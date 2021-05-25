Biden to meet Putin in person during Geneva summit in June

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News

President Joe Biden will meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time as president in June, as the two leaders seek to manage escalating tensions in the first months of the new administration.

The Geneva summit will come during Biden’s first overseas trip as president, when he’ll visit Britain for a meeting with the Group of Seven leaders and attend a NATO summit.

Biden first proposed a summit in a call with Putin in April, before his administration imposed fresh sanctions against Russian officials for the second time.

White House officials said earlier this week that they were ironing out details of the summit. National security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed details of the meeting when he met with his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev.

Ties have been strained between the two countries after the massive Russian cyberattack on American institutions, the arrest and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a major military buildup along the border with Western-backed Ukraine.

Biden is likely to warn Putin to stay out of American elections and to signal that he will not hesitate to retaliate against future Kremlin steps. Putin is likely to use the meeting to showcase his durable place of power on the world stage and to feel out Biden’s strength as a geopolitical adversary.

The two men previously met when Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama.

Recommended Stories

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Clinical Research Leader Charles River Labs In Buy Range After Strong Rebound

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, clinical research leader Charles River Labs is in a new buy area as it rebounds from a key support level.

  • How to Get a Loan to Flip a House

    House flipping is a real estate venture that entails purchasing inexpensive homes that often need work, fixing them up, and then selling them for more than you paid. House flipping can be a lucrative business, but it comes with significant financial risk, especially for beginners. If you are interested in purchasing properties to fix and flip and don't have the cash, you will need a bank loan to help get you started on your real estate endeavor.

  • ‘Coup within a coup’ in Mali, as president and prime minister detained

    The man who led a military coup in Mali last year has seized power after dismissing the country’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, in what the French president described as “a coup within a coup”. Mali’s interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, took control of the country a day after the other two men were “kidnapped” from their homes and detained by army officers. He said he stripped the civilian leaders of their duties for attempting to “sabotage” the political transition, adding that “the scheduled elections will be held in 2022.” “The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic,” Col Goita said in a statement read by an aide on national television. The announcement threw Mali, which has been battling a fast-growing jihadist insurgency, into political instability once again after former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted in a coup by disgruntled military officers in August 2020. After weeks of protests against former president Keita, known as IBK, who was heavily criticised for his inability to control the insurgency and widespread government corruption, military officers encircled his home, fired shots into the air and made him resign on national television under duress. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were appointed in September, under international pressure to form a transitional government which was due to last 18 months, before new presidential elections were to be held in February 2022. But the junta retained strong control over Mali’s administration and held key ministries. Then on Monday, some of the officials who had supported last year’s coup were sidelined from the defence and security ministries, two key roles, after growing criticism of the interim government. Just over an hour after the reshuffle was announced, army officials forcibly took Mr N’Daw and Mr Ouane from their homes and held them at Kati’s military headquarters, just outside of the capital Bamako. The move has sparked widespread international anger. Britain, the European Union and the United Nations condemned the move, calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Mali’s civilian leaders, who are still detained. The European Council said it “strongly condemns the kidnapping” of Mali’s leaders, and was considering targeted sanctions against the coup leaders. “What has been led by, again, the military putschists, is an unacceptable coup within the coup, which calls for our immediate condemnation,” French president Emmanuel Macron said after a European summit in Brussels. “We are ready, in the next few hours if the situation was not clarified, to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists.”

  • Do noncovered state and local workers receive Social Security equivalent benefits?

    About one-quarter of state and local government employees — approximately 6.5 million workers — are not covered by Social Security on their current job. To remain outside of Social Security, federal law requires that these employees be covered by an employer pension of sufficient generosity. Since many public pensions have grown less generous in recent years and a few plans could exhaust their assets, the question is whether state and local plans currently satisfy the federal standards.

  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

    A full transcript of Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida's interview with Yahoo Finance on May 25, 2021.

  • Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again

    The interim president and PM have been removed from office by the man who led last year's coup.

  • Aaron Rodgers seems to think the Packers planned to get rid of him after 2020

    Embedded in his lengthy people-person’s-paper-people monologue that painted a ridiculously unrealistic picture of life in the NFL, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came dangerously close to clearly and plainly speaking his mind. “A lot of this was put in motion last year,” he told a skillfully persistent Kenny Mayne on Monday night’s SportsCenter. “The wrench was [more]

  • President Joe Biden to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland

    Biden and Putin will "discuss the full range of pressing issues" when they meet in a few weeks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • McConnell and McCarthy rebuke Greene over Holocaust remarks but stop short of taking action against rising GOP star

    Republican leaders in Congress sought to distance themselves Tuesday from comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate in the House of Representatives to the killing of six million Jews in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany.

  • Venezuela’s Maduro receives harsh economic blow from an unlikely source: China

    A recently approved Chinese tax might translate into a severe economic blow to the Nicolás Maduro regime by almost doubling the importing cost of the oil that Venezuela sells in violation of the U.S. sanctions, analysts said.

  • White House says COVID-19 vaccination rate for US adults to surpass 50%

    Although vaccination rates vary by state, half of U.S. adults will be fully vaccinated by today, according to the White House.

  • Listen to your father: Herta finds success working with dad

    Michael and Marco Andretti had epic screaming matches during races. Bobby Rahal found “No kid wants to listen to their dad” when he worked with his son, Graham. The Andrettis and Rahals were the poster families for the notion that father and son should never be paired at the highest levels of motorsports.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual-harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added: “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high profile sale and a departure of one noteworthy on-air personality.During the call, Zucker also said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because refused to do so the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN would be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Young core of former Lakers displays increased promise throughout the NBA

    Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell and most recently Jordan Clarkson have flourished in their NBA lives after the Lakers.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly-redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said that the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Aaron Rodgers suggested that he was so good last year that it foiled his plan to leave the Packers

    If the Packers planned to move on from Aaron Rodgers, his 2020 MVP season may have complicated their plans.

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How She and Nick Jonas Make High-Low Decor Work

    The Isn’t It Romantic? star tells AD they have “big arcade games right next to a beautiful Ralph Lauren couch”

  • Senator Capito says Republicans plan new U.S. infrastructure offer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans will unveil a new counteroffer to President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal on Thursday, in an 11th-hour bid to reach a bipartisan agreement as an unofficial deadline looms. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading a six-member Republican negotiating team, told reporters on Tuesday the group could seek a new meeting with Biden to try to achieve a breakthrough in efforts to revitalize America's roads, bridges and other facilities. "We are anxious to have a bipartisan agreement," said Capito, top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

  • William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to publicly get the COVID-19 vaccine, died of an unrelated illness

    Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, his friend, said the "best tribute to Bill" is to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.

  • Breakthrough coronavirus cases after vaccines are very rare and mostly due to variants, a new CDC report found

    Just 10,000 out of 100 million fully vaccinated Americans got COVID-19 weeks after their shots, the CDC found.