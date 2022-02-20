Biden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden convened a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine for Sunday, according to the White House. With tension running high over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, cease-fire monitors along the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists reported a surge in violations.

European countries stepped up warnings, urging citizens to leave Ukraine. A security conference in Germany brought together top U.S. and European officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin are expected to talk on Sunday. Russia denies it plans an invasion of Ukraine and calls such claims propaganda and “hysteria.”

All times CET:

Biden Convenes Security Advisers for Sunday (12:15 a.m.)

U.S. President Joe Biden will convene a meeting on Ukraine with his top security advisers on Sunday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

The National Security Council meeting follows Biden’s assessment on Friday that, based on U.S. intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to attack Ukraine and that an invasion, including a strike on Kyiv, could come within days.

Biden’s national security team is updating the president regularly about events on the ground and “reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” Psaki said in a statement.

A full NSC meeting comprises the president and certain cabinet members and can also include the top U.S. military and intelligence officials.

Zelenskiy Discusses De-Escalation With Macron (10 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed “possible ways of immediate de-escalation” of the Ukraine crisis and a “political-diplomatic settlement” during a call on Saturday.

The Ukrainian leader didn’t elaborate on his comments in a Twitter post. Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to speak at 11 a.m. CET on Sunday.

Fighting in Eastern Ukraine Surged, Monitors Say (7:30 p.m.)

Cease-fire monitors on Ukraine’s so-called line of conflict said fighting surged on Friday, when separatist leaders in the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk republics told women and children to leave and alleged a Ukrainian assault to take the territory was imminent.

Cease-fire violations rose to 591 from 222 the previous day in the Donetsk sector, and to 975 from 648 in the Lugansk region, according to a daily report from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Most were more explosions rather than small arms violations, the report said. There were almost four times as many cease-fire violations across the region on Friday as during the previous seven days combined.

Ukraine says separatist leaders are increasing the rate of fire, including on civilian targets, to force a response and create a rationale for an invasion. Donbas leaders say they’re responding to fire from the Ukrainian side.

G-7 Warns About Escalation Risks in Donbas (5:00 p.m.)

After a recent jump in cease-fire violations along the contact line in eastern Ukraine, the foreign ministers of Group of Seven countries warned that actions by separatists could cause the situation to deteriorate further.

“We are concerned that staged incidents could be used as a pretext for possible military escalation,” they said in a joint statement, calling on Russia to use its influence over the self-proclaimed republics to exercise restraint.

They added that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe needs to be allowed to continue monitor the situation “without restrictions.”

Zelenskiy Wonders What Putin Wants From Ukraine (5:05 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he doesn’t know what Vladimir Putin wants from Ukraine and that’s why he’s seeking a meeting with him -- an overture that the Russian leader has so far rebuffed.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy also proposed a summit of the UN Security Council, plus Ukraine, Germany and Turkey, to work out new security guarantees for Ukraine. “Guarantees for now, while we are not a member of the [NATO] defense alliance,” he said. Russia, along with the U.K., the U.S., China and France has a permanent seat on the UNSC.

As Zelenskiy spoke, his party’s lawmakers, Ukrainian military officials and journalists at the contact line with Russia-backed separatists were shelled and took cover in a bomb shelter.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed Saturday as separatists violated cease-fire arrangements for the area 70 times since midnight, the Defense Ministry said. Such violations on both sides have persisted over the eight-year conflict but have jumped dramatically in recent days.

Ukraine Leader Thanks IMF for Support (4:29 p.m.)

Zelenskiy spoke with World Bank President David Malpass on the role the bank plays “in the stability of the Ukrainian financial sector.”

Germany, France Urge Citizens to Leave Ukraine (4:10 p.m.)

Germany, Austria and France are among the European countries that have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, repeating or ramping up warnings from a week ago.

Austria’s Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to depart most of Ukraine due to the unpredictable security outlook. Germany intensified its warning, saying a military confrontation is possible at any time.

Lufthansa Cancels Kyiv Flights for a Week (3:40 p.m.)

Lufthansa said Saturday it’s suspending flights into and out of Kyiv from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28 “ Austrian Airlines plans to halt flights to Kyiv and Odessa through February.

The carriers still offer departures to Lviv, where countries including the U.K. have temporarily relocated their embassies.

NATO’s Ukraine office is the latest to decamp to city near the Polish border, and some staff have also returned to Brussels, an alliance official said, adding that the office remains operational.

Diplomats, IT Firms Flock to Habsburg Jewel on Kyiv War Worries

U.S. Generals Offer Grim Assessment (3:25 p.m.)

Ukraine brought together some of America’s best known generals to a lunch at the margins of the Munich conference, and their assessment was grim. David Petraeus, a retired general who commanded forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and headed the CIA, cited Russia’s recent addition of “enablers” such as field hospitals, support transport and artillery to its forces near Ukraine.

“He is a creature, as far as I can see, from Dostoevsky. He sees Russia as surrounded by nightmares,” Petraeus said of Putin.

Putin can keep a huge force in the field, and the West guessing, for as long as he wants if he’s willing to bear the financial cost, said former Defense Secretary James Mattis. Asked how long Putin could sustain the troop presence, Mattis replied: “He does whatever he wants to do.”

Ukraine Rejects Accusations of Shelling Russian Territory (3:28 p.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister pushed back on Russian media reports that Ukrainian forces were shelling Russian territory close to the border.

China’s Wang Yi Says Implementing Minsk Accords Key (1:45 p.m.)

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by video message to the Munich Security Conference, urging Europe, Russia and the U.S. to agree a road map to implement the Minsk peace accords and calling it the only path to solve the crisis.

China and Russia are allies and close trading partners, with Beijing officially staying neutral when Putin annexed Crimea in 2014. Wang walked a fine line, upholding Ukraine’s right to “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” while calling for a halt to NATO expansion and saying “the concerns of Russia should be respected and heeded.”

Wang criticized warnings of an imminent invasion risk that have come from Western nations. “Instead of hyping up issues, creating panic and trumpeting the threat of war,” parties should work for peace, he said.

Harris Cites Russian ‘Playbook’ in Munich Speech (1:30 p.m.)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Munich conference hours after President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and held a bilateral meeting with Ukraine’s president.

“As we have said all along, there is a playbook of Russian aggression. And this playbook is too familiar to us all,” Harris said in her remarks, adding that Moscow is spreading “disinformation, lies, and propaganda.”

Harris reiterated Biden’s promise that U.S. forces will not be deployed to fight inside Ukraine, “but they will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Putin Watches as Russia Stages Nuclear Missile Drills (11:59 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, which include ballistic missile launches.

The exercises also involve launches of cruise missiles, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the missile tests were part of a “regular training process.” The annual tests were last staged in 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko watched the strategic tests with Putin from a monitoring center at the Kremlin. Russia and Belarus also plan live-fire exercises Saturday as part of the biggest joint military drills in Belarus for years, which are scheduled to end on Sunday.

Scholz Dials Up Concern on Russian Attack (11:00 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia’s troop buildup on Ukraine’s border is at a level that suggests it stands ready for an attack, joining with France in taking a darker tone on the risks of conflict.

“Nothing justifies the deployment of well over 100,000 Russian soldiers around Ukraine,” Scholz said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, adding that there’s no quick diplomatic solution to the crisis. Scholz dismissed Russian claims of genocide in the Donbas region as “ridiculous.”

