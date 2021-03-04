Biden to meet with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

FILE PHOTO: Meeting on infrastructure investment at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White House's planned push for a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling infrastructure.

The big hurdle, as it has been for more than a decade, remains how to pay for trillions of dollars in new spending when neither Congress nor lawmakers have been willing to raise taxes or find new sources of revenue.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will meet with senior members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, including chairman Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, and Representative Sam Graves, the top Republican on the panel.

On Wednesday, Buttigieg told a forum: "Everybody will find that their ability to lead a meaningful life depends on the infrastructure available to them."

As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged to invest $2 trillion in fixing highways, bridges and airports; building climate-resilient homes; wiring cities for broadband internet; and encouraging the manufacturing of fuel-efficient cars and installing electric vehicle charging stations.

Since he took office, the White House has declined to say how much Biden will seek to spend on infrastructure or how he would pay for it.

Some congressional aides think the White House could propose to fund any projects by increasing the deficit, but some, like the Chamber of Commerce, for years have proposed hiking taxes to pay for road repairs.

For instance, Congress has not boosted the 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax since 1993, and it is now worth just 10.2 cents after adjusting for inflation.

On Wednesday, an engineering group said the United States needed to come up with $2.59 trillion over the next decade to address crumbling roads and bridges and other infrastructure needs.

DeFazio said Thursday the report showed "states can't go it alone, the cities can't go it alone -- they need a federal partner."

The report urges the United States to increase infrastructure investment from all levels of government and the private sector from 2.5% to 3.5% of U.S. gross domestic product by 2025.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm takes aim at Apple with line of wireless audio chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Thursday announced a new line of chips for connecting wireless speakers and headphones designed to help Android phones rival the ease-of-use of Apple Inc's headphones. Wireless headphones have become one of the iPhone maker's fastest-growing segments. Many special features of Apple's AirPods, such as ease of pairing with phones and the ability to share audio streams from a phone with other Apple users, come from special chips that Apple puts in its phones and headphones that help them communicate with one another.

  • Nigeria kidnapped girls: Shots fired at Zamfara reunion ceremony

    Parents of girls released by kidnappers had thrown stones at officials during the reunion ceremony.

  • Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group seeking access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting an effort by the Sierra Club to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.

  • U.S., Europeans scrap plan to censure Iran at UN nuclear watchdog meeting

    France, Germany and the U.K. have backed off a plan to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the UN nuclear watchdog's quarterly meeting in Vienna, European diplomats tell me.Why it matters: The U.S. and the three European signatories of the Iran nuclear deal (known as the E3) are attempting to revive diplomacy with Tehran, while also responding to Iran's continual breaches of the deal. But after the plan to censure Iran emerged, Iran reacted angrily and rejected a proposal for nuclear talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: Over the last 24 hours, the U.S. and the E3 held consultations about what to do about the resolution, which would have criticized Iran for curtailing the access of UN inspectors to several nuclear sites and failing to provide answers to the IAEA about uranium particles found at two undeclared sites.The backstory: Iran had threatened to curtail inspections more drastically before reaching a deal with the IAEA last month to allow inspectors to continue the bulk of their work for another three months. The Iranians threatened to cancel that agreement if the Europeans moved ahead with their resolution.The U.S. favored holding off on the resolution, European diplomats say.Between the lines: With that position, the Biden administration signaled that it wants to keep the window open for diplomacy.What they're saying: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman welcomed the decision, which it said would help prepare the ground for a return of all the parties to full implementation of the 2015 deal, which Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.The U.S. representative to the IAEA said in a statement that “Iran has now been given another opportunity to offer up the necessary cooperation” before the IAEA board meets again in three months.“The United States will calibrate our views on the Board’s next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA’s concerns," the U.S. diplomat said.The big picture: The Biden administration's stated plan is to return to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance with its nuclear restrictions. But the sides are at odds over how to sequence those steps, and senior U.S. officials continue to caution that any agreement is a long way off.What's next: Two hours after France, Germany and the U.K. announced they were backing off the resolution, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held a press conference and announced that Iran had agreed for the first time to discuss the suspicious uranium particles with the IAEA. Talks between Iran and IAEA will be held early April. The key question is whether Iran will agree to the U.S. proposal for informal talks among the deal's signatories.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden news - live: Second Syria strike halted ‘over last-minute intel’, as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca

    Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors

    The Biden administration's plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren't hit as hard by the pandemic. The $1.9 trillion relief bill working its way through Congress allocates extra money to larger, mostly Democratic-run states with higher unemployment rates, while rural Midwestern and Southern states that tend to have Republican governors and better jobless numbers would benefit less. “You're penalizing people who have done the right thing," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican whose state has reported the nation's lowest unemployment rate over the last several months.

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.

  • U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war - sources

    Senior U.S. officials have held a first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the new U.S. administration pushes to end a six-year war. The discussions, which have not been officially made public by either side, took place in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb. 26 between U.S. Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, the sources said.

  • EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland

    The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. The British government extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1 in a move it said was necessary to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.

  • 3-year-old girl with autism dies after dad’s rescue attempt in icy pond, Ohio cops say

    The girl’s father also fell through ice.

  • Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo

    Porsche calls it a crossover, but we all know the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo for what it is: an all-electric wagon. It also has matching e-bikes.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Nintendo is reportedly releasing a new and improved Switch console this year - here's everything we know

    Nintendo is reportedly on the verge of announcing a more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch console after four years of runaway sales success.