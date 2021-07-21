Biden to meet next month with private sector on cyber issues

President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC TUCKER
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and members of his national security team plan to meet next month with business executives about cybersecurity, an official said Wednesday.

The Aug. 25 meeting comes as the White House is scrambling to help companies protect against ransomware attacks from Russia-based criminal syndicates and as the administration also confronts an aggressive cybersecurity threat from the Chinese government.

A National Security Council spokesperson disclosed the meeting, but did not identify the business leaders who would be participating. The meeting will focus on “how we can work together to collectively improve the nation’s cybersecurity.”

The administration has already been working with the private sector to promote better cybersecurity safeguards and resiliency. It has launched an initiative aimed at improving standards for critical sectors like electricity, and worked with Microsoft after a global hack detected earlier this year that affected tens of thousands of computer systems.

Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call earlier this month that he must do more to crack down on ransomware attacks emanating from Russia. Criminal hackers in recent months have launched attacks against a massive fuel pipeline, resulting in a gas shortage, and the world's largest meat-processing company.

But China's cyber activities remain an urgent concern for the administration. On Monday, the administration blamed Chinese hackers for the breach of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of using criminal contract hackers who have carried out operations for their own financial benefit.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden said COVID vaccine misinformation on social media is ‘killing people.' These are the biggest myths spreading online.

    Amid concerns about vaccine misinformation, here are biggest myths about the COVID-19 vaccine circulating on social media and why they’re false.

  • U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

    The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries for an initiative angrily rejected by Beijing. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New Zealand in condemning the spying, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said posed "a major threat to our economic and national security". Simultaneously, the U.S. Department of Justice charged four Chinese nationals - three security officials and one contract hacker - with targeting dozens of companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad.

  • Alabama councilman faces backlash for racial slur: ‘Do we have a house n— in here?’

    During a city council meeting Monday night in Tarrant, Alabama, member Tommy Bryant stood up and asked those gathered in […] The post Alabama councilman faces backlash for racial slur: ‘Do we have a house n— in here?’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

    A judge on Monday dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars, the man's attorneys said. Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case against Dennis Perry, 59. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, who took office in January, decided not to pursue the case.

  • Delta variant behind more than 80% of U.S. cases; vaccines still highly effective -Fauci

    (Reuters) -The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, said top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday. The hearing featured a pointed exchange with Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, in which he accused Fauci of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab.

  • Texas Football: Updated look at south end zone expansion, new turf installation

    The renovations at Darrell K. Royal-Memorial stadium are looking sharp.

  • Fox News’ Steve Doocy Tells Unvaccinated Viewers to ‘Get the Shot’ (Video)

    Fox News host Steve Doocy urged “Fox & Friends” viewers to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday’s morning show. While discussing the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, Doocy said, “If you have the chance, get the shot. It will save your life.” Co-host Brian Kilmeade wasn’t sold: “You make your own decision. It’s available to everyone. We’re not doctors. You can say, ‘We got it,’ but I’m not gonna go there and give you other medical advice.” At a different point in the three-hour progr

  • Nigeria secures release of 100 kidnapped mothers and children

    The group, most of them women and children, were kidnapped last month in Nigeria's Zamfara state.

  • Release Lord Mountbatten diaries 'without delay', urge MPs

    The private diaries and correspondence of Lord and Lady Mountbatten should be released "without further obfuscation and delay," MPs have urged. The archive, including other documents, was bought from the Mountbatten family trust with £4.5 million of public money in 2011 and is held at the University of Southampton. It was claimed at the time of purchase that the diaries, written from 1918 until 1979, when Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA, would be made “available to the nation” but despite

  • Trump ally arrested on foreign lobbying charges

    Thomas Barrack, a billionaire and longtime friend of Donald Trump, who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, has been arrested on charges including unlawful foreign lobbying and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Justice Department Tuesday. Barrack is accused of unlawfully advancing the interests of the United Arab Emirates in the United States. Barrack was the chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee when Trump took office in January 2017. He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents during an interview about his dealings with the UAE. Barrack is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the large private equity firm Colony Capital. Barrack stepped down as Colony Capital’s chief executive in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm.

  • Student arrested over Hitler yearbook quote

    Hollister Tryon, a student at Glastonbury High School in Connecticut, was charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes.

  • More migrants from beyond Mexico are trying to cross the border

    Data: U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Chart: Connor Rothschild/Axios. Note: South American nations included are Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and EcuadorBorder officials are encountering migrants from more distant countries, rather than just Mexico or the Northern Triangle, according to the latest public figures from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.Why it matters: These longer journeys to the U.S.-Mexico border underscore the desperate situation many migrants face in their home c

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of U.S. cases

    The fast spreading Delta variant now accounts for more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases - this is according to top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci who spoke on Capitol Hill​ Tuesday during a Senate hearing…COVID cases are sharply higher across the country and deaths are rising too - up nearly 48% from the previous week...But Fauci said - so far - vaccines are holding up against the threat.“The fact is that, however, and the importance of vaccination is that our vaccines that we're using in this country are very effective against this variant, particularly I point out, to the situation regarding advanced disease leading to hospitalizations and deaths where it's still well in the 90 percent of effectiveness.”But millions of Americans are still not vaccinated.Causing alarm among U.S. health officials who are urging Americans to get their shots - a message shared Tuesday by Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina.“Covid won't just go away. We need all Americans who can get the vaccine to get the vaccine. If you won't do it for yourself, do it for your friends, your families, for your neighbors and your local community. (flash) Not only is a Delta variant a concern, but we need to look around the corner to the next mutation of the disease.”One heated moment in the hearing - a pointed exchange between Republican Senator Rand Paul and Fauci - in which Senator Paul accused the infectious disease expert of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab.Paul: “As you are aware, it is a crime to lie to Congress. Section one zero zero one of the US Criminal Code creates a felony and a five year penalty for lying to Congress.” (flash)Fauci: “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress and I do not retract that statement (flash) you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially (flash) you are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals, I totally resent that, and if anybody is lying here Senator, it is you.” The origin of the novel coronavirus has become a heated partisan issue in the United States, with Republicans urging further inquiries into whether it leaked from a lab.President Biden in late May called on aides to investigate the origins of the virus and to report back to him within 90 days.

  • Florida pizza-eating racists hurl anti-Asian slurs at ramen restaurant after being asked to leave

    A ramen restaurant in Delray Beach, Fla., has been the recipient of anti-Asian vitriol from interlopers who refused to leave and take the pizza they bought elsewhere. How it started: Ramen Lab Eatery, which sits at 25 Northeast 2nd Ave., was trying to close at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday when three white men allegedly showed up and began unstacking chairs. Restaurant owner Louis Grayson said he stepped in and filmed the scene.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Milley to Trump after Lafayette Square apology: "I don't expect you to understand"

    The new book by The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender — "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" — pinpoints the moment that the relationship between former President Trump and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley began to disintegrate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It came last year during a fiery Oval Office confrontation over Milley's public apology for appearing in a photo op with Trump at St. John's Church:"Why did y

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]