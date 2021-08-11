Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts

Reuters Videos

PENTAGON SPOKESPERSON JOHN KIRBY: “You can consider this warning today as what we would consider a warning order.” The Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek U.S. President Joe Biden's approval by mid-September to require 1.3 million military members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, anticipating full regulatory clearance for a vaccine by then. After setting COVID-19 rules for federal workers, Biden last month directed the Pentagon to look into "how and when" it will require members of the military to take the vaccine. Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby called Monday’s memo issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a “warning order.” KIRBY: “This is coming. And we want you to be ready for it as well. And, obviously, we’d prefer that you get the vaccine now, and not wait for the mandate.” The Defense Department is targeting mid-September for a vaccination deadline based on expectations for the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. Currently it falls under an emergency use authorization. The deadline could be moved up if the FDA approves the vaccine earlier, the secretary said in the memo. Austin said that he could act even sooner or recommend a different course if the situation worsened… The U.S. military says around half the U.S. armed forces have had their shots. Rates are highest in the Navy, which suffered from a high-profile outbreak last year aboard an aircraft carrier… Biden threw his support behind the move -- saying the Delta variant is spreading rapidly through unvaccinated populations... adding, quote; “We are still on a wartime footing, and every American who is eligible should take immediate steps to get vaccinated right away.”