation.com/2021/07/09/playstation-store-june-2021s-top-downloads.

  • Hillhouse Emerges as Preferred Bidder for $2 Billion King Koil China

    (Bloomberg) -- Hillhouse Capital Management has emerged as the preferred bidder for Advent International’s King Koil China mattress business in a deal that could be valued at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Talks are in an advanced stage and an announcement could come as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Hillhouse has beaten out other bidders including private equity firms in the process, the peopl

  • Are Spousal Social Security Benefits Taxable?

    Spousal Social Security benefits may be taxable at the federal level, as well as in some states, depending on your total household income for the year.

  • UFC 264 results: Sean O’Malley batters granite-chinned Kris Moutinho before debated stoppage

    A heavy underdog, Kris Moutinho showed tremendous heart and a granite chin agains Sean O'Malley.

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the troubled Caribbean nation deeper into turmoil. National Police Chief Leon Charles told a news conference the arrested man, 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, flew to Haiti on a private jet in early June, accompanied by hired security guards, and wanted to take over as president.

  • Olivia Jade made a TikTok shutting down a 'Gossip Girl' scene about her parents and the college admissions scandal

    A line in the "Gossip Girl" reboot pilot suggested Olivia Jade gained social followers when her parents went to jail for Operation Varsity Blues.

  • Fear The Walking Dead Actress Jenna Elfman On Why She Thinks The Franchise Is So Popular

    "Fear The Walking Dead" actress Jenna Elfman shares her take on why fans of the "Walking Dead" franchise enjoy watching the shows so much.

  • 11 of the funniest responses to that 1st photo of the 'Sex and the City' reboot

    The internet got creative with this one!

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Trump called Ashli Babbitt an 'innocent, wonderful, incredible woman' and suggested without evidence that a Democratic official was connected to her death

    Babbitt was killed by a police officer during the riot at the Capitol. She was with a mob that was just yards away from the House chamber.

  • New January 6 bodycam videos show police trying to help a trampled Trump supporter being brutally beaten with flagpoles and batons by mob

    New video footage from police bodycams released Friday of the January 6 Washington riot shows officers dragged into a mob and beaten.

  • Biden Ousts Trump’s Head of Social Security Who Continues to Say He Won’t Leave

    The now-fired Social Security commissioner called the move a “Friday Night Massacre,” adding, "I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security”

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • South Africa violence spreads to Johannesburg in wake of Zuma jailing

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Shops were looted overnight, a section of highway was closed and stick-wielding protesters marched through Johannesburg on Sunday, as sporadic violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread. The unrest had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday there was no justification for violence and that it was damaging efforts to rebuild the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Colombians held in Haitian president’s assassination claim ties to Miami-area security firm

    The Miami area is looming ever larger as investigators question the men held in the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.