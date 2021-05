Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading gains as inflation worries receded and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq kicked off the week about 1% higher after Federal Reserve officials maintained that ultra-easy monetary policy will remain, allaying worries that higher prices may force the central bank to scale back its support. With the S&P 500 within 1% of its May 7 all-time high, focus will be on the U.S. PCE report on Thursday, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, following a recent bout of market volatility triggered by fears of a longer period of higher prices.