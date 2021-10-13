Biden meeting with officials and business leaders on global supply chain issues

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Today, President Biden is meeting virtually with officials and business stakeholders to discuss efforts to relieve transportation supply chain issues. He is set to give remarks following the meeting and will also sign the bill passed by the House yesterday to raise the debt ceiling until December. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins "CBSN AM" with more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories