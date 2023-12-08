Biden to meet UNLV president, students following mass shooting

President Biden will meet with the president of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and student body leaders on Friday in the wake of Wednesday's mass shooting on campus.

Three people were killed and another injured when a man opened fire at the business school. The suspect was killed by law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene.

Mr. Biden was already scheduled to speak in Las Vegas before the shooting happened. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president will "personally share his condolences for those they have lost, and reaffirm our support for local law enforcement, UNLV, and the broader community in the wake of this tragedy."

Police said during a news conference Wednesday that the suspect was a long-time business professor who sought a teaching position at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and was denied.

President Biden addressed the shooting in a statement Wednesday and called for measures to address "the epidemic of gun violence we face."

"Just hours ago, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas became the latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence," Mr. Biden said in the statement, in which he also addressed shooting deaths in Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

Mr. Biden had been scheduled to speak in Las Vegas about $8.2 billion in new funding for 10 passenger rail projects across the country, including $3 billion toward a high-speed rail line from Las Vegas to San Bernardino County, in California.

— Bo Erickson contributed to this report

